Mountain Thrills to Urban Chills – The Best Post-Pow Hangs in Denver

Ditch the ski pants – unless they’re slope-side salopettes – and boots, and throw on your best fur vest, overalls or beanie in your closet because it’s time for après. Here is a rundown of where to go for comforting food, hot drinks, chill vibes and music after a day on your favorite mountain when the time comes to return to the city.

Edgewater Beer Garden



Where: 2508 Gray St., Edgewater

The Lowdown: Let’s face it – even after a bluebird day in the mountains, the first comfort that comes to mind is warmth. As you make your way back into the city, consider swinging through Edgewater Beer Garden for a fireside pint or two while you figure out your next move. With options including local and imported beers, ciders and even a few wines – this family (and dog) friendly beer garden is a great option.

54thirty Rooftop

Where: 1475 California St., Denver

The Lowdown: Located on the 20th floor of Le Méridien Downtown Denver, 54thirty Rooftop should be your go-to choice when you haven’t had enough of the mountain views for the day. Nearly every seat is accompanied by a cozy firepit and endless sightlines throughout the front range and beyond. With delicious cocktails – like the Snowy Dram with High West campfire whiskey, benedictine, allspice, lemon and egg white, or a glass of Veuve de Vernay Brut Rose – and shareable bites like the Cheese & Charcuterie Board or the Lamb Meatball Sliders filling the menu, there is no reason this hot spot shouldn’t be on your list. After 6 p.m., entry is restricted to guests 21 and over and may close for inclement weather, so be sure to check its website before you go.

Pho & Bar

Where: 1600 E 17th Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: This trendy Vietnamese spot is located in Uptown. With food and drink offerings as vibrant as the decor, Pho & Bar is a great option for a group after a calorie-burning shred sesh. The menu is vegetarian friendly as well, with multiple choices for its Pho – beef bone broth or a delicious vegan broth, loaded with your choice of protein, veggie, or tofu – or a delightful Rice Bowl with rice, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, peanuts and fish sauce, topped with those same protein, veggie or tofu options. The pro move is to order all the small plates – chili garlic edamame and five spice fries, anyone? – grab yourself a Saigon Sour, a Cinna-Buzz or go big with the Mega Lychee Mule, featuring house-infused vodka, and enjoy as a table. Spicy, warm and bright – this place is a vibe.

Appaloosa Grill

Where: 535 16th Street Mall, #110, Denver

The Lowdown: As the sun sets on a day filled with exhilarating slopes, it’s time to change out the mountain silence for the rhythmic energy of live music. When happy hour gets pushed back due to the inevitable I-70 traffic, shift your plans into the evening and head to Appaloosa Grill. With nightly music starting at 9 p.m., this long-standing bar is the perfect spot to let loose and warm up. Try its expansive whiskey collection, including local favorites like Laws Rye or Ironton Distillery Single Malt – or perhaps you’re feeling a Green chili Margarita – and order at the bar and wait for the music to begin.

The lineup is available on its website, but you can expect weekly residencies from Gabe Mervine Quartet on Wednesdays, Mixed Apes on Sundays and more. Even better, its kitchen is open until 12:30 a.m., so you can grab some four cheese macaroni, bison pastrami reuben with house caraway-apple kraut or buffalo bites with smoked cauliflower and broccoli tempura served with buffalo sauce as the cravings start to hit.

The Block Distilling Co.

Where: 2990 Larimer St., Denver

The Lowdown: We all know that no Après is complete without a perfectly crafted warm beverage. This is where The Block Distilling Co. comes in and goes well beyond the hot toddy – and so to speak – sends it. Using its house-distilled spirits, the cocktail menu at TBDC is unique, flavorful, thoughtful and honestly just really dang delicious. The distillery makes vodka, a variety of gins and bourbons and even a coffee liqueur. But we are here for the warm sips, so don’t miss your chance to try the Bunny Hill with its four-grain whiskey, peppermint liqueur and dark & milk chocolates. It’s the hot cocoa you never knew you needed. For something a bit more sophisticated, the Denver Fog takes TBDC’s autumn gin and combines it with Pear Eau De Vie, lavender, black tea and cardamom. For something that isn’t warm but might be the lift you need after a day of turns, give its espresso martini a go – playfully named Do You Know The Muffin Man? Also offering thoughtful zero-proof cocktails, TBDC will surely be a hit for everyone in your crew.

McGregor Square

Where: 1901 Wazee St., Denver

The Lowdown: The party of the month is happening at McGregor Square on Saturday, January 20, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The best part is that you technically don’t even have to change! The Aprés Skate Silent Disco is all about blades on ice, beats in the air – gliding through the night in a silent disco. Where the outfits are loud, but the music isn’t. The experience is high, but the temps are low. Tickets are $30, and it is 21+ only. There is a rink-side bar serving up some cold beers to enjoy before or after your skate, next to the firepits or under a heater. Eat before you come, or simply pop into the Mile High Post Zero Food Hall to grab a variety of options, from pizza to burgers and even sushi. It’s a winter night where movement and music entwine in a dance of pure delight.