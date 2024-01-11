11 Mocktails in and Around Denver To Enjoy During Dry January

For some, Dry January is nothing more than a New Year’s Resolution, but for others, it’s a much-needed full-body detox from indulgent holiday festivities. Whatever your reasoning, Denver’s mixologists dive into the tradition, creating distinctive and enticing mocktails for all participants to savor as they kick off 2024 the right way.

Although this list doesn’t cover every zero-proof offering in Denver, it may be your saving grace during this time of cutting back.

Deviation Distilling

Where: 1821 Blake St. #130, Denver

The Lowdown: A trendsetter in the cocktail space, Deviation Distilling creates its mocktails with the same thoughtfulness and care. Similar to its alcoholic beverages, each ingredient is made in-house, adding a fresh edge to each sip. The Berry Blast with fresh blackberries and raspberries, grapefruit sherbet and lime and the Garden Party with cucumber, fresh dill, sage and house lemon sherbet are both worth your time, along with its seven different alcohol-free mojitos.

Lady Jane

Where: 2021 W 32nd Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Situated in a relaxing atmosphere ideal for Dry January, Lady Jane mixes up delicious mocktails that shine without the liquor. Some favorites include the Rosehip Spritz with Three Spirits Livener, lime, pomegranate and grapefruit soda and the Pineapple No-Groni with Amass Riverine, Giffard aperitif and Lyre’s Rosso. Although, each on the menu is worth a taste.

Spice Trade Brewery + Kitchen

Where: 8775 E. Orchard Rd., STE 811, Greenwood Village

The Lowdown: Spice Trade Brewery + Kitchen curated a trio of mocktails in support of Dry January, and each is dedicated to supporting overall immune and gut health. Options include the Cold Toddy with house-infused clove and honey water, lemon juice, a dash of bitters, cardamom and black tea sparkling water; the Spicy Strawberry Rita made with agave syrup, lime juice, muddled cucumber and jalapeno, strawberry and elderberry vitamin boosted sparkling water; and lastly, the Mystic Healer with house-infused ginger honey water, lemon juice, pomegranate juice and CBD ginger and cinnamon sparkling water with apple cider vinegar.

The Block Distilling Co.

Where: 2990 Larimer St., Denver

The Lowdown: The Block Distilling Co. holds mocktails to the same standard as its craft cocktails, and luckily for us, the site announced two new additions to its menu just in time for Dry January. The Safety Meeting is made with a pressure-infused tea from the same botanicals as The Block’s full-proof aperitif and amaro, and The Reduction is mixed with a spiced pear puree, a pomegranate and balsamic reduction and fresh lemon, finished with elderflower tonic water.

Easy Living Sparkling Hop Water at Denver Beer Company

Where: Available at all DBC locations and select retailers here

The Lowdown: Recently released Denver Beer Company’s Easy Living Sparkling Hop Water cures any cravings for brews with a delicious, sparkling taste. For those who enjoy the flavor of hops, this canned beverage is perfect, and it’s even sugar and gluten-free. Try the two flavors, Hibiscus and Citrus, while visiting your local DBC and enjoy a unique, crisp taste.

Three Saints Revival

Where: 1801 Wewatta St., Denver

The Lowdown: Mediterranean restaurant Three Saints Revival serves up two mocktails that are year-round customer favorites. The 24 Carrot Gold, made with carrot, ginger, cinnamon syrup, blood orange and nutmeg is reminiscent of winter flavors, and the Steep Dreams with muddled blackberries, rosemary, chamomile, lavender, cardamom syrup, lemon juice and Aquafaba is a creamy, sweeter choice. Choose whichever fits your craving.

Restaurant Olivia

Where: 290 South Downing St., Denver

The Lowdown: Restaurant Olivia serves up a decadent listing of mocktails alongside its mouthwatering pasta. Each has its own twist, especially the Clarified Milk Punch, served in glassware resembling a milk carton made with Earl Grey, macadamia, blood orange and lemon. The Pom Pom with pomegranate, mint green tea, ginger, lemon and tonic or the Spritz “ish” with apple-cinnamon tea, Giffard aperitif and codorniu “zero” also hold unique tastes.

The Golden Mill

Where: 1012 Ford St., Golden

The Lowdown: The Golden Mill boasts over 50 self-pour taps, including ones that serve up N/A beverages for anyone participating in Dry January. Options include specialty mocktails on tap, Happy Leaf and High Altitude Kombucha, along with three canned beers from Athletic Brewing, popular for its zero-proof brews.

Oak at Fourteenth

Where: 1400 Pearl Street, Boulder

The Lowdown: Oak at Fourteenth’s extensive mocktail menu mocks all beloved classics. With a beverage program led by Colorado Bartenders Guild founder Bryan Dayton and Half Eaten Cookie Hospitality Beverage director Collin Griffith, this list has no shortage of creativity. Try the Lights Out with Three Spirit Livener, blackberry, thyme and chocolate bitters or the Peachy Keen with Three Spirit Night Cap, lemon, peach, rosemary and rhubarb bitters. The restaurant also has a non-alcoholic espresso martini and mezcal mocktail.

Panzano

Where: 909 17th St., Denver

The Lowdown: Award-winning Italian restaurant Panzano is famous for its wine list, but the site is also home to many addicting mocktails. Each choice highlights a non-alcoholic spirit, mimicking the real thing. Visit for the Gold Spice with Seedlip Spice Non-Alcoholic Spirit, pineapple, lime, cinnamon and orange blossom or the Berry Grove with Seedlip Grove Non-Alcoholic Spirit, blueberry, green tea and fever tree tonic.

Yampa Valley Kitchen

Where: 207 9th St., Steamboat Springs

The Lowdown: If you’re out exploring the snowy mountains and craving a light and refreshing drink, stop by Yampa Valley Kitchen in Steamboat Springs. This spot carries a multitude of delicious zero-proof sippers including the Orange Julia with orange juice, cream, vanilla and Aquafaba and its Beet Down Sour with beet and berry shrub, lemon and nonalcoholic Seedlip Citrus Spirit. In honor of Dry January, the team released a specialty line of “you-won’t-miss-the-alcohol” creations, including a Matcha Mint Garden & Tonic and the Garden Mary made with beets and peppers.