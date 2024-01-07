Your Bucket List for 2024: Food & Booze Edition

With over 300 new concepts swelling the local dining scene, 2023 was a good year for Denver. The release of Colorado’s first Michelin Guide was adorned with medalists from Aspen to our beloved city, along with noteworthy Bib Gourmand and Recommended restaurants. New sites have surfaced from various corners, offering diverse cuisines from farm-to-table fare and Asian-inspired influences to Eastern European bites and casual handheld eats.
Although it’s impossible to mention each Denver gem, this compilation serves as a promising starting point. We are eagerly anticipating what’s yet to come in 2024.
EATS
Casual(ish)
Pozole at La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal
Chinese-style Wings at The Piper Inn
Chilis N Pep at Joy Hill
El Jefe Wings at Fire on the Mountain
Coconut Shrimp at Adrift
Warm Artichoke Spread at Little Finch
Lucky Dragon Wings at Ace Eat Serve
Biergarten Dog at Bohemian Wurst
The Jumper at Farm and Market
Philly Cheesesteak at 22 Provisions
Birria Tacos at Kikes Red Tacos
Pepperoni & Hot Honey Pizza at Sofia’s Roman Pizza
Cubano at Blackbelly
Burial Tots at Brutal Poodle
The Tap Burger at Tap & Burger
Brick and Morty at Red Top Rendezvous
Sopaipillas at Casa Bonita
Pastrami Sun City at Call Your Mother Deli
The Cricket Royale at The Cherry Cricket
Animal Style Hashbrowns at Fox and the Hen
Smoked Pork Bacon BLT at Mister Oso
Chicken Ramen at JINYA Ramen Bar
ColoRADo Double Cheeseburger at CBurger
Mom’s Banana Nut Bread at BIRD Bakery
Wilde Crab Cake Benedict at Wilde Coastal Brunch
Fancy(ish)
Burger á la Française at Chez Maggy
Cacio e Pepe at Bar Dough
Bacalao at Super Mega Bien
My Fucking Burger at Misfit Snack Bar
Tagliatelle at Spuntino
Kurobuta Pork Ribs at Hey Kiddo
Sushi at Kumoya
Anything at Koko Ni
Drunken Empress at Bao Brewhouse
Anything at Yuan Wonton/Thuy by PKR/Sweets & Sourdough
Tenderloin at A5 Steakhouse
West Coast Oysters at Major Tom
Raw Marinated Crabs at Tofu Story
Beef Stir Fried Noodles at MAKfam
Weekend Brunch at Noisette
Lamb Shank Bigos at Molotov Kitschen + Cocktails
Artichoke Tortelloni at Rioja
Anything at Sap Sua
Grilled Lobster Tail at The Regular
Carne Asada Al Arriero at Alma Fonda Fina
Oak Roasted Meatballs at Oak at Fourteenth
Steak Frites at American Elm
Filet Mignon at Guard and Grace
Bolognese at Panzano
Hama Chili at Uchi
Grilled Leek Salad at Nocturne
Ash’Kara Gyro at Ash’Kara
Cacio e Pepe Risotto at Point Easy
Korean Lollipops at The Velvet Cellar
Brown Butter Cauliflower at Citizen Rail
DRINKS
Hard Kombucha at Blind Tiger by Hooch Booch
The Dream Flight at Sunday Vinyl
Singapore Sling at Adrift
Calliope Kolsch at Luki Brewery
Café de Olla at Little Finch
Lemongrass Whiskey Sour at 12 Spirits Tavern
Weekly Cocktail Feature at The Wild
Blue Monday at Procession Coffee
Whiskey Sour at The Cruise Room
Latte at Blue Sparrow
Alter Ego at Side Pony
Honey Milk Tea at Tea Street
The Ballroom Beer at Call to Arms Brewing
Venga at Cervecería Colorado
P.S. I Love You at Poka Lola Social Club
Apricot Haze at Stem Ciders
Jungle Bird at Emerald Eye
Sesame State of Mind at Deviation Distilling
The Succubus in a Red Dress at The Devil’s Drink
La Crescent from Carboy Winery
Half a Brain at Rare Bird
La Madrina at Sipz with a Z
Pilsner at Prost Brewing
MOST ANTICIPATED 2024
Did we miss something? Let us know in the comments!