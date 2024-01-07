Your Bucket List for 2024: Food & Booze Edition

With over 300 new concepts swelling the local dining scene, 2023 was a good year for Denver. The release of Colorado’s first Michelin Guide was adorned with medalists from Aspen to our beloved city, along with noteworthy Bib Gourmand and Recommended restaurants. New sites have surfaced from various corners, offering diverse cuisines from farm-to-table fare and Asian-inspired influences to Eastern European bites and casual handheld eats.

Although it’s impossible to mention each Denver gem, this compilation serves as a promising starting point. We are eagerly anticipating what’s yet to come in 2024.

EATS

Casual(ish)

Pozole at La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal

Chinese-style Wings at The Piper Inn

Chilis N Pep at Joy Hill

El Jefe Wings at Fire on the Mountain

Coconut Shrimp at Adrift

Warm Artichoke Spread at Little Finch

Lucky Dragon Wings at Ace Eat Serve

Biergarten Dog at Bohemian Wurst

The Jumper at Farm and Market

Philly Cheesesteak at 22 Provisions

Birria Tacos at Kikes Red Tacos

Pepperoni & Hot Honey Pizza at Sofia’s Roman Pizza

Cubano at Blackbelly

Burial Tots at Brutal Poodle

The Tap Burger at Tap & Burger

Brick and Morty at Red Top Rendezvous

Sopaipillas at Casa Bonita

Pastrami Sun City at Call Your Mother Deli

The Cricket Royale at The Cherry Cricket

Animal Style Hashbrowns at Fox and the Hen

Smoked Pork Bacon BLT at Mister Oso

Chicken Ramen at JINYA Ramen Bar

ColoRADo Double Cheeseburger at CBurger

Mom’s Banana Nut Bread at BIRD Bakery

Wilde Crab Cake Benedict at Wilde Coastal Brunch

Fancy(ish)

Burger á la Française at Chez Maggy

Cacio e Pepe at Bar Dough

Bacalao at Super Mega Bien

My Fucking Burger at Misfit Snack Bar

Tagliatelle at Spuntino

Kurobuta Pork Ribs at Hey Kiddo

Sushi at Kumoya

Anything at Koko Ni

Drunken Empress at Bao Brewhouse

Anything at Yuan Wonton/Thuy by PKR/Sweets & Sourdough

Tenderloin at A5 Steakhouse

West Coast Oysters at Major Tom

Raw Marinated Crabs at Tofu Story

Beef Stir Fried Noodles at MAKfam

Weekend Brunch at Noisette

Lamb Shank Bigos at Molotov Kitschen + Cocktails

Artichoke Tortelloni at Rioja

Anything at Sap Sua

Grilled Lobster Tail at The Regular

Carne Asada Al Arriero at Alma Fonda Fina

Oak Roasted Meatballs at Oak at Fourteenth

Steak Frites at American Elm

Filet Mignon at Guard and Grace

Bolognese at Panzano

Hama Chili at Uchi

Grilled Leek Salad at Nocturne

Ash’Kara Gyro at Ash’Kara

Cacio e Pepe Risotto at Point Easy

Korean Lollipops at The Velvet Cellar

Brown Butter Cauliflower at Citizen Rail

DRINKS

Hard Kombucha at Blind Tiger by Hooch Booch

The Dream Flight at Sunday Vinyl

Singapore Sling at Adrift

Calliope Kolsch at Luki Brewery

Café de Olla at Little Finch

Lemongrass Whiskey Sour at 12 Spirits Tavern

Weekly Cocktail Feature at The Wild

Blue Monday at Procession Coffee

Whiskey Sour at The Cruise Room

Latte at Blue Sparrow

Alter Ego at Side Pony

Honey Milk Tea at Tea Street

The Ballroom Beer at Call to Arms Brewing

Venga at Cervecería Colorado

P.S. I Love You at Poka Lola Social Club

Apricot Haze at Stem Ciders

Jungle Bird at Emerald Eye

Sesame State of Mind at Deviation Distilling

The Succubus in a Red Dress at The Devil’s Drink

La Crescent from Carboy Winery

Half a Brain at Rare Bird

La Madrina at Sipz with a Z

Pilsner at Prost Brewing

MOST ANTICIPATED 2024

Corsica Wine Bar

Osteria Alberico

Gusto Italian

Wonderyard Garden + Table

Magna Kainan

Blackbelly Market

Church and Union

Luchador

Rich Spirit Bagels

Le Colonial

CBurger/CBar

Leven Supply

Did we miss something? Let us know in the comments!