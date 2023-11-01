Dig Into November – What To Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

Bookmark this page to reference these Denver food events all month long, and let us know in the comments what Denver food events you’d like to see included in Dig Into next month.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are some of the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

Bonding With Bourbon – Mile High Spirits’ New Cocktail Class and Distillery Tour

The Lowdown: Prepare to immerse yourself in “Bonding with Bourbon,” a unique fusion of a distillery tour and a cocktail-making workshop proudly offered by Mile High Spirits. During the workshop, participants will receive expert guidance in crafting three distinct cocktails, including a classic Old Fashioned, a delightful Cherry Rye Sour and a refreshing Gin Collins – all expertly prepared in the distinctive Mile High Spirits style. Visit its website to book Bonding With Bourbon. Attendees must be over 21 and require a minimum of 4 guests.

5 of Denver’s Unique Spins on Traditional Fall Flavors

The Lowdown: Although Denver’s already had its first blizzard, Autumn is still in full swing. Pumpkin, squash, apples and more have become ingredients now prevalent on Denver’s menus. Visit our list to find some fall hotspots to visit when in need of a comforting, warm meal.

Citizen Rail Unveils New Fall Menu and Welcomes Pastry Chef

The Lowdown: The menu at Citizen Rail has not only seen an expansion, but its selection of pastries has also grown, thanks to adding a new in-house pastry chef. With roots in Honduras, Gaby Navas injects fresh creativity into her pastry creations. Her fall dessert menu features hazelnut chocolate jaconde cake and delicious pumpkin maple no-bake cheesecake.

Fall Cocktails in Denver That Your Favorite Horror Villains Would Drink

The Lowdown: Just because Halloween is over doesn’t mean that we can’t still visit these inventive and creative cocktail bars around the Mile High. Improper City, Poka Lola Social Club, Honor Farm and others are all highlighted in our list and will continue to create unique cocktails throughout the fall season.

Revel In Sober October with Cocktail Caravan’s New Mocktail Club

The Lowdown: November is also a great time to try out sobriety. Cocktail Caravan’s new Mocktail and Cocktail Club makes sipping delicious drinks easy without any added spirits. Those who join will get two 16 oz. bottles monthly of unique, limited-edition seasonal mixers for three months that can be mixed with sparkling water. They are made with local ingredients found at various farms or farmers’ markets, focusing on what will taste best.

The Bloody Mary Festival Crowns Denver’s Winners

The Lowdown: On October 2022, the Bloody Mary Festival enriched all of Denver’s bloody fans. Many local venues took home a prize, including ChoLon, The Lobby, Highland Tavern and more. Visit these sites in November to sip (and feast) on a loaded Bloody Mary.

Viral Foods and Where to Find Them in Denver: Chips & Caviar

The Lowdown: The infamous chips and caviar trend has taken the internet by storm, and now Denver has joined the list of enthusiasts. The Devil’s Drink, Room for Milly and more have begun to offer this delicate and unique dish. Visit our list to see where to try it out.

Newly Opened

The Velvet Cellar Makes Its Way Downtown This Fall

The Lowdown: At The Velvet Cellar, slated to open later this fall, Chef Bobrovicz is carefully crafting a menu that will feature a wide array of culinary delights, both locally sourced and from around the world, meticulously chosen to complement and elevate the diverse selection of wine styles and origins on offer. His approach primarily involves partnering with local Colorado farmers and ranchers to procure the freshest ingredients. Visit its Instagram for more information and updates on opening.

Elizabeth Chambers’ BIRD Bakery Is a Slice of Home

The Lowdown: Elizabeth Chambers, known for her presence on Food Network and culinary entrepreneurship, opened BIRD Bakery in the Denver Tech Center earlier this year. BIRD offers a plethora of delicate pastries, along with wholesome lunches for those visiting. Try out the tomato basil soup and California Turkey sandwich when stopping by.

Sips with a Z is Convergence Station’s Newest Bar

The Lowdown: Meow Wolf Denver’s newest executive travel lounge, Sips with a Z, is located on the second floor of Convergence Station. Its got all the classics, including a Manhattan, Negroni and Old Fashioned, but for the more adventurous, try the Yawlp Seeker, made with Old Forester 100 Bourbon, Marble Moonlight espresso liqueur, Foro Amaro, orange and Angostura bitters, sodium crystals and activated charcoal. It’s got food, too, including a selection of charcuterie boards and flatbreads.

Excuses to Celebrate

November 3: National Sandwich Day

The Lowdown: Whether it’s a chicken, beef or deli sandwich, this meal served between two crunchy buns is something many crave often. Stop by your favorite sandwich spot on November 3 for a well-deserved comfort meal.

Don’t Miss: Visit Duke’s Good Sandwiches or Snarf’s Sandwiches.

November 10: National Vanilla Cupcake Day

The Lowdown: Cupcakes are small little bites of heaven, especially for those with a sweet tooth that doesn’t seem to quit. On November 10, visit your favorite bakery and bite into one, two or ten.

Don’t Miss: Try BIRD Bakery’s Bird Blue Vanilla or Little Finch for a gorgeous selection of pastries.

November 23: National Espresso Day

The Lowdown: As the weather gets colder, there is nothing better than a latte or cappuccino to warm your chilly hands. Make a trip to your favorite coffee shop and get cozy.

Don’t Miss: Try out Procession Coffee or Blue Sparrow Coffee.

November 28: National French Toast Day

The Lowdown: French toast is arguably the best sweet brunch item out there. Topped with fresh fruits and flavored syrups, dig into your favorite on November 28.

Don’t Miss: Stop by Sam’s No. 3 or Panzano for brunch.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

35th Annual Champagne Cascade at The Brown Palace

Where: The Brown Palace, 321 17th St., Denver

When: Sunday, November 12 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Lowdown: As the holiday season comes into view, The Brown Palace Hotel & Spa’s opulent, multi-tiered atrium is transformed into a breathtaking backdrop for the 35th Annual Champagne Cascade. Known as the “Grand Dame” of Denver, the venue is decorated with sparkling lights, majestic Christmas trees and chandeliers, all arranged to ensure an incredible holiday experience. For generations, The Brown Palace has remained steadfast in its commitment to providing guests with truly exceptional holiday moments, and the eagerly awaited Champagne Cascade consistently lives up to expectations.

This event has a cherished tradition of supporting charitable causes in Denver. In keeping with this tradition, The Brown Palace is pleased to collaborate with Make-A-Wish Colorado, a non-profit organization that grants life-changing wishes to children facing critical illnesses. This year’s event will also be a heartfelt celebration in honor of a very special Make-A-Wish recipient.

Tickets are $50, with a VIP option for $250 that includes exclusive viewing on the Mezzanine level of the atrium, champagne and the opportunity to take photos with Santa and the Nutcracker Sugar Plum Fairy Ballerinas. Visit its website for more information.