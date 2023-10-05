5 of Denver’s Unique Spins on Traditional Fall Flavors

Along with changing leaves and cozy sweaters, fall also brings comforting flavors to encapsulate the season. Items such as pumpkin, squash, apple and more have become prevalent in our dishes. While some of these items we may expect, others we may not. Here are some of the more unique dishes offered at your favorite restaurants that emulate the fall season.

Sushi-Rama

Where: Multiple locations in RiNo, Belleview Station in DTC, Lone Tree, Fitzsimmons Aurora and Broomfield

When: Different hours at each location, which are listed here.

The Lowdown: Sushi is not a place you would typically think to find pumpkin-incorporated things, but Sushi-Rama has you covered with the Pumpkin Dragon. Made with Japanese pumpkin tempura, marinated kelp and cucumber, topped with avocado, sesame seeds and a pumpkin glaze, this dish will surely satisfy during the fall months. The site will also provide other Halloween-themed rolls complete with spooky names during the whole month of October.

High Point Creamery

Where: Various locations in Hilltop, RiNo and Berkley.

When: Differing hours per location, which can be found here.

The Lowdown: If you are looking for a variety of flavors, look no further than High Point Creamery, known for its inventive creations. The classic Joan’s Pumpkin Pie, made with real homemade pumpkin pie and graham cracker crust all swirled together in a creamy texture, is something that you cannot go wrong with. Alternatively, try the saffron with shaved white chocolate, coconut oatmeal cream pie or its pear and cardamom sorbet. If none of these decadent delights tickle your fancy, try the frozen hot chocolate, which features Dutch cocoa powder, Ghirardelli dark chocolate and a splash of espresso mixed together with cream and vegan marshmallows.

Noisette

Where: 3254 Navajo St, Denver, CO 80211

When: Open Wednesday & Thursday from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., Friday & Saturday from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., Sunday from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. and are closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The Lowdown: For a more refined experience, head to the Michelin Guide-recommended Noisette, a French restaurant offering top-notch dishes. The fall has ushered in new items such as a Brouillade aux Truffes, which is soft scrambled eggs with chicken au jus and black winter truffles, as well as a Ballotine which features a duck leg and sausage roulade with a stone fruit compote. Its bakery also offers other seasonal treats, including Chausson au Pomme, which is an apple wrapped in an incredibly crispy croissant layer and the Apple Caramel Bonbons made with caramel and chocolate cremeux with hazelnuts. To try any of these unique flavor combinations, make a reservation to dine at Noisette soon this fall.

Spice Trade Brewery and Kitchen

Where: 8775 E Orchard Rd STE 811, Greenwood Village, CO

When: Monday – Thursday from 12 p.m. – 9 p.m., Friday from 12 p.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: Pumpkin spice lattes are a fall season staple, which is why Spice Trade Brewery and Kitchen has transformed into a boozy beverage for guests to enjoy. This toasted blonde ale is brewed with real pumpkin, brown sugar, lactose, an autumn spice blend and Novo coffee, making it perfect for sipping and relaxing while watching the leaves change and savoring the cooler weather.

Osaka Ramen

Where: 2611 Walnut St. Denver, CO 80205

When: Monday – Thursday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m., Saturday from 12 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The Lowdown: With the colder seasons approaching, nothing is better than a steaming bowl of hot soup – or, in this case, ramen. Osaka Ramen is introducing a twist on the traditional dish by offering a Birria Ramen, which includes birria beef, cabbage mix, avocado, diced white onions, cilantro, egg and lime wedge, as well as a friend tortilla with melted Jack cheese. Otherwise, savor on the fan favorite, turned into a year-round menu item – the Green Chili and Chorizo Ramen – which has a bit of spice to warm you up. Featuring chicken broth, Japanese sea salt, dashi, cabbage, cilantro, green chili and chorizo, garnished with cotija cheese and lime, this is a dish that cannot be missed during the fall season.