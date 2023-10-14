14 Halloween-Themed Bars and Activities To Do in Denver

Each year, the amount of Halloween-themed events seemingly doubles. If you love to dress up and feel at home in dimly lit bars with gory decor, then Denver’s bar scene has got you covered. Check out these 14 horror-themed pop-up bars, haunted basements, pet costume contests and more.

Million Dollar Murder Mystery at The Brown Palace

Where: 321 17th St., Denver

The Lowdown: Beginning October 6, The Brown Palace is celebrating spooky season with a Million Dollar Murder Mystery series. The Clue-inspired experience features a three-course meal, interactive theater and grand prizes for the winning table. To match the theme, guests are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite characters — think Mrs. Peacock or Professor Plum. Tickets start at $155 for single admission and can be purchased here. There is also a Murder Mystery Dinner Room Package available for $610, including dinner for two and overnight accommodations.

Oddities & Curiosities at Reynard Social

Where: 1616 Market St., Denver

The Lowdown: This spooky season, Reynard Social is hosting its signature festival of frights with the return of Oddities & Curiosities. If you’re looking for an immersive and spine-chilling experience, the pop-up offers a large variety of activities over two nights. From Friday, October 27 to Saturday, October 28, the event includes mesmerizing cocktails, passed appetizers, live aura-reading by Phantom Circus, a live DJ, a haunted forest, a terror-packed room of phobias, a cursed graveyard and namesake library of oddities and curiosities. GA tickets are $60 per person and can be purchased here.

Spirit’s Halloween

Where: Con Safos at 1949 Market St., Denver

The Lowdown: Each year, Spirit’s Halloween pops up with a spooky-themed party somewhere in Denver. This season, the macabre bar is taking over Con Safos with weekly fun and cocktails starting September 29 and running until November 3. The cocktail menu includes five different specialty cocktails starting at $14. Some favorites are returning, including the Carmel Apple Sucka with apple whiskey, caramel and cranberry, while an intriguing Pumpkin Spice Ol’ Fashion graces the menu. Guests are encouraged to dress up, and as always, reservations are not required — first come, first serve.

Hyper Haunt at The Curtis Hotel

Where: 1405 Curtis St., Denver

The Lowdown: For a limited time, The Curtis Hotel is partnering with 13th Floor to host a haunting hotel room experience. The Hyper Haunt package includes two VIP passes to the 13th Floor off-site attraction, a signature Poison Apple cocktail from The Corner Office, two flasks and more. Learn more and book your stay here.

Howl-O-Ween Costume Party at FIRE Restaurant & Lounge

Where: 1202 Broadway, Denver

The Lowdown: The FIRE Restaurant & Lounge, located inside the Art Hotel, is hosting a Pups on the Patio Howl-O-Ween Costume Party. On October 28 from 2 to 6 p.m., FIRE invites guests and their furry friends to dress up or match in a spooky costume. There’s a chance to win the costume contest, enjoy dog treats, games and more. The event is sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and general admission is $15. In addition, $5 of every ticket goes towards Tito’s charity of choice. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Haunted Mansion on Colfax

Where: 1509 N. Marion St., Denver

The Lowdown: The Haunted Mansion is back this year, taking over one of Colfax’s neighborhood gems. With dim, flickering lights, cobwebs, boozy drinks and spooky music, The Mansion on Colfax fully transforms into the obligatory party scene in every classic horror movie. If you’re more of a daytime drinker, the mansion is offering a “Booorunch” on Saturdays and Sundays with bottomless mimosas and bloody marys.

Slashers Denver

Where: 5126 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: This wouldn’t be a complete list without mentioning the year-round horror bar, Slashers Denver. It has claimed the crown as Denver’s resident spooky bar featuring horror movies, high-quality craft cocktails and gory decor. The no-frills menu offers a solid set of cocktails at one affordable price — $7. Options include a seven and seven, rum and coke, classic martini, and more. Also, if you haven’t thought about combining horror with hot dogs, then Slashers will spook you – they also serve $4 “glizzys” every day.

The Electric Cure

Where: 5350 W. 25th Ave., Edgewater

The Lowdown: The Electric Cure is always known for its eclectic decor and funky cocktails, but for the month of October, it transforms into a shriek-filled haven. This spot is transformed into the “Creature Creature Double Feature” with a nod to the cult classic — Black Lagoon — and tiki-inspired cocktails to match.

Hell or High Water Tiki

Where: Upstairs mezzanine at 1526 Blake St., Denver

The Lowdown: This female-owned and haunted bar is located in the upstairs mezzanine of Honor Farm. Both concepts are owned by the same team with a strong passion for macabre-themed bars and well-crafted cocktails. The menu changes frequently, so check out their Instagram before heading over, or don’t. Either way, the drinks will be boozy.

12 Spirits Tavern

Where: 420 E 11th Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: When it comes down to the real ghosts and spirits of haunted Denver, 12 Spirits Tavern is a must-see. The quaint space in the Patterson Inn’s basement hosts a full bar and intimate seating. While there may be spirits behind the bar, it’s said that the building is “haunted” by paranormal sightings. Whether you believe in ghosts or not, it’s a fact that this building has seen some storied visits throughout the years.

The Devil’s Drink

Where: 3330 Mariposa St., Denver

The Lowdown: Devil’s Drink is Denver’s newest underworld speakeasy located in the Highlands. This heavy metal bar is dripping with scarlet and fire from the decor down to the cocktails. While it’s not a horror-themed bar, the edginess definitely fits the theme. Some notable and photo-worthy drinks include The Succubus in a Red Dress ($14) with vodka, ginger, pomegranate, lemon and a citrus bubble on top and the Hell Fire ($14) – pineapple rum, mezcal, vermouth, lemon and a habanero shrub lit on fire.

Mile High Spirits

Where: 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

The Lowdown: Mile High Spirits always stands out when it comes to themed pop-ups, especially during the spooky season. The Halloween event takes place on Friday and Saturday now through October 31. The bar also hosts $13 all-you-can-drink on Friday the 13th from 9-10 p.m. So, if you can’t find a tattoo shop doing Friday the 13th flash tattoos, at least you can celebrate the “unlucky” day at Mile High Spirits.

Refinery Lounge

Where: 1932 Blake St., Denver

The Lowdown: Refinery Lounge is known for its quirky shots and laid-back vibes. Be sure to check out this spot if you’re out in LoDo. Some infamous shots include the Scorpion and Buzz Button. If you can convince a transplant or local to take some interesting shots, you might have found your spooky boo.

Poka Muah Ha Ha

Where: 1850 Wazee St., Denver

The Lowdown: Located in Denver’s Dairy Block, the infamous Poka Lola Social Club adorns spooky decorations and features Halloween-inspired cocktails throughout the month of October. Poka Muah Ha Ha is the sinister spirit taking over the space with an expansive list of 10 creative libations, including The Dark Side of Sesame Street ($14) – a cream cheese-washed Reyka vodka cocktail topped with everything seasoning and a house-made olive brine – and an Edward Glitterhands ($14), with a sage-infused Union Mezcal, house orgeat and egg white. More information can be found on its website.