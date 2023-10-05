Bonding With Bourbon – Mile High Spirits’ New Cocktail Class and Distillery Tour

Get ready to experience “Bonding with Bourbon,” a unique combination of a distillery tour and cocktail-making class offered by Mile High Spirits. This experience begins with an enlightening tour of the distillery, where you’ll gain insight into the art of spirit-making. Afterward, you’ll have the opportunity to embark on a cocktail-making journey guided by the skilled team at Mile High Spirits.

During the class, participants will be expertly instructed on crafting three distinct cocktails – a classic Old Fashioned, a delightful Cherry Rye Sour, and a refreshing Gin Collins, all crafted in the signature Mile High Spirits style.

“We have always boasted a robust bar menu with classic cocktails true to form, modern twists on old favorites, and some specialty recipes you can only find at Mile High Spirits. Since we make everything we serve in the Tasting Room onsite, we wanted to allow patrons to further understand the process from the beginning of the distillation process to sipping a perfect cocktail,” said Hailey Davidson, marketing manager at High Mile Spirits. “Plus, making an Old Fashioned is just fun to do.”

The Mile High team wants Denverites to learn more about their spirits and understand that they love Denver just as much as the locals do. The unofficial motto of Mile High is “We take our spirits seriously, but not ourselves,” which means they want their patrons to know that mixology can be a fun and exciting process and not an intimidating one.

This is not the first time around that Mile High Spirits has offered these classes. But now its program is expected to be even better this time around.

“We have offered cocktail classes before, but this time, they are back and better than ever. We have revamped the program to be more interactive, informative and fun while focusing on whiskey and the creation of the Old Fashioned,” Davidson said.

What is exciting about this opportunity is how the team aims to change its menu offerings every season with new specialty cocktails that match the mood of the season, as well as specialty spirit releases. Mile High focuses heavily on perfecting its cocktails, ensuring they’re fun and approachable for classes.

A high-touch distillery tour and cocktail experience await those who attend this event. Plus, you’ll get to witness the process of local Colorado grains being transformed into local Colorado bourbon, away from the competition. Mile High offers knowledgeable tour guides and mixologists who create a fun and unique experience without taking themselves too seriously, just like their motto.