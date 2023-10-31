Viral Foods and Where to Find Them in Denver: Chips & Caviar

Who knew that a delicacy like caviar would become trendy to pair with salty potato chips? Or that its popularity would go on to be shared across various social media platforms including TikTok and Instagram? The sudden fame has propelled this salty snack on the menu of various bars and restaurants in Denver.

More recently, the infamous Pringles potato chip brand jumped on the bandwagon to launch a “Crisps and Caviar Collection” inspired by this very trend — which has garnered over 10 billion views. In truth, this snack isn’t reinventing the wheel, but rather introducing a new food combination to an audience who may have previously had an altered conception of what caviar is.

So, what is caviar? It’s a salt-cured roe, which is fish eggs typically sourced from wild sturgeon including whale, salmon, steelhead, trout, whitefish and more. It’s typically used as a garnish or spread and adds a touch of salt to any dish.

If you’re more of a do-it-yourself eater, tins of caviar can be purchased at any grocery store or seafood market, Whole Foods, Amazon and beyond. As far as the potato crisp vessel, your options are endless in the aisle of Lay’s, Doritos and Fritos.

If you’d prefer to stop by a local bar or restaurant and sip on a few cocktails while you try this viral snack, then here are four spots in Denver you have to check out.

The Devil’s Drink

Where: 3330 Mariposa St., Denver

When: Sunday – Thursday, 5:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 5:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.

The Lowdown: This underworld-themed bar isn’t the first place you would think to have chips and caviar on the menu. However, you’d be pleasantly surprised by just how deliciously salty it is. The Chips and Caviar ($14) is made with Denver Chip Co. chips, Osteria Royal caviar and crème fraiche. And while you’re there, check out the menu’s fiery and smoky cocktails.

Chez Maggy

Where: 1616 Market St., Denver

When: Sunday – Thursday, 5 – 9 p.m. and Friday – Saturday, 5 – 10 p.m.

The Lowdown: Chez Maggy is a modern French restaurant inside the Thompson Hotel. This spot offers upscale cocktails, escargot, caviar, and more. While American chips aren’t on the menu, European “chips” or frites are. Try substituting the crispy thin potato chips for fries topped with caviar. This really elevates your plate and the saltiness of the caviar compliments the frites very well.

Room for Milly

Where: 1615 Platte St., Denver

When: Monday – Thursday, 3:00 – 11:00 p.m. and Friday – Saturday 3:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

The Lowdown: This fabulously pink parlor is known for delicious cocktails, feminine decor and now chips and caviar. Located in the Lower Highlands neighborhood, Room for Milly offers an intimate gathering space to catch up with friends and family, and share a plate of Caviar and Crisps ($22) — trout caviar, French onion spread and olive oil crisps.

Eddie V’s

Where: 511 DTC Pkwy, Greenwood Village

When: Sunday – Thursday, 4 – 9 p.m. and Friday – Saturday, 4 – 10 p.m.

The Lowdown: Eddie V’s upscale dining is the perfect place to check out a caviar dish. Seated in the Denver tech Center (DTC), this restaurant is famously known for its seafood pairings and now the chips and caviar trend has graced the menu in a different form. The Petrossian Royal Caviar Double Baked Potato ($75) is a double-baked potato topped with crème fraiche, 20 grams of Petrossian royal caviar and a crispy waffle potato chip.

If you don’t see your favorite bar or restaurant in Denver that serves chips and caviar, leave a comment and let us know!

Check out more in the “Viral Foods and Where To Find Them In Denver” series here.