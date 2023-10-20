Fall Cocktails in Denver That Your Favorite Horror Villains Would Drink

In a season dominated by pumpkin spice and apple-picking abundance, fall cocktails subtly emerge as swiftly as the leaves fall. However you choose to indulge in the colder weather and shorter days, one thing’s for sure: spooky movies and their iconic characters make it all the while. Whether you’re in your villain era or embracing the spirit of the holiday – here’s a look into some Denver bars creating a scare with fall seasonal cocktails and which characters fit them suspiciously well.

Improper City

Where: 3201 Walnut St, Denver, CO

When: Sunday 11 a.m.- 9 p.m., Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m.- 11 p.m., Friday 8 a.m.- 12 a.m., Saturday 11 a.m.- 12 a.m.

The Lowdown: Improper City’s hybrid indoor-outdoor space offers a place for all to enjoy its large-scale taproom and coffee bar. The venue hosts weekly community events such as Monday Trivia and Fall Mini Markets every second and third Sunday of the month and partners with local food trucks to curate diverse food options. Although they don’t have a happy hour, Improper City offers drink specials like $5 green tea shots and more.

Here are some cocktails you should try and their matching villains:

A-MAIZE-ING: Arette Reposado, Nixta, oat milk, orgeat and lemon – reminiscent of the harrowing rural landscape surrounding the Children of the Corn and Pearl.

DRESSED FOR REVENGE: Ford Gin, Dry Curacao, pomegranate, cinnamon and lemon – Carrie and Freddy Kruger were certainly dressed for revenge, just not in the Taylor Swift way.

ROASTY TOASTY: Family Jones Vodka, cold brew and roasted marshmallow – Stay Puft Marshmallow Man from Ghostbusters: a cozy drink for the least intimidating villain.

West Saloon & Kitchen

Where: 501 16th St Mall, Denver

When: Sunday 11 a.m.- 10:30 p.m., Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m.- 11 p.m., Friday – Saturday 11 a.m.- 12 a.m.; Happy Hour: Monday – Saturday, 2:30 p.m.- 5:30 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.- 10:30 p.m.

The Lowdown: Locally owned and operated, West Saloon curates a distant yet familiar atmosphere of the grit of the American West and offers a place for all to indulge in its reimagined cuisine and drinks. Located in the historic Kittredge Building – known for its tradition of beer drinking – West Saloon honors this by offering a variety of local Colorado brews. It offers happy hour all day Sunday and every other day of the week from 2:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Here are some cocktails you should try and their matching villains:

The Escape: Calirosa Reposado, Family Jones Triple Sec, coconut syrup, lime and mint – a tantalizing drink for the ones who love to play games like Pennywise and Jigsaw.

Happy Little Accidents: Woody Creek Vodka, Campari, vanilla simple and lemon juice – for the man who made a monster on purpose: Victor Frankenstein.

Early Riser: Family Jones Earl Grey Gin, lemon juice and simple syrup – depending on what you would consider early, Dracula and The Birds have already beat you to it

Dairy Block

Where: 1800 Wazee St, Denver

When: Sunday 7 a.m.- 9 p.m., Monday – Thursday 7 a.m.- 10 p.m., Friday – Saturday 7 a.m.- 12 a.m.; Trick-or-Treat Cocktail Menu, October 1 – November 3

The Lowdown: Known for its micro-district food hall concept – the Dairy Block has debuted its Trick-or-Treat cocktail menu filled with wicked drinks inspired by iconic movie villains. The menu is curated by seven of Dairy Block’s establishments – Blanchard Family Wines, Denver Milk Market, Foraged, Kachina Cantina, Poka Lola Social Club, Seven Grand and Westbound & Down – which will be available to sip on until Friday, November 3.

Here are some cocktails you should try and their matching villains:

Redrum Bourbon: Raspberry Blonde and a shot of Buffalo Trace, reminiscent of The Shining

Bate’s Bliss: Browned Butter Mezcal, spiced pear and apple, maple and Citrus – Norman Bates

Sip of Death: Red Sour Apple Martini ft. Crown Royal, Sour Apple Schnapps, cranberry juice and Sprite – the Evil Queen

Honor Farm

Where: 1526 Blake St, Denver

When: Sunday 3 p.m.- 12 a.m., Tuesday – Wednesday 5 p.m.- 12 a.m., Thursday 5 p.m.- 1 a.m., Friday – Saturday 5 p.m.- 2 a.m.; Happy Hour Everyday 5 – 7 p.m. Closed on Monday.

The Lowdown: Known as Denver’s Haunted Spirit House, Honor Farm is home to Denver’s oldest and most haunted building. From the creators of The Electric Cure and Hell or High Water Tiki –Honor Farm is a culmination of co-owners Lexi Healy and Veronica Ramos’ eclectic vision partnered with Meta Asian Kitchen and Fuel & Iron Food Hall. Despite Halloween only being one day of the year, Honor Farm’s holiday spirit lives on year-round through its spooky decorations and daily happy hour.

Here are some cocktails you should try and their matching villains:

Slaughtermelon Martini: Vodka, pickled watermelon brine, Giardiniera Garlic-Shallot Martini and Rossi Dry Vermouth – a classic drink for the 80s slasher villain Michael Myers and Jason Vorhees.

Post Party Possession: Norden Aquavit, La Luna Mezcal, Leopold’s Cherry, sage and lime – the demon who possessed Regan McNeil would have loved this.

Apocalypse Now & Then Mostly Now: Oyster Mushroom and Banana Peel Infused Mezcal, Tequila Tromba, Tamarind Liqueur, Garm Masala, pineapple, orgeat and lime – if the apocalypse had resources for a drink as intricate as this, zombies from all over would raise a glass.

Mile Post Zero

Where: 1601 19th St, Suite 150, Denver

When: October 16 – October 31, 6 p.m.- 11 p.m.

The Lowdown: Located in McGregor Square across from Coors Field, Mile Post Zero is now hosting its Camp Shiver Creek pop-up bar, serving an array of Halloween-themed cocktails and hosting immersive events until October 31, including Harry Potter Trivia, Bloody Bingo and Horror Movie Nights. The pop-up is free to attend, and tickets for the After-Hours Party on October 28 are available to purchase here.

Here are some cocktails you should try and their matching villains:

Killer Kool-Aid: Vodka, amaretto, lemon and cranberry – the people of Harga in Midsommar would not only indulge in this but encourage you to drink it as well for health purposes.

What Lies Beneath: Rum, Blue Curacao, pineapple, lime and lemon – due to the name of this drink, it would have to go to Norman Spencer.