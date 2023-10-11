Elizabeth Chamber’s BIRD Bakery Is a Slice of Home

BIRD Bakery is an establishment where you instantly feel at home. The rustic and vibrant interior, complete with an inviting fireplace, exposed brick walls and an elaborate birdcage chandelier, provides the perfect space to socialize over hearty food or try many mouth-watering treats. At 5,000 feet, this bakery is the largest out of the three that have opened so far – with other locations in San Antonio, Dallas and Grand Cayman – and is, as founder Elizabeth Chambers describes, “A special place.”

Chambers, known for her segments on various channels, including Food Network, and being a culinary entrepreneur and TV host, originally opened the first BIRD location in San Antonio as a homage to her grandmother 13 years ago. “I was able to open the bakery right next to where my grandmother’s kitchen used to be,” Chambers explained. “This is all a homage to her because she was an amazing baker, and that is why we make everything from scratch daily without compromising on ingredients.”

This mission statement proves true from the first taste of any delicacy that is tried. BIRD’s bakery offerings range from nostalgic favorites like large, chewy monster cookies to custom wedding cake orders. They are particularly known for their carrot cake, which was one of Chamber’s grandmother’s specialties that features hand-shredded carrots.

Precision is necessary when it comes to baking, as chemical processes will influence the flavors and texture of the baked goods. Clearly, BIRD has these processes down to a science, as every treat is perfectly composed. With care given to the ratio of frosting to a cupcake, which is hand swirled and how everything is presented, the bakery strives to provide only the highest quality. To ensure that nothing goes to waste, everything is donated to charity at the end of the day.

BIRD provides not only desserts but also wholesome lunches for those who wish to visit with friends. Different soups are offered daily – however, make it a point to try its delicious dairy and gluten-free tomato basil soup – along with sandwiches that are generously filled with fresh ingredients. Its most popular sandwich, the California Turkey, won best sandwich in Texas and is stacked with roasted turkey, Havarti cheese, arugula, avocado, red onion, tomato and a tangy raspberry chipotle mayonnaise all on a seeded bread. Wash it all down with a refreshing Half and Half, which is a beverage made with half hibiscus and half lemonade. Each menu item is filling, health-conscious and gives you a boost for the rest of the day.

Chambers made it very clear that she wanted this to be a place where people could relax, chat and be treated to good food. “I chose this location specifically because I wanted people to have accessible parking and to be able to have the open space for their kids to play in,” she stated. “We even have TVs in the back so that the kids can be entertained and moms can talk.” The bakery’s ample availability makes it the perfect spot to be able to socialize while also delighting in some of the best baked goods around.

In all aspects, BIRD is able to make any guest’s experience an unforgettable one. Whether you are in need of a cake for a special occasion or want a small treat for yourself, the bakery is here for your every need and desire.

BIRD Bakery is located at 8000 E Belleview Ave., E20, Greenwood Village, and is open Tuesday – Saturday from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

All photography by Jas Kitterman.