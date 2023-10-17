Citizen Rail Unveils New Fall Menu and Welcomes Pastry Chef

As the summer warmth slowly wanes and is replaced by fall’s crisp atmosphere, restaurant offerings will change to match. Citizen Rail is no different, with its new introductions highlighting the best of fall.

The menu has expanded to include a fresh Heirloom tomato salad, vegan summer squash, a little peach and plum salad, as well as a sage and lemon roasted chicken. Thoughtfully put together by its outstanding team of chefs, these dishes provide guests with wholesome fare that embraces the vegetation that thrives in this season.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Not only did the general menu expand, but so did its pastries, as Citizen Rails has brought in a new in-house pastry chef. Gaby Navas, who hails from Honduras and was raised and studied in Florida at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale, brings fresh ideas to her creations and was kind enough to give some insight into her tasty fall treats.

When asked what the inspiration was for her new pastries, she said, “All things Fall. Fall is the start of the baking season and is the time we all look forward to baking warm baked goods to share with our friends and family. I like to incorporate ingredients like apples, squash, pumpkin and pears into my dishes this time of year.” She added that the ingredients used are from local farmers that provide seasonal fresh produce.

Her desserts certainly reflect the quality of the ingredients that are given, as they are both delicious and unlike anything else. The end-of-summer menu includes a Chocolate Tart, an ‘interpretation of a smore,’ as well as a refreshing Lemon Bar and a Corn Brulee. Navas speaks of the Brulee, stating it is “everything I look forward to at summer BBQs, eating fresh sweet Colorado corn.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Seasonality will continue to be highlighted through Navas’ work as she is working on a fall dessert menu which consists of a hazelnut chocolate jaconde cake filled with a hazelnut mousse and covered in a chocolate hazelnut ganache, glazed with a caramel chocolate. This will be served with a passion fruit gelato, honeycomb and a chocolate cremeux. There also will be a pumpkin maple no-bake cheesecake, accented with a chocolate crust and a warm spiced butternut and bacon-flavored snow.

Navas’ passion is apparent from the first bite of any of her treats, which is the goal. “I pride myself in executing delicious desserts formed and finished from scratch in hopes of bringing a sense of comfort and nostalgia with every bite,” she described. To try Navas’ new offerings, as well as Citizen Rail’s fall menu, head over to its location by Union Station to welcome the fall season.

Citizen Rail is located at 1899 16th St Mall, Denver and is open Monday – Thursday from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., Friday from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. and on Sunday from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.