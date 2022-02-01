Dig Into February – What to Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

Bookmark this page to reference these Denver food events all month long, and let us know in the comments what Denver food events you'd like to see included in Dig Into next month.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are some of the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

Shake Shack Announced Two New Denver Locations

The Lowdown: Shake Shack has announced openings for two new Denver locations. The first location in Greenwood Village has recently opened and a location in Castle Rock is slated to open in the spring.

The Irish Snug Has Closed After Almost Two Decades of Serving Denver

The Lowdown: The Irish Snug has closed its doors after almost two decades of serving Denver. The Irish-inspired pub was forced to close after hardship due to the pandemic.

Welton Street Cafe Asks for Community Support To Move Locations

The Lowdown: Welton Street Cafe – one of the longest-running restaurants in Denver – has asked for community support for a move to a new location. The Denver staple will shut down in March but needs funding to renovate its new space.

2022 Food Bucket List

The Lowdown: 303 Magazine has created a 2022 Food Bucket List. You can explore top eats, treats and more for a tasty year.

Denver’s Most Opinionated Neighborhoods for Dining

The Lowdown: boam – a consumer-based technology company – that is soon making its way to the Mile High City has put together a list of Denver’s Most Opinionated Neighborhoods for Dining. You can see the reviews from different websites, explore ratings and more.

Newly Opened

French 75 Has Returned to Bonanno

The Lowdown: French 75 has returned to Bonanno Concepts. The menu offers delights of Mussel Frites for $16, a French dip for $20, Frankie’s Tagliatelle for $23 and more.

Yacht Club Blooms in Its New Location

The Lowdown: Yacht Club – a friendly yet luxurious bar – has bloomed in its new location. The spot serves up cocktails and high-end hotdogs for a twist on finesse.

These Ghost Kitchens Taking On Denver

The Lowdown: Ghost Kitchens, or restaurants that only deliver, have been taking over Denver. Some of these favorites include Momo Dumplings, Tom Foolery and Mum’s House.

Get Sauced Pizza Opened in Arvada

The Lowdown: Get Sauced Pizza has opened in Arvada. The pizza joint offers Detroit-style pies, neo-Neapolitan pizzas and East Coast-style slices.

Silvia at Lost City Brings a Build-Your-Own Bowl Concept to RiNo

The Lowdown: Silvia at Lost City brings a build-your-own bowl concept to RiNo. The brainchild of Comal Heritage Food Incubator co-founder Silvia Hernandez serves up bites inspired by Mexico City and Puerto Vallarta.

Cantina Loca Brings Heart and Soul from Chef Dana Rodriguez

The Lowdown: Cantina Loca brings heart and soul from Chef Dana Rodriguez. The Mexico City-style restaurant offers fresh cocktails, brightly-flavored tacos and more.

Excuses to Celebrate

February 8: National Potato Lover’s Day

The Lowdown: Delight in some savory (or not) bites on February 8 for National Potato Lover’s Day. We love a good potato.

Don’t Miss: For some tasty potato bites check out Berkeley Donuts and Latke Love.

February 9: National Pizza Day

The Lowdown: Indulge in a hot slice during National Pizza Day on February 9. The perfect day to get some cheesy goodness.

Don’t Miss: For a great pie stop into Get Sauced Pizza, Redeemer Pizza and Jet’s Pizza.

February 13: National Italian Food Day

The Lowdown: Stick a fork into pasta, meatballs and more during National Italian Food Day on February 13. The perfect excuse to grab a big bowl of spaghetti.

Don’t Miss: To satisfy your Italian cravings check out Restaurant Olivia, Jovanina’s Broken Italian and Carmine’s Italian Restaurant.

February 17: National Cafe Au Lait Day

The Lowdown: Grab a hot cup of joe on February 17 to celebrate National Cafe Au Lait Day. We all need a bit of that caffeine.

Don’t Miss: For a great cup check out this list of hot coffee stops and this list of iced coffee stops.

February 22: National Margarita Day

The Lowdown: Sip on a chill drink during National Margarita Day on February 22. We all deserve a sip now and then.

Don’t Miss: For your own killer margs, take a look at this roundup of margarita recipes from local bartenders.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

Celebrity Chef Taco Series

When: February 1 – December 31

Where: All Los Chingones locations

The Lowdown: Los Chingones presents a Celebrity Chef Taco Series. You can sample tacos created by Chef Troy Guard and other well-known chefs throughout the year and raise funds for charity. For every taco sold, $1 will be donated to an organization of each chef’s choosing, starting with the Boulder Community Foundation, chosen by Chef Troy Guard.

Grange Hall Marshal Fire Relief Fundraiser

When: February 1 – 15

Where: Grange Hall, 6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village

The Lowdown: Grange Hall hosts a Marshall Fire Relief Fundraiser. For every draft beer sold at Littler Dry Creek Brewery, Grange Hall will donate $1 to the Boulder County Wildfire Fund. Stall partners that participate around the hall will also contribute an additional 5% of sales profits to the fund every Sunday through Thursday.

Boulder County Fire Benefit

When: February 5, 2 – 10 p.m.

Where: Avanti Boulder, 1401 Pearl St., Boulder

The Lowdown: Avanti Boulder hosts a Boulder County Fire Benefit. You can raise funds for the Colorado Wildfire Fund and for a staff member of the Avanti Boulder team during the event with drinks, sets from DJs, raffles and more. Tickets are $15 to $25 at entry.