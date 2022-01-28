Shake Shack Announces Two New Denver Locations

If your cravings include juicy burgers, salted fries and creamy shakes on the daily, we have some good news for you. Shake Shack recently opened a brand-new location in Greenwood Village and is working hard to open an expansive location in the heart of Castle Rock. These classic treats are perfect for a cheat day meal or to simply indulge. Shake Shack never fails when it comes to these highly coveted flavors.

If you have not already heard, Shake Shack is known for bringing that retro American dining feel back to life. Its menu features exceptional burgers, juicy chicken sandwiches, classic hot dogs and crinkle-cut fries. Shake Shack’s beverage selections, complete with hand-spun shakes, beer and wine, also deserve recognition. Thankfully, there are now a plethora of Colorado locations to visit and tickle your taste buds.

Shake Shack opened its new home in Greenwood Village on January 21 and is already crawling with burger lovers. On opening day, the Greenwood Village Shack donated $1 for every order to the Food Bank of the Rockies. These proceeds helped families in both Colorado and Wyoming with access to food necessities. This location is also the first in the state to incorporate the Shack Track, a new drive-up pickup window. This contact-free option will be up and running within the coming weeks. Order some mouth-watering food online and grab your goodies on the go without leaving your car. This 3,428 square-foot spot utilizes solar panels that generate up to 10% of this location’s electric usage. Complete with a patio and mountain views, there is no excuse to stay away from this burger paradise.

The Castle Rock location is set to open during the upcoming spring season. Continuing with new advancements for on-the-go meals, this location will be one of the first nationally to introduce a drive-thru experience. This option is perfect for all the Shake Shack admirers that need a fill-up quickly. These new locations mark the eighth and ninth burger hubs to date in Colorado.

To continue with its give-back mission, Shake Shack recognized the devastating consequences that hundreds now experience due to the Marshall Fire. On their opening weekend from January 21 to 23, 100% of net proceeds from all Colorado locations were donated to the Boulder County Wildfire Fund. This fund works with the Colorado government and various nonprofit partners to support those severely affected by this fire.

These new locations will feature Shake Shack’s full menu and of course, some regionally exclusive specials. One of our favorites is the Green Chile Cheddarshack Burger ($6.99 – $9.99). This number one pick is complete with shredded white cheddar, scallions and hatch green chiles grown and roasted in New Mexico. Stop in and enjoy some seasonal beverages including the Chocolate Pie Shake ($5.99), a chocolate ganache toasted oat pie spun with chocolate frozen custard and finished with crunchy croissant cookie crumbles. For a coffee-flavored treat, satisfy with the Wake & Shake ($5.99), Red Bay coffee spun with vanilla frozen custard, maple syrup, orange zest and topped with luscious whipped cream and zesty orange candies.

Shake Shack loves to highlight local breweries and we have plenty of tasty choices here in Colorado. Some options in the lineup to quench your thirst currently include the Ratio Repeater Extra Pale Ale, Odell India Pale Ale, Denver Beer Co. Pretzel Assassin and Great Divide Denver Pale Ale. There is no better combination than burgers and beer — Shake Shack certainly has all the necessities.

The Greenwood Village Shake Shack is located at 7979 E Arapahoe Rd, Greenwood Village. It is open daily from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. for dining in and to-go orders.

Editor’s Note: The article has been updated to reflect the correct dates of Shake Shack’s Marshall Fire donations.