8 Places in Denver To Warm Up With a Hot Coffee This Winter Season

With cold winter weather bombarding the people of Denver, one definite way to warm up is to grab a hot beverage to combat these freezing temperatures. With Denver breaking its long-standing record for the latest measurable snowfall since 1934 this season, frosty weather was a surprise to most. Thankfully, our favorite coffee shops are here to help us survive.

Whether you prefer a sweet latte, foamy cappuccino or a simple hot cup of Joe, Denver’s coffee spots are experts in all types of hot sips. Here’s a list of our favorite places to visit when in need of a warm-up.

Blue Sparrow Coffee

Where: 3070 Blake St., Unit 180, Denver | 1615 Platte St., Suite 135, Denver

Hours: Monday – Sunday: 6:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

The Lowdown: Established with two locations in the heart of Denver, Blue Sparrow Coffee is the place to go when it comes to good coffee. This friendly coffee shop has a unique way of featuring different roasters from around the world. Currently, Treeline Coffee Roasters from Bozeman, MT is in the spotlight. Blue Sparrow Coffee generates on the importance of quality, community and sustainability. Its single-use initiative donates $0.10 per single-use cup to its sustainability fund which supports the community and planet. Enjoy some basic brews including an 8oz flat white ($4.25) or a 12oz latte ($4.50). Choose one of Blue Sparrow’s specialty creations such as a 12oz Golden Latte ($4.75) or a 12oz Rishi Hot Tea ($4) for a more unique choice. All brews are sure to satisfy.

Crema Coffee House

Where: 2862 Larimer St., Denver

Hours: Monday – Sunday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Lowdown: Featuring fresh food made daily and delicious coffee brews, Crema Coffee House is the perfect place to sit back, relax and indulge. Its casual and inviting atmosphere is sure to warm your tummy and your heart. Crema creates with over 22 roasters found both locally and nationwide, providing a unique and delicious taste every time. Its space is full of good vibes and addicting flavors. With a simple menu full of classic favorites, there is no choice that is better than the other. For a fast option, choose their house espresso ($3) to warm up quickly or savor a latte ($4) made with the utmost care. Stop in to warm up and get that caffeine kick we all crave.

Huckleberry Roasters

Where: 4301 Pecos St, Denver | 1800 Wazee St, Denver

Pecos St Hours: Monday – Sunday: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wazee St Hours: Monday – Sunday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Lowdown: Huckleberry Roasters took over the Denver area in 2011 and follows a core belief that coffee builds a more collective culture and a place for community. Found tucked away in either the Sunnyside neighborhood or the Dairy Block in Downtown, this café has certainly immersed itself within the Denver coffee culture. Its friendly and colorful environment breeds happy people, good coffee and welcomes all. Huckleberry’s amazing beans are also available through its online distribution service if you prefer to sip in-house. Stop in and invest in a mocha latte ($4.50) or a simple hand brew ($3.50). All of Huckleberry’s blends are all worth waiting in line for.

Doppio Coffee

Where: 1245 E Colfax Ave., Unit 105, Denver

Hours: Monday – Friday: 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Saturday – Sunday: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

The Lowdown: For coffee, teas and espresso, Doppio Coffee is one spot that will not disappoint. Its lattes famously leave a good taste in everyone’s mouth. Doppio’s aesthetically pleasing atmosphere is the definition of relaxation. Take home a premixed latte to enjoy later with its unique 32oz bottled latte ($13) option. Drink up any of the classical coffee drinks or choose one of their seasonal mixes. Some of our favorites include the St. Tropez ($5 – $5.50), a house-made vanilla rosemary latte, or the Pink Lady ($4.75 – $5.25), a spicy chai with a hint of rose syrup. Don’t forget to pick up an almond croissant ($4.50) to enjoy while you’re there.

Thump Coffee

Where: 1201 E 13 Ave., Denver

Hours: Monday – Sunday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Lowdown: After spreading its roots in Oregon, Thump Coffee decided to gift Denver with its first location embedded in Capitol Hill. The team at Thump is passionate about not only making a good cup of coffee but investing in the people who drink it. Thump’s wood-themed shop gives that forest and wintry feel while also warming you up. It is the perfect place to work, chat or just hang out. Thump offers any kind of coffee drink you may crave and are all created with care in mind. If you are not a coffee fan, go for a hot white chocolate ($3.75-$4.25) or a vanilla steamer ($3.75-$4.25) for your enjoyment. Thump hits every coffee beverage right on the nose and all are worth a try.

Hudson Hill

Where: 619 E 13 Ave., Denver

Hours: Monday – Thursday: 8 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. Friday – Saturday: 8 a.m. – 12 a.m. Sunday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Lowdown: Also found in the loved neighborhood of Capitol Hill, Hudson Hill offers a variety of carefully designed brews. While it is widely known for its delicious and creative cocktails, it also offers some of the finest coffee drinks in Denver. Hudson Hill’s environment is a delightful space full of greenery, art and ambiance. One of our favorites is the daily feature ($5) that delivers a different flavor medley every time. Its fluffy and light Dalgona whipped coffee ($5.50) is also a must-try drink. Stop in to appreciate their carefully put-together setting and tasty espresso.

Stella’s Coffee

Where: 1476 S Pearl St., Denver

Hours: Monday – Friday: 6:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday – Sunday: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

The Lowdown: Producing delicious refreshments since 1991, Stella’s Coffee has certainly become a Pearl Street staple. All its scrumptious and flavorful syrups are curated by hand and are sure to tingle your taste buds. Stella’s social and inviting shop generates friendly conversation with others and is overall a relaxing space. Its creative baristas invent seasonal coffee menus to give us fresh flavors every time. Currently one of our favorites is the Sweet Disposition ($5-$6), a latte mixed with white chocolate and cherry. Stella’s also offers sweet treats for every diet including gluten-free macaroons and vegan chocolate chip cookies. Enjoy a heavenly drink on the heated patio and indulge with a yummy confectionery on the side.

Little Owl Coffee

Where: 1555 Blake St., Denver | 410 17 St., Denver

Blake St Hours: Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday – Sunday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

17 St Hours: Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Closed on Sundays

The Lowdown: Little Owl Coffee’s quality-obsessed baristas create some of the best cups of joe in the business. Its shops can be found in LoDo and both give a refreshing break from the bustling streets of Denver. Little Owl creates with some of the best beans around originating in Columbia, Kenya, Ethiopia and Guatemala. Sign up for its subscription program if good coffee excites you and let Little Owl’s handpicked beans keep you caffeinated 24/7. With its manual brew methods, each sip is sure to delight. Visit its shops and sip on a delectable house-made vanilla latte ($4.50-$5) to receive instant comfort.