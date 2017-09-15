The weather’s getting colder, and that means school is in full session or you’re ripping your hair out at work to make time for the holidays. Can’t be productive in your own home? No worries — we know it’s all about the ambiance sometimes (and good coffee), so head on over to one of these cozy workspaces in Denver and get that shit done. You’ll be amazed at how a change of scenery works wonders on your focusing skills.

1. The Study at Hotel Teatro

Where: 1100 14th St., Denver

Hours: Open 24 hours

The Lowdown: You don’t need to be an overnight guest here to utilize Hotel Teatro’s cozy study room. The Study — located in this sophisticated hotel in LoDo — features complimentary Wi-Fi, coffee and pastries, cocktails, local craft beer, comfy couches, a fireplace, bookshelves and serves breakfast and lunch courtesy of the next-door restaurant, The Nickel. This ideal workspace should be at the top of your list — especially if you want a little privacy and to feel fancy.

2. Union Station

Where: 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Hours: Open 24 hours

The Lowdown: It may feel crowded at times, but this transportation hub downtown is actually a great place to write, read or focus. Union Station boasts gorgeous architecture and charming restaurants and shops to match, but the wide array of seating and tables make a great place to use the station’s complimentary Wi-Fi and get inspired by your surroundings. Make sure you grab an espresso at Pigtrain Coffee Company or grab a cocktail or beer at the Terminal Bar.

3. Gather @ Galvanize – Golden Triangle

Where: 1062 Delaware St., Denver

Hours: Galvanize is open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (sometimes later), Monday – Friday. Gather is open 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday – Friday.

The Lowdown: If you’re looking for a place to collaborate and get creative, you need to check out the Gather café at Galvanize. This open, innovative location in the Golden Triangle neighborhood of Denver offers community workspaces and technology for events, workshops and projects so you can work in a playful, organized environment. Amenities include complimentary Wi-Fi, a full-service cafe and bar and the ability to book a conference room for free (if available). If you want something more permanent, the drop-in desks come at a monthly fee and offer free printing, onsite staff, bike storage, conference rooms, private phone booths and much more. Entrepreneurs and outside-the-box thinkers rejoice. For more info, visit Galvanize’s website.

4. Denver Central Library

Where: 10 W. 14th Pkwy., Denver

Hours: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, 1 – 5 p.m. Sunday

The Lowdown: It might seem obvious, but if you’ve been looking for a location with all the resources you need to get that paper finished—don’t forget our very own city library. All the libraries in Denver County each have their own style, but our favorite is the large, never-overrated Central Library, located in the heart of downtown. With over two million items in the Denver Public Library system, it’s hard to get bored, but if you’re not looking for reading material, the library also has printers, computers, scanners and other technology you might need on the fly. There are tons of places to read between the shelves in this giant space, but our favorite place is located on the fifth floor. Make sure you check out the Reading Room in the Western History and Genealogy Department for an Instagram-worthy shot.

5. Weathervane Café

Where: 1725 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Hours: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

The Lowdown: If you want a whimsical atmosphere that the hipsters can’t get enough of, head over to Weathervane Café for a much-needed caffeine break. This cozy nook of a café has yummy nibbles and really great drinks with a wide array of flavored syrups to add in. Weathervane, which is more like a tiny home, has many rooms with comfy couches both upstairs and downstairs, and if the weather gets a bit warmer—a nice outdoor patio. You will definitely feel at home here.

6. Stella’s Gourmet Coffee & Such

Where: 1476 S. Pearl St., Denver

Hours: 6:30 a.m. – 11 p.m. Monday – Thursday, 6:30 a.m. – Midnight on Friday, 7 a.m. – Midnight on Saturday, 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. Sunday

The Lowdown: Most college students at the nearby University of Denver know about this local hotspot, but that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be on our list. Stella’s is everything a coffee shop should be and then some. With an antique house set-up on South Pearl Street, this quirky coffee shop has a front porch complete with fireplaces, a mini indoor library, tables, chairs and comfy couches. Kick up your feet and relax as you work at this charming location that’s open late enough to get it all finished.

7. Infinite Monkey Theorem @ Stanley Marketplace

Where: 2501 Dallas St., Denver

Hours: 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. Monday – Thursday, 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. Friday – Sunday

The Lowdown: If you haven’t been inside the Stanley Marketplace in Aurora, you’re in for a real surprise. This industrial warehouse houses food vendors, businesses, and shops and creates the ideal hangout spot with everything you need. There are many places to work inside, but our favorite is the Infinite Monkey Theorem — the former Stanley Aviation break room that features a comfortable lounge hideout with cozy seating and mountain views. This urban winery has all the reds and whites you love with a cool retro atmosphere that makes for a great place to get shit done.

8. Tattered Cover on Colfax

Where: 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Hours: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday

The Lowdown: It’s a great place to shop around for books and other reading material, but Tattered Cover Bookstore also makes a great place to get a bit of work done. With a coffee shop and complimentary Wi-Fi and garage parking, the location on East Colfax has lots of tables and comfy chairs with nearby outlets hidden around the store. This independent bookstore is definitely a good place to get shit done.

9. Hudson Hill

Where: 619 E. 13th Ave., Denver

Hours: 7:30 a.m. – Midnight on Monday – Wednesday, 7:30 a.m. – 1 a.m. Thursday – Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday

The Lowdown: If you live or work near in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, this cozy bar and café is slowly becoming a hotspot for locals who want a chic atmosphere. With hanging plants, vintage Edison-bulb lights, comfortable sectional seating and counter-height stools next to table space and nearby outlets, Hudson Hill has everything you need to work collaboratively with friends or brainstorm solo. Plus, the drink menu is to die for.

10. Hooked on Colfax

Where: 3213 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Hours: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. every day

The Lowdown: This eclectic coffee shop is next to Bluebird Theater and has more than enough seats for a large crowd. Large garage-style windows open up to let natural light in while Christmas lights decorate the bright green walls behind the busy counter. Hooked on Colfax is open late for night owls and even has a downstairs basement room available with large working tables, chairs and outlets for a quieter atmosphere than upstairs. We are definitely hooked on this spot.

11. Bardo Coffee House

Where: 238 S. Broadway, Denver

Hours: 6 a.m. – 1 a.m. Monday – Thursday & Sunday, 6 a.m. – 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday

The Lowdown: If you can’t work during the day and want to stay up all night, you’re in luck because Bardo Coffee House will probably still be open. This cozy café has lots of couches, booths and tables for working and a grungy atmosphere of South Broadway that will make you feel like you’re working on the next sci-fi thriller. Nothing beats Bardo at 2:30 a.m. It’s time to get your late-night study session on.

12. Thrive – Cherry Creek + BallPark

Where: 201 Milwaukee St. #200 or 1415 Park Ave W., Denver

Hours: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Friday

The Lowdown: This colorful co-working space has a similar concept to Galvanize, and has everything you need to get those innovative mind juices flowing. However, unlike the other spots, there isn’t a free option. But $50 a month will get you workspace with access to free coffee and beer, Wi-Fi, printing, drop-in space and conference rooms. You can definitely thrive here. To find out more, visit Thrive’s website.

13. Denver Bicycle Café

Where: 1308 E 17th Ave., Denver

Hours: 6 a.m. – Midnight every day (coffee shop closes at 8 p.m., but you can still work on the bar side).

The Lowdown: Mix coffee, beer and bikes, and that’s what you get at Denver Bicycle Café on East 17th. Frequently named as a favorite hangout spot by locals, this laidback café is part bar, part coffee and bike shop—making it great for group work. With long tables, complimentary Wi-Fi, an outdoor sitting area with umbrellas, great food and more, Denver Bicycle Café might be your new favorite work spot.

14. The Source Marketplace

Where: 3350 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Hours: 8 a.m. – 11 p.m. every day

The Lowdown: The Source, an artisan food market featuring 13 vendors and a bar, is located inside of a renovated building from the late 1800s and is the cool workspace with everything fun you need on your break—amazing food and shopping. The coffee bar called Boxcar Coffee Roasters has fine espresso to choose from, while tables and chairs make for a casual workplace surrounded by industrial architecture that will give you inspiration. This hidden gem in RiNo is worth mentioning to your friends.

15. Allegro Coffee Roasters

Where: 4040 Tennyson St., Denver

Hours: 6:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. every day

The Lowdown: If your local coffee shop feels a bit crowded these days, head over to Allegro Coffee Roasters in the Highlands. Spacious and refreshing, this hangout knows the importance of minimalist beauty and warming comfort. Amazing coffee and other beverages are just some of the things we love about Allegro including the unique seating and cozy atmosphere. This is a definite must-go spot.