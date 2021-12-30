Your Food & Booze Bucket List for 2022

Let’s ring in 2022 with a cheers to delicious food and booze — and the city that brings it all to life. Denverites, we got you covered with these must-try eats to start the new year off satisfied.
Eats
Casual(ish)
- Poke Bowl at Sushi Sora
- Best Damn Burrito at Pablitos Burritos
- Roast Turkey Sandwich at Mr Miners
- Tikka Masala at Yak & Yeti
- Oysters at Oyster Wulff
- Garden Focaccia at The Hungry Tree Hugger
- Breakfast Sandwich and Onigiri at Dry Storage
- Everything at Carrera’s Tacos
- Hoagies (prosciutto/mozz) at Little Arthur’s Hoagies
- Prosciutto/Peach Detroit-style pizza at Get Sauced Pizza
- Chicken Tikka at Mum’s House
- Shroom Sandwich at Lunchboxx
Fancy(ish)
- Fish Tacos at Lady Nomada
- Mortadella Pizza at The Greenwich
- King Salmon Nigiri at Bamboo Sushi
- Potato Croquettes at Three Saints Revival
- Everything at Bin 707 Foodbar. Make the trip.
- Lobster Crunch Wrap at Forget Me Not
- Tasting Menu at Konro
- Wagyu Beef at A5 Steakhouse
- Vegan Charcuterie at Watercourse
- Ramen at Ace Eat Serve
Drinks
- Haunted Hear Cocktail at Hudson Hill
- Espresso Martini at the L
- Tijuana Spa Water at Culinary Dropout
- Anything and everything at Restaurant Olivia
- Wine Flight at Barcelona Wine Bar
- Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita at SOL Mexican Cocina
Treats
- Rocky Road Pie at Poulette Bakeshop
- Pastries at Ti: Cafe Ta
- Pancakes at The Noshery
- Vegan Galettes at Bubby Goober’s
- French Macarons at The Gaykery
Most Anticipated in 2022
Events
Anything we missed? Let us know in the comments!