For advertising, event sponsorship, media kit, monthly specials:

[email protected]

303.888.5455

Your Food & Booze Bucket List for 2022

Food + Booze
Home
7 min read

Let’s ring in 2022 with a cheers to delicious food and booze — and the city that brings it all to life. Denverites, we got you covered with these must-try eats to start the new year off satisfied.

Eats

Casual(ish)

Lunchboxx. Photo by Adriennne Thomas.

Fancy(ish)

Lady Nomada. Photo by Kori Hazel.

Drinks

Hudson Hill. Photo by Brittni Bell.

Treats

Bubby Goober’s. Photo by Adrienne Thomas.

Most Anticipated in 2022

Events

 

Anything we missed? Let us know in the comments!

Go here to sign-up for our monthly food newsletter!