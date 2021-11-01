Dig Into November – What to Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are some of the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

Two Colorado Locations Listed on New York Times’ Best Restaurants of the Year

The Lowdown: Two Colorado-based restaurants have been listed on the New York Times Best Restaurants of the Year rankings. Boulder’s Frasca and Comal Heritage Food Incubator made the cut for some of the “most vibrant and delicious restaurants in 2021.”

Pizzeria Locale Adds Pie from Chef Kelly Whitaker as Part of Its Guest Chef Series

The Lowdown: Pizzeria Locale has introduced a new pie to its menu with the help of chef Kelly Whitaker. The pizza is a continuation of its guest chef collaboration series.

Popular Denver Coffee Cart Closes for the Season

The Lowdown: Popular Denver Coffee Cart – Cabu Coffee – closes for the season. The coffee cart will make its return next spring and bring even more cups to Denver.

Chef Richard Sandoval Celebrates Día de los Muertos

The Lowdown: Chef Richard Sandoval of Toro and Tamayo is offering a menu to celebrate Día de los Muertos. You can enjoy the specialty menu on November 1 and November 2.

Newly Opened

Heaven Creamery Has Opened in RiNo

The Lowdown: Heaven Creamery, owned by Martha Trillo, has opened in RiNo. The ice cream shop offers innovative takes on icy confections.

Angry Horse Eatery Serves up Fried Chicken and Booze With a Side of Pickleball

The Lowdown: Angry Horse Eatery opened in Superior to serve up fried chicken and booze with a side of pickleball. The chill eatery gets you moving and fueled all in one.

Grange Hall Brings New Food Range to Greenwood

The Lowdown: Grange Hall – a new food hall – brings a wider food range to Greenwood. The hall offers stops such as RADO Burger, Crack Shack, Bubu and Eiskaffe.

Milepost Zero Offers New Concepts and Corresponding Local Chefs

The Lowdown: Milepost Zero, stationed in McGregor Square, offers new concepts and corresponding local chefs. The hall brings anything from a fried chicken joint to a Japanese stall.

Bungalow Bar Has Opened in LoHi

The Lowdown: Bungalow Bar has opened in LoHi. The bar takes you on a trip to Tulum for a tropical getaway while staying in Denver.

Milk Tea People Brings Mochi Waffles and Organic Tea to Downtown Denver

The Lowdown: Milk Tea People in LoDo brings mochi waffles and organic tea to Downtown Denver. The menu serves up tea flavors such as Blueberry Lavender Matcha, Jasmine Cheese Cream and Strawberry Cheese Cream.

Little Arthur’s Hoagies Sets The Bar High

The Lowdown: Little Arthur’s Hoagies sets the bar high for the hoagie standard. The sandwich shop offers hoagies, cinnamon rolls and more.

The Red Barber Brings Backyard Barbecue to RiNo’s Catbird Hotel

The Lowdown: The Red Barber brings backyard barbecue to RiNo’s Catbird Hotel with smokey finger food and playful cocktails. The restaurant also offers a 360-degree view of the city, mountains and more.

Enigma Bazaar Wows Guests With Immersive Theater, Craft Cocktails and Delicious Food

The Lowdown: Enigma Bazaar entrances its guests with an immersive theater, craft cocktails and delicious food. The mystical venue offers dinner with a show – and more – if you dare.

The Greenwich Brings Soul to RiNo

The Lowdown: The Greenwich, a restaurant that pays homage to Greenwich Village, has made its way to RiNo to bring some soul to the neighborhood. The menu offers dishes with extraordinary takes on the ordinary.

Lucy’s Burger Bar to Bring the Juicy Lucy to Denver

The Lowdown: Hailing from Minnesota, Lucy’s Burger Bar is set to bring an all-time favorite, the Juicy Lucy, to Denver. The cheesy burger makes its debut on Tennyson Street.

Excuses to Celebrate

November 3: National Sandwich Day

The Lowdown: Celebrate National Sandwich Day on November 3 by stacking your sammy high for the holiday. Add a bag of chips to really make the day.

Don’t Miss: If you need a spot to grab a sandwich check out OPEN, Little Arthur’s, or GinGinBunBun.

November 5: National Donut Day

The Lowdown: Satisfy your sweet tooth on November 5 during National Donut Day. What better excuse to grab a pastry?

Don’t Miss: For some great doughnuts stop in at El Secreto, Parlor Doughnuts and Dochi.

November 23: National Espresso Day

The Lowdown: Get caffeinated during National Espresso Day on November 23. Everyone needs a shot of caffeine once and a while.

Don’t Miss: Step up your morning joe with Dirt Coffee, Ti: Cafe Ta and this list of coffee recipes.

November 26: National Cake Day

The Lowdown: Delight in layers of buttercream and luscious sponge on November 26 during National Cake Day — a better day to indulge with a sweet slice!

Don’t Miss: If you need a bite of cake, take a stop at Not Yo Mama’s Cupcakes, Grace and Cakes and Rheinlander Bakery.

Eat Well, Give Back

Project Angel Heart: Pie in the Sky

When: November 1 – 18

Where: Online

The Lowdown: Help raise funds for Project Angel Heart with Pie in the Sky. You can purchase a $30 pie that helps fund the preparation and the delivery of free meals medically-tailored to Coloradans in need. Sales will continue until November 18. Pie pickups will be on November 23.

Impact Sack Lunches for the Homeless

When: November 7, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Impact, 2526 Welton St., Denver

The Lowdown: Help make and pack lunches for those in need at Impact Sack Lunches for the Homeless. You can give a little time and effort to put together the lunches and hand them out in downtown Denver to make a difference in your local community, one lunch at a time. Volunteer here.