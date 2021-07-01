Dig Into July – What to Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are some of the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

A Pay-What-You-Can Farmers Market Returns

The Lowdown: The Globeville Community Farmers Market returns to Denver as a Pay-What-You-Can market. The outdoor market is hosted by Focus Points Family Resource Center.

Denver’s Bread Club Cares About Carbs and Community

The Lowdown: Zach Martinucci of Rebel Bread has created Bread Club – a club to connect bread-lovers with micro-bakeries around town. The club offers delivery and pick up options.

Feed The Streets Denver Offers Meals With a Side of Community

The Lowdown: Feed The Streets Denver delivers meals across the city to help communities combat food accessibility and homelessness. Shawn Bosley, the founder of Feed The Streets Denver, has partnered with Denver Urban League Young Professionals, the Black Girls Social Club and more for greater reach.

Newly Opened

Carrera’s Tacos Brings West Coast Mexican with a Spicy Edge

The Lowdown: Carrera’s Tacos opened in Denver to bring west coast Mexican with a spicy edge. The menu offers tacos, churro bites, surf and turf burritos and more.

Jet’s Pizza Serves Detroit-Style Pizza Pies to Colorado

The Lowdown: Jet’s Pizza has opened three new Colorado locations to serve up Detroit-style pies. The pizza shop also offers hand-tossed, New York style, thin-crust and more.

Little Bakery House Opened in Denver

The Lowdown: Little Bakery House has opened to offer banh mi to DU. The Vietnamese bakery serves up banh mi, tonkatsu and more traditional bites.

Carmine’s Italian Restaurant Has Opened in McGregor Square

The Lowdown: Carmine’s Italian Restaurant has opened a second location in McGregor Square. The Italian-staple offers pasta, veal and chicken dishes with a family-style atmosphere.

La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal as the First Pozoleria in Downtown Denver

The Lowdown: La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal has debuted in Downtown Denver as the first Pozoleria. The menu dishes bites of costras, agave-forward cocktails and of course, pozole.

The Halal Guys Opened First Colorado Location in Aurora

The Lowdown: The Halal Guys – a New York street food favorite – has opened a location in Aurora. The restaurant offers flavors of gryo, yellow rice and sweet baklava.

Tom’s Watch Bar Has Opened in LoDo

The Lowdown: Tom’s Watch Bar, located across from Coors Field, has opened in LoDo. The bar brings a stadium screen for amazing game views, Top Golf and more.

Snooze Brings Brunch to DEN

The Lowdown: Snooze, an A.M. Eatery brings brunch to Denver International Airport (DEN). The breakfast-staple serves up pancakes, cocktails and other brunchy bites to the bustling airport.

Wah Gwaan Brewing Celebrates Jamaican Culture Through Beer

The Lowdown: Wah Gwaan Brewing has opened in Denver to bring Jamaican Culture through beer. The brewery gives guests a taste of Jamaica with sips such as Trop Queen, Wash Belly and a Coffee IPA.

Dirty Laundry Airs Out as a Midwestern-Style Neighborhood Bar in Central Park

The Lowdown: Dirty Laundry has opened to bring Midwestern-Style to Central Park. The bar specializes in hard-to-find canned brews and tapped beers from the Midwest.

Tiger and Wife Opened in Longmont

The Lowdown: Tiger and Wife – an Asian American bakehouse and eatery concept – has opened in Longmont. The bakery, owned by Kaity and Devin Keopraphay, offers black sesame cookies, miso caramel doughnuts, tiger bentos and more.

RedCamper Picnic Supply Brings Local Goods Packed for Adventure

The Lowdown: RedCamper Picnic Supply brings together local goods packed for your adventures. The store offers picnic packs, jarred and canned goods and other local items for your traveling needs.

Parlor Serves Layered Doughnuts to the Mile High

The Lowdown: Parlor Doughnuts has opened in Denver to bring layered doughnuts to the city. The doughnut shop offers laminated pastries for a take on the traditional breakfast bite.

Campfire Opened in Evergreen

The Lowdown: Campfire has opened in Evergreen. The restaurant specializes in wood-fired Neapolitan-style pizza, fire-roasted rotisserie chicken and pit-smoked barbecue.

Mono Mono Fried Chicken and Beer Serves up Korean Fare With Flare

The Lowdown: Mono Mono Fried Chicken and Beer has opened in Denver to serve up Korean fare with flare. The menu offers Korean fried chicken, kimchi fries, bulgogi sandwiches and more.

Dochi Has Opened Chain in RiNo

The Lowdown: Dochi – a mochi doughnut chain – has opened in RiNo. The menu offers flavors such as matcha Oreo, ube glaze and strawberry Pocky.

Ghost Donkey Opened Across From Union Station

The Lowdown: Ghost Donkey, a mezcal and tequila-centered bar, has opened across from Union Station. The bar offers cocktails, appetizers and a spiced-up atmosphere.

Excuses to Celebrate

July 4: National Barbecue Day

The Lowdown: Dive into smokey goodness on July 4 during National Barbecue Day. What a great day to celebrate.

Don’t Miss: If you need some great barbecue check out Saucys, Adrian Miller or Chilgogi.

July 6: National Fried Chicken Day

The Lowdown: Get a little greasy during National Fried Chicken Day on July 6. We all love some fried chicken, no matter the weather.

Don’t Miss: For some great fried bites explore Saucy Chix and Mono Mono Fried Chicken and Beer.

July 16: National Ice Cream Day

The Lowdown: Add some sweetness to your day on July 16 during National Ice Cream Day. What better way to cool off from the summer heat?

Don’t Miss: For some sweet treats check out Rosebud Ice Cream, Sugar High, Pints Peak, Sherry’s Soda Shoppe and DANG Soft Serve Ice Cream.

July 24: National Tequila Day

The Lowdown: Pour yourself a glass during National Tequila Day on July 24. It is the perfect summer beverage to beat the heat.

Don’t Miss: For some great sips check out Ghost Donkey and Doña Loca.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

Thought For Food

When: July 2, 7 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Mercury Cafe Denver, 2199 California St., Denver

The Lowdown: South Broadway press presents Thought For Food. The event brings together local poets to perform poetry, drinks and food from Mercury Cafe and more to raise funds for Denver Food Rescue.

The Supper Club

When: July 21, 7 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Black Cat Farm, 9889 N. 51st St., Longmont

The Lowdown: Chef Tajahi Cooke teams up with Black Cat Farm and Chef Hosea Rosenberg of Blackbelly for The Supper Club. The proceeds from the five-course dinner will raise funds for Sophie’s Neighborhood. The $275 tickets can be purchased here.

The Big Eat 2021

When: July 22, 8 a.m. – 11:45 p.m.

Where: Various locations check here

The Lowdown: The Big Eat returns to Denver with a myriad of participating locations. You can dine from restaurants such as Ace Eat Serve, Stoic & Genuine and The Bindery throughout the festival. A portion of the proceeds from the event will go towards EatDenver and its programs.