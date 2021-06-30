First Look at The New Snooze at Denver International Airport

On Monday, June 28 Snooze, an A.M. Eatery held the official grand opening of its 48th restaurant – situated right within the Denver International Airport (DEN).

The Denver brunch staple’s first location, which opened in 2006, still hails on Larimer Street, keeping pancake-lovers satisfied. This new space offers travelers from across the globe to stop in for a breakfast bite while staying in one of the largest airports in North America. And rest assured, the restaurant will continue to offer Snooze’s “Breakfast But Different” mission, now to an even wider audience.

“Denver holds a special place in our hearts as it’s the birthplace of Snooze ,” stated David Birzon, CEO of Snooze. “It means a lot to us to be given the opportunity to establish a location within Denver International Airport, where travelers from all over the world will get to experience Snooze , many for the first time. We’re looking forward to wowing guests with our take on breakfast classics, and providing them with a sense of community and comfort even with the hustle and bustle of travel at a busy hub like DEN.”

The DEN location not only gives airport guests a chance to taste treats from Snooze but also makes way for new job opportunities. The restaurant opening offers 75 new positions for hire with the help and operation of Skyport Hospitality – a Denver-based concessions group.

“We are thrilled to bring an amazing local concept like Snooze to the DEN community,” stated David Mosteller, CEO of Skyport Hospitality. “David Birzon and I have known each other for years and it was a pleasure to have this chance to work with him and the talented team at Snooze to bring this project to life.”

During the grand opening, Mayor Michael B. Hancock, DEN CEO Kim Day, Skyport CEO David Mosteller and Snooze Chief of Marketing Officer Jaffe took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony, with a bright orange ribbon to match the theme of Snooze, to mark the official opening of the brunch spot. Snooze DEN occupies a 3,500 square-foot space that includes 32 dine-in tables and a full 30-seat bar for travelers to grab a pre-flight cocktail or refuel on caffeine. This new bar is the largest Snooze bar yet and is open daily, allowing for guests to gain a bit of breakfast comfort while strolling through the bustling airport. For those with some need of liquid courage before their flights take off, Snooze DEN slings out Spicy Bloodys $7.95, Palomimosas $8.75 and of course, a full range of caffeinated beverages to keep you awake throughout your travels. This slideshow requires JavaScript. The breakfast eatery menu is filled with non-traditional takes on classic morning-time bites such as Snooze’s Pineapple Upside Down pancake $9.50 (a Mayor Hancock favorite), a blueberry Danish pancake and a sweet potato pancake. Flight-goers can also dig into dishes of breakfast brioche burgers $11.75, a Kale ‘n’ Grains avocado salad and a Smashed Avocado Benny $13.50. The best part? Snooze and DEN have teamed up with Make-A-Wish Foundation to support its mission in fulfilling the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses. With every pancake sold at the DEN location during the opening week, $1 will be donated to Make A Wish Colorado with Snooze matching the donation up to $5,000.

Along with Snooze’s 47 other locations, Snooze DEN is dedicated to continuing sustainable efforts. The DEN location aims to become part of the Certifiably Green Denver program and practice waste-reducing efforts such as food recycling, composting and other sustainability programs – just as Snooze’s other Denver locations.

DEN is also set to open a Shake Shack location in Concourse B Mezzanine later this year, leading to more job opportunities and food options for airport travelers.

Snooze DEN is located at 8900 Peña Blvd., Denver within Denver International Airport at the Concourse B Mezzanine.

All photography by Roxanna Carrasco.