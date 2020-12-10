80 Safe Things To Do in Colorado This Winter

As we come to the end of 2020 – we thought it might be a good idea to share one last list with you. Whether you’re into the thrill of winter sports or more of a holiday-baking aficionado – there’s something on our list even the family Grinch can enjoy. So with a few new rules and a virtual twist to this holiday season – here are 55 virtual and in-person things to do in Colorado this winter.

  1. Visit Olde Town Arvada’s Winter Wonderland.
  2. Stroll through Union Station’s Merry & Bright Lights.
  3. Enjoy German fare at Denver’s Christkindl Market.
  4. Watch the Nutcracker Suite ballet performance virtually.
  5. Stand under Denver’s Mile High Tree.
  6. Check Out One Of Colorado’s Most Photographable Places.
  7. Visit the Denver Botanic Garden’s Blossoms of Light.
  8. Enjoy this year’s Parade of Lights.
  9. Visit Santa virtually.
  10. Learn How To Make a Fancy Cocktail With A Recipe from a Local Bartender.
  11. Or Learn How to Make a Fancy Coffee Drink.
  12. Take An Online Music Lesson From One of These Local Teachers.

  13. Attend the Boulder Virtual Holiday Festival hosted by CU.
  14. Find One of These Frozen Waterfalls.
  15. Go see the lights at the Denver Zoo.
  16. Peruse the Cherry Creek Holiday Market.
  17. Or Explore Cherry Creek North With Winter Wanderland
  18. Pick out a Christmas Tree at Little Man’s Holiday Tree Lot
  19. Shop, Dine and Enjoy Winter Aglow on Glenarm.
  20. Play a Round of Holiday Mini Golf
  21. See a Double Feature at The 88 Drive-In
  22. Watch Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum – a digital production.
  23. Visit Denver’s Aprés Holiday Market.
  24. Have Dinner with Your Household in a Private Igloo or Greenhouse
  25. Shop and sip at the Holiday BAZAAR at Belleview station.
  26. Make a Fancy Dinner at Home with One of These Meal Kits
  27. Support 40 local vendors at the Larimer Square Holiday Market.
  28. Go inside a Christmas move at Gaylord of The Rockies

  29. Explore Denver’s Mile High Holiday Market.
  30. Try your hand at DIY with one of these kits
  31. Shop virtually at the Jackalope Indie Artisan Holiday Market.
  32. Light up the holidays with Boulder’s Snow Much Fun.
  33. Send Santa Clause a letter.
  34. Play BINGO with Freezie.
  35. Bid on a wreath at the Aurora Museum Foundation’s Festival of Wreaths.
  36. Attend this year’s virtual Camp Christmas.
  37. Take a ride on the Polar Express.
  38. Watch Longmont’s annual Holiday Show virtually.
  39. Sign up for the Christmas Sweater 5K.
  40. Get a permit to cut down your own Christmas tree.
  41. Give back to the community at The Giving Wall Gift Drive.
  42. Shop Small-Biz Saturdays at Stanley.
  43. Urban Snowboarding at Ruby Hill Rail Yard.

  44. Check-In To An Affordable and Cozy Airbnb with Your Household.
  45. Or Rent Out a Renovated 1950s Cabin
  46. Enjoy Stargazing Away From the City Lights.
  47. Try Out Uphill Skiing and See What the Fuss is About.
  48. Discover and Follow a New Local Artist.
  49. Listen To One Of Our Top 10 Local Albums of The Year.
  50. Explore a New Walking Route in Denver With This Guide
  51. Explore an abandoned ski slope via snowshoe at Berthoud Pass.
  52. Hike a 14er in snowshoes at Quandary Peak.
  53. Or Try a More Beginner Snowshoe Trail

  54. Go for a dip at a local hot springs
  55. Ski at one of Colorado’s world-class ski resorts.
  56. Ride the Continental Divide via snowmobile.
  57. Cross-country ski at a nearby nordic center.
  58. Go sledding in the Boulder/Denver area.
  59. Try a New Workout at home with a Local Online Class 
  60. Take a dog sledding tour in Breckenridge.
  61. Explore the Front Range on a fat bike tour
  62. Go Ice Skating at The World’s Largest Zamboni-Groomed Outdoor Ice Rink
  63. Take a virtual cooking class with Cook Street.
  64. Host a virtual karaoke night with Voicebox.
  65. Learn to make homemade pizza with Pizzeria Locale.
  66. Take a free online cheesemaking class 
  67. Try Spotting a UFO at One of These Spots.

  68. Or Hike to a Ghost Town Near Pikes Peak
  69. Watch the Ouray Ice Festival virtually.
  70. Go for a ride on the Cascade Canyon Winter Train.
  71. Find a New Hike Near Denver.
  72. Explore Denver’s Night Lights – a permanent art installation.
  73. Tour Denver’s historic architecture by foot.
  74. Take a glass blowing class at Spiro Glass Blowing in Carbondale.
  75. See the works of Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera.
  76. Find your way on the Denver Beer Trail.
  77. Take a tour at the Meier Ski Factory.
  78. Go to the Steamboat Winter Carnival.
  79. Visit the Cripple Creek Ice Festival.
  80. Get married then ski at Loveland’s 28th Annual Mountaintop Matrimony.