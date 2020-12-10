80 Safe Things To Do in Colorado This Winter

As we come to the end of 2020 – we thought it might be a good idea to share one last list with you. Whether you’re into the thrill of winter sports or more of a holiday-baking aficionado – there’s something on our list even the family Grinch can enjoy. So with a few new rules and a virtual twist to this holiday season – here are 55 virtual and in-person things to do in Colorado this winter.
- Visit Olde Town Arvada’s Winter Wonderland.
- Stroll through Union Station’s Merry & Bright Lights.
- Enjoy German fare at Denver’s Christkindl Market.
- Watch the Nutcracker Suite ballet performance virtually.
- Stand under Denver’s Mile High Tree.
- Check Out One Of Colorado’s Most Photographable Places.
- Visit the Denver Botanic Garden’s Blossoms of Light.
- Enjoy this year’s Parade of Lights.
- Visit Santa virtually.
- Learn How To Make a Fancy Cocktail With A Recipe from a Local Bartender.
- Or Learn How to Make a Fancy Coffee Drink.
- Take An Online Music Lesson From One of These Local Teachers.
- Attend the Boulder Virtual Holiday Festival hosted by CU.
- Find One of These Frozen Waterfalls.
- Go see the lights at the Denver Zoo.
- Peruse the Cherry Creek Holiday Market.
- Or Explore Cherry Creek North With Winter Wanderland
- Pick out a Christmas Tree at Little Man’s Holiday Tree Lot
- Shop, Dine and Enjoy Winter Aglow on Glenarm.
- Play a Round of Holiday Mini Golf
- See a Double Feature at The 88 Drive-In
- Watch Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum – a digital production.
- Visit Denver’s Aprés Holiday Market.
- Have Dinner with Your Household in a Private Igloo or Greenhouse
- Shop and sip at the Holiday BAZAAR at Belleview station.
- Make a Fancy Dinner at Home with One of These Meal Kits
- Support 40 local vendors at the Larimer Square Holiday Market.
- Go inside a Christmas move at Gaylord of The Rockies
- Explore Denver’s Mile High Holiday Market.
- Try your hand at DIY with one of these kits
- Shop virtually at the Jackalope Indie Artisan Holiday Market.
- Light up the holidays with Boulder’s Snow Much Fun.
- Send Santa Clause a letter.
- Play BINGO with Freezie.
- Bid on a wreath at the Aurora Museum Foundation’s Festival of Wreaths.
- Attend this year’s virtual Camp Christmas.
- Take a ride on the Polar Express.
- Watch Longmont’s annual Holiday Show virtually.
- Sign up for the Christmas Sweater 5K.
- Get a permit to cut down your own Christmas tree.
- Give back to the community at The Giving Wall Gift Drive.
- Shop Small-Biz Saturdays at Stanley.
- Urban Snowboarding at Ruby Hill Rail Yard.
- Check-In To An Affordable and Cozy Airbnb with Your Household.
- Or Rent Out a Renovated 1950s Cabin
- Enjoy Stargazing Away From the City Lights.
- Try Out Uphill Skiing and See What the Fuss is About.
- Discover and Follow a New Local Artist.
- Listen To One Of Our Top 10 Local Albums of The Year.
- Explore a New Walking Route in Denver With This Guide
- Explore an abandoned ski slope via snowshoe at Berthoud Pass.
- Hike a 14er in snowshoes at Quandary Peak.
- Or Try a More Beginner Snowshoe Trail
- Go for a dip at a local hot springs
- Ski at one of Colorado’s world-class ski resorts.
- Ride the Continental Divide via snowmobile.
- Cross-country ski at a nearby nordic center.
- Go sledding in the Boulder/Denver area.
- Try a New Workout at home with a Local Online Class
- Take a dog sledding tour in Breckenridge.
- Explore the Front Range on a fat bike tour
- Go Ice Skating at The World’s Largest Zamboni-Groomed Outdoor Ice Rink
- Take a virtual cooking class with Cook Street.
- Host a virtual karaoke night with Voicebox.
- Learn to make homemade pizza with Pizzeria Locale.
- Take a free online cheesemaking class
- Try Spotting a UFO at One of These Spots.
- Or Hike to a Ghost Town Near Pikes Peak
- Watch the Ouray Ice Festival virtually.
- Go for a ride on the Cascade Canyon Winter Train.
- Find a New Hike Near Denver.
- Explore Denver’s Night Lights – a permanent art installation.
- Tour Denver’s historic architecture by foot.
- Take a glass blowing class at Spiro Glass Blowing in Carbondale.
- See the works of Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera.
- Find your way on the Denver Beer Trail.
- Take a tour at the Meier Ski Factory.
- Go to the Steamboat Winter Carnival.
- Visit the Cripple Creek Ice Festival.
- Get married then ski at Loveland’s 28th Annual Mountaintop Matrimony.