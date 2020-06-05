A Master List of Cocktail Recipes To Make at Home, Courtesy of Denver Bartenders

Since the first week of lockdown, we facilitated a 10-part series highlighting recipes from bartenders across the front range. Here is a complete list of all the beverages, bringing together an astonishing array of talent from some of the best cocktail aficionados the state has to offer. We have been incredibly grateful for the chance to compile the over 50 recipes, that together present a considerable window into the many great minds that make up Colorado’s illustrious bar culture. Below we’ve arranged the recipes by spirit — highlighting a range of classic and creative drinks and a great array of local products. Taken together, it represents a scene that could rival any in the nation.
As service industry workers continue to struggle, various services have popped up to assist those in need. This website allows people to tip a randomized staff member when they have a drink. We will also be including Venmo handles of the involved bartenders below if anyone wants to tip them personally.
Vodka
Katie Kelly – Bar Manager at Barolo Grill
Location: Barolo Grill is located at 3030 East 6th Ave., Denver.
Recipe: The Italian Rabbit
Reason: I love using ingredients in season, plus the carrots in this cocktail make me feel like I’m being a touch more healthy and we all need every bit of health we can get right now. I put this on the Barolo Grill cocktail list every spring, but since it’s best enjoyed immediately, we can’t offer batched versions. I hope to make this for you when we safely reopen the bar — until then enjoy this cocktail from the comfort of your home, yard or spring garden.
Venmo Handle: @K-Kelly-10
Adam Reed – Director of Operations at Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar
Location: Jax has multiple locations.
Recipe: Jax Cucumber Lemon Press
Reason: A press is a drink that typically has a base spirit mixed with lemon-lime soda and soda water. In this case, we substitute a housemade lemonade for the lemon-lime soda and use vodka that has been infused with fresh cucumber. This has been a guest favorite at Jax for many, many years.
Venmo Handle: @BigRedF-Fund. Any proceeds that go to this will go to the Big Red F family fund 4013c. The money in this fund is distributed to employees in need via grants, at the sole discretion of a Fund Board made up of BRF peers.
Gin
Nick Touch – Brand Ambassador for The Family Jones
Location: The Family Jones Spirit House is located at 3245 Osage St., Denver.
Recipe: Tom Collins
Reason: The Tom Collins was memorialized in writing in 1876 by Jerry Thomas, the Father of American Mixology. I love this drink because it is easy to make, very refreshing and can be enjoyed at any time of day. This simple, sour style classic cocktail is versatile, and at-home-bartenders can add various ingredients to make it their own. Some suggestions would be fruit purees, liqueurs, honey syrup in place of the simple syrup, or herbs such as mint or basil. Cheers from The Family Jones.
Devin Chapnick – Lead Bartender at Poka Lola Social Club
Location: Poka Lola Social Club is located at 1850 Wazee St., Ground Floor, Denver.
Recipe: The Clover Club
Reason: Creating this cocktail came to me while scouring through my pantry in search of something to drink. After stumbling upon some preserves, I thought it would be neat to see what other innocuous goods can be transformed into tasty drinks. This approach is fun and practical enough to share, so I’m actually going to have a live streaming class on using unexpected ingredients found around your kitchen. Everyone’s kitchen has possibilities that aren’t getting explored, so an interactive virtual class will uncover some new and exciting cocktails to try at home.
Venmo Handle: Chapnik asked that anyone hoping to tip donate to the Sage Hospitality Group Associate Relief Fund.
Bonus: Chapnik’s “Keep Calm and Mix On” episode about making drinks with what you have in your pantry already will air next Tuesday, April 14 at 6 p.m. on @sagerestaurantconcepts Instagram, as part of an ongoing series to benefit furloughed associates.
Sebastian Zydek – Bartender at El Five and the Vice President of the Colorado Bartenders Guild
Location: El Five is located at 2930 Umatilla Fifth Floor, Denver. It is currently closed.
Recipe: Tom’s G&T
Reason: I wanted to create a cocktail that anyone could make at home that is simple, delicious and exciting. So I combined two of my favorites — the gin and tonic and a Tom Collins. By making lemonade ice cubes and using tonic water instead of seltzer you have a new, refreshing cocktail that changes in flavor over time.
Venmo Handle: @Sebastian-Zydek
The Spirits Department at Molly’s Spirits
Location: Molly's Spirits is located at 5809 W 44th Ave., Denver.
Recipe: Molly’s Aviation
Reason: We created this beautifully vibrant purple drink for the Rockies Opening Day. However, this light, floral and citrus gin concoction is the perfect springtime drink to enjoy with your quarantine crew or over a virtual happy hour. Make it truly festive with Colorado distilled spirits.
Venmo Handle: Molly’s asked that anyone hoping to tip consider purchasing a Colorado Strong Tee from the Colorado Brewer’s Guild.
Brent Walker and Meghan Gold – Proprietors at Foraged
Location: Foraged is located at 1825 Blake St, Denver.
Recipe: The Foraged Black Rose
In a cocktail shaker, combine Roku Gin, Gifford Blackberry Liquor, lime juice, agave nectar and ice cubes. Shake vigorously. Strain into a chilled tulip cup. Garnish with a rosemary sprig.
Reason: Meghan and I collaborated on this drink during a cocktail development session with our team. We loved the refreshing brightness of this cocktail as the Japanese Gin was such a great combination with the blackberry liquor and the agave kept it lower-calorie.
Venmo Handle: Walker and Gold asked that anyone hoping to tip donate to the employee relief fund.
Colin Overett – General Manager at Union Lodge
Location: Union Lodge is located at 1543 Champa St., Denver. It is currently closed for construction.
Recipe: The Martinez
Reason: This is personally one of my favorite cocktails. It is very easy to make but it can be easily made unbalanced or incorrectly. It has so many layers of flavors and textures but done with elegance. I could sit at a bar for hours or relax at home watching a good movie while sipping this drink. It also works for people who are whiskey drinkers wanting to try gin or vice versa. It is a cocktail that can be made with ingredients from pretty much any liquor store for anyone trying this beauty at home.
Venmo Handle: @Colin-Overett
Kraig Weaver – Head Distiller at The Block Distilling Co.
Location: The Block Distilling Co. is located at 2990 Larimer St., Denver.
Recipe: Golden Girl
Reason: This was one of my favorite drinks on our winter and spring menus. It’s a boozy take on golden milk, a traditional ayurvedic drink. The subtle sweetness along with the aromatics of ginger and turmeric in the simple pair well with the citrus notes that are found in our summer gin. Although we use coconut milk, feel free to use an alternative like almond milk, oat milk or whatever you have at home. If you are not a fan of gin, feel free to substitute vodka.
Venmo Handle: Weaver asked that if anyone would like to support The Block, the best way is by ordering spirits and cocktails-to-go or by purchasing a gift card.
Matt Samson – Principal Bartender at B&GC
Location: B&GC is located at 249 Columbine St., Denver. It is currently closed.
Recipe: Safety Net
Reason: For this cocktail, I kind of combined a couple of my favorite ingredients into a sour that reflects springtime from my balcony. Pisco and Montenegro are great additions to any bar, and here they are providing a nice floral note throughout the cocktail. The maple gives the drink both body and complexity, and the gin provides a good familiar dry flavor to get everyone aquatinted.
Venmo Handle: @Matthew-Samson-1
Jon Mateer – Bartender at Death and Co.
Location: Death and Co. is located at 1280 25th St., Denver. It is currently closed.
Recipe: Negroni
Reason: I remember my first experience with this drink. It was during my first month of bartending — almost 10 years ago — and my manager had asked me to come up with a drink for a new menu. I got super excited. I went out and bought a bunch of bottles, spent hours making drinks at home for my friends, and thought that I had come up with a winning recipe. I walked in super confident to the staff meeting and was so excited that I had come up with a delicious drink that was only three ingredients. I stirred it up and served it to the owners, bar manager and the rest of the staff. My bar manager takes a sip, looks me directly in the eye, and says “That’s delicious! But you do realize that all you did was make a negroni.” I’ll never forget that day. I make these at home all of the time for my fiancé and I — and to this day, it’s still my favorite cocktail.
Venmo Handle:@JTMateer
Whiskey
Austin Carson – Beverage Director at Restaurant Olivia
Location: Restaurant Olivia is located at 290 South Downing St., Denver.
Recipe: Choose-Your-Adventure Jelly Sour
Fill shaker with ice and shake vigorously for 60 seconds — pro tip: play Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” while shaking. Strain liquid and discard ice. Shake again for another 30 seconds — pro tip: play Florence and the Machine’s “Shake It Out” while shaking. Strain into your favorite glass and enjoy.
Obviously sweetness will vary from one jelly/jam/preserve to the next so when building the drink in your mixing glass give the ingredients a stir before adding the egg white and taste for balance. If you want it sweeter, add more jelly. Want it a little zippier? Add a little more lemon juice.
Before you juice the lemons zest those suckers, add the zest to some vodka and seal it up. You may need some Limocello down the road.
Reason: I’m guessing most folks, like myself, have some jelly/jam kicking around the fridge. This is a very basic egg white sour recipe that will work with most any that you’ve got. This does require folks to separate the whites of eggs from the yolks but the bonus recipe from Chef Ty is good for a basic make-at-home pasta dough so you can put those to good use.
Mix together the flour and half of the yolks, oil and salt. Add the rest of the yolks one at a time until combined. Knead for an additional five minutes. Wrap in plastic and let rest. Roll out the dough and cut to your desired shape. Voila.
Venmo Handle: @Austin-Carson-1. All tips will go directly to Restaurant Olivia staff.
Kevin Galaba – Bartender at Bread Bar and Executive Director at Friends and Family
Location: Bread Bar is located at 1010 Main St., Silver Plume. It is currently closed.
Recipe: Winter Old Fashioned
Reason: The Winter Old Fashioned is my go-to cold-weather cocktail. I love an Old Fashioned for its simplicity, and for this version, a few tweaks to the classic recipe really dial in the seasonal flavor. The brown sugar-cinnamon syrup adds a bit of earthiness and a thicker mouthfeel, while the black walnut bitters add a magical warmth and sweetness that really evokes Christmas or Apres-Ski.
Venmo Handle: @kevingalaba
Scott Ruggiero – Bar Manager at OAK
Location: OAK is located at 1400 Pearl St., Boulder.
Recipe: Toddys for Days
Reason: When I am at home I like to make simple drinks, typically stirred and boozy like a Manhattan or Negroni. Lately, though, I have been on a Toddy or Hot Toddy kick depending on the weather. They are fun, simple and can allow for a lot of creativity depending on what is in the pantry. This recipe can be modified in many ways depending on what the home bartender likes. You can substitute Bourbon for Rye, Rum or Tequila. The ginger liqueur can be modified with Allspice Dram, herbal liqueurs — such as Yellow Chartreuse, Benedictine, Licor43 and St. Germain. The tea can be as simple as a lemon tea or complex as any herbal tea one would like. You can use honey syrup, agave, ginger syrup or any type of sugar you have laying around the house.
Venmo Handle: Ruggiero asked that if anyone would like to support, the best way is by ordering takeout food and cocktails, or buying a gift card from OAK.
Jake Sutton – Stay at Home Bartender
Location: @stayathomebartender
Recipe: Boulevardier
Reason: It’s no secret that I’m a huge Negroni fan, but I thought I’d suggest the Boulevardier for our homebound friends. The Boulevardier is a whiskey-based Negroni variation, typically made either with a standard 1:1:1 ratio or with an extra half ounce of whiskey. I prefer a bold rye whiskey, generally. Since making drinks at home, by definition, means you can treat yourself, and because I like my cocktails to be spirit-forward, I bump the drink up to 4 ounces.
Venmo Handle: Sutton asked that anyone hoping to tip donate to USBG.
Sean Kenyon – Owner of Williams and Graham, Occidental and American Bonded
Location: Williams and Graham is located at 3160 Tejon St., Denver. It is currently closed. Occidental is located at 1950 W 32nd Ave., Denver. It is currently closed. American Bonded is located at 2706 Larimer St., Denver. It is currently closed.
Recipe: The Blackberry Sage Smash
Reason: Actually, a drink that I created 15 years ago and has been on the menus at Steuben’s, The Squeaky Bean and Williams and Graham. It is perfect and easy to make at home.
Evren Bora – Bartender at Room for Milly and Quality Italian
Location: Room for Milly is located at 1615 Platte St. Suite 145, Denver. Quality Italian is located at 241 Columbine St., Denver.
Recipe: Brown Derby
Reason: I chose the Brown Derby because it’s one of the first cocktails I taught my mom to make at home. She asked me for something without a lot of sugar but still had a ton of flavor, and this cocktail is just that. Everything in this cocktail should be easy to find and the clean-up is a breeze — no need to make a dozen crazy syrups to achieve a delicious flavor. Feel free and adjust the honey syrup to however sweet you’d like it, 2:1 is just my personal preference. I love bourbon, and this Derby Day classic is consistent, easy to make, and it packs a punch.
Venmo Handle: Bora asked that anyone hoping to tip to donate to the Quality Italian Denver Employee Relief Fund.
Daryl Pryor – Bar Manager at Brass Tacks
Location: Brass Tacks is located at 1526 Blake St., Denver.
Recipe: Stay at Home Saratoga
Reason: I love this drink because it’s so easy to make — equal parts baby! It’s a whole bunch of flavors that just layer so nicely together and make the couch a whole lot more comfortable. It’s super easy to batch out and just have on deck for those Netflix marathons.
Venmo Handle: @Daryl-Pryor
Matt Dutton – Bar Manager at Cooper Lounge
Location: Cooper Lounge is located in Union Station at 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver.
Recipe: Wake Me Up Old Fashioned
Reason: Being socially distant from the world I find myself drinking a lot of whiskey, rum and coffee. This is the perfect harmony of all three of those delicious ingredients. I took my hours-old pot of coffee and turned it into a delicious syrup to add a little buzz to a classic Old Fashioned. Splitting your base spirit between whiskey and rum gives it a little something extra and also helps those bottles last a little longer. Here’s to you, cheers!
Venmo Handle: @Matthew-Dutton-2. All tips will go to the Cooper Lounge staff.
Dylan Holcomb – Bartender at Seven Grand
Location: Seven Grand is located at 1855 Blake St. Suite 160.
Recipe: Sazer-Wreck
Rinse Old Fashioned glass with absinthe. Add sugar cube to mixing glass. Add bitters. Muddle into a fine paste. Add the remainder of the ingredients. Add ice. Stir approximately 30 times. Strain into absinthe rinsed Old Fashioned glass. Garnish with orange crusta.
Reason: I love a great sazerac. The addition of apple brandy is a salute to French Brandy, originally used in this historic cocktail. The combination of rye and apple brandy really brightens and opens up the traditional sazerac cocktail. Stir this cocktail right up and sit down with your favorite whiskey book.
Venmo Handle: Holcomb asked that anyone hoping to tip donate to the Seven Grand Team Relief Fund.
Skylar Dorman – Beverage Director at Coohills
Recipe: The Aspen
Reason: I chose this drink because it is simple to make and a play between two of my favorite classics, a Black Manhattan and a Toronto. I serve mine in a smoked snifter, however in these times just enjoy any way you would like. It is a delicious treat with cured meats, a nice steak or after dinner. Always my go-to when hosting dinner and want to impress, when we can again.
Venmo Handle: @skylar-dorman
Josh Davies – Bartender at The Bindery
Location: The Bindery is located at 1817 Central St., Denver.
Recipe: Bacon-Infused Earl Grey Manhattan / Breakfast Manhattan (since we can start drinking any time now that there are no rules)
Reason: Personally, this is one of my favorite variations of a Manhattan — the smokiness of the bacon with the quasi-dry tannic mouthfeel from the vermouth and aromatic nose that these ingredients combine to create is truly a match made in heaven.
Venmo Handle: @Joshua-Davies-3
Becky Rose – Bartender at Queens Eleven
Location: Queens Eleven is located at 3603 Walnut St., Denver. It is currently closed.
Recipe: Bangarang!
Reason: This was the very first cocktail I ever imagined, late one night after a long shift when I was craving a chocolate banana. I chose to share this particular one as my quarantine cocktail because of the flexibility, decadence and ease of it. Depending on if you go with the rum or whiskey, the spicy, slightly minty Becherovka will highlight different aspects of your base. Don’t have creme de cacao? Use a little chocolate syrup, or make a quick 1:1 simple syrup with brown sugar and dive into bananas foster in a glass. Right now it is all about working with what we have and finding the little daily pleasures. This cocktail is boozy, rich, and hits that fine line between dessert and after-dinner drink that’s my favorite treat yo’ self moment. Not to mention, something about using the whole egg definitely helps ease any responsibly acquired hangovers I may have the next morning.
Venmo Handle: @REBECCA-WESNIDGE
Simon Vazquez – Bartender at Quality Italian and Brand Ambassador for Laws Whiskey
Location: Quality Italian is located at 241 Columbine St., Denver.
Recipe: Oooooh My
Reason: Apples seem to be one of the most ubiquitous fruits to be found in kitchens, so what better to base our cocktail with. A couple of other household ingredients, combined with a pour out of your favorite bottle of whiskey and you’ve got yourself a cocktail for all occasions. Most whiskeys should work for this, but I prefer a softer, more mellow whiskey, and Laws is a local favorite. This cocktail should treat you right whether you’re sitting on a patio in the sun, or cozying up to a roaring fire.
Venmo Handle: Vazquez asked that anyone hoping to tip donate to The Food Bank of the Rockies.
Robert Clark – Bar Lead at Basta
Location: Basta is located at 3601 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder.
Recipe: Highball
The highball cocktail is typically pretty simple, but you need to make sure you’re using a whiskey you really enjoy, as they become very pronounced. I like using A.D. Laws Centennial Wheat Whiskey or Atticus Jones Rye.
In a highball glass, pour whiskey and Topo Chico over ice. For extra credit, add Umeshu (plum liqueur) and a small amount of saline or a very light pinch of salt. Garnish with a thin lemon wheel.
The important part of the highball is how you mix it. Using a bar spoon, gently lift the ice while you stir slowly. This lets the ingredients incorporate, but doesn’t flatten the sparkling water.
Reason: I appreciate the drink because it transforms whiskey into a format that can be enjoyed for a longer period of time and lightens the flavor in a way that allows for it to function better with food. A few whiskeys with dinner can ruin your meal, and arguably the experience. But one can drink highballs all evening without dampening the next day.
Venmo Handle: @Sushi_Kitten
Tequila/Mezcal
David “Duey” Duart – Bar Manager at Mission Ballroom, Ogden Theatre, Gothic Theatre and Bluebird Theater
Recipe: DuaRita aka “The Quarantinarita”
Reason: This drink is just a really good version of a margarita so please feel free to name it whatever you want. I dig this drink because it’s fresh, extremely delicious and really easy to drink. I prefer a decent reposado tequila but use what you have or what your pocket can afford. If you don’t have a fruit juicer or a fruit squeezer, you can use your hands to squeeze out the orange and lime. Feel free to adjust the amount of OJ or lime juice used per your taste, and the same goes for the agave nectar. For the record, you can not get this version of a margarita at any of the music venues I work at.
Venmo Handle: Duart asked that anyone hoping to tip donate to the Denver Loves Music Service Industry Workers Relief GoFundMe.
Christopher Stotts – Bar Manager at Avanti
Recipe: Blood Orange Paloma
Reason: Palomas are the perfect at-home drink. They are simple, light and refreshing. I really love that the tequila remains the star of the show. Bonus, you don’t need much to put them together. The weather getting nice but we are stuck inside, drinking these are like a mini-vacation in my backyard.
Venmo Handle: Stotts asked that anyone hoping to tip donate to Avanti’s GoFundMe, all of which goes to bartenders and front-of-house staff.
Kevin Delonay – Director of Food and Beverage at Maya at The Westin Riverfront
Location: Maya is located at 26 Riverfront Ln., Avon. It is currently closed.
Recipe: Sandia Tajin
Combine all ingredients and stir well. Rim glasses with Tajin spice, add ice and pour the drink over ice. Garnish with a lime wedge.
Tajin Simple Syrup*
In a pan on the stove mix the sugar and water until it’s dissolved – do not let the water boil. Add Tajin spice and stir well. Let the mixture cool before mixing with the cocktail.
Reason: This refreshing cocktail is perfect for sipping while chilling out in your backyard or on your patio! While you can use any tequila that you have at home, we prefer mixing it with the smooth Maestro Dobel Blanco Tequila, which is double distilled and known for its subtle herbal hints. The Tajin spice rim gives the cocktail a nice chili lime kick and the watermelon juice definitely has us dreaming of sunny Colorado barbeques with friends and family! Watermelon juice is also good for you as it is rich in antioxidants, which are known to help lower inflammation and boost brain health.
Venmo Handle: Delonay asked that anyone hoping to tip donate to the Vail Valley Salvation Army Food Pantry.
Justin Koch – Bar Manager at Curio
Location: Curio is located in the Denver Central Market at 2669 Larimer St., Denver.
Recipe: Maid in Mexico
We shake all the ingredients together and strain out the solids and serve it over ice. A fresh cucumber slice or a sprig of mint works well as a garnish.
Reason: A fun take on a tequila sour. Light, refreshing and ultimately crushable on a sunny Colorado day.
Venmo Handle: Koch asked that anyone hoping to tip donate to the Dumb Friends League.
Parker Bunnell – Bartender at Curio
Location: Curio is located in the Denver Central Market at 2669 Larimer St., Denver.
Recipe: Spicy Papi
Reason: I wanted to create a refreshing cocktail as the weather warms with ingredients I had laying around my house. I found this cocktail, in particular, to be balanced, delicious but also have a slightly spicy kick to it. You can use mezcal, tequila, aged rum, or really any spirit with the exception of whiskey.
Venmo Handle: @mpb2417
Hallie Bauernschmidt- Bartender at Nocturne
Location: Nocturne Jazz and Supper Club is located at 1330 27th St., Denver.
Recipe: Devil Moon
Reason: This revved-up mezcal Old Fashioned is perfect for the fickle Colorado spring weather — providing pleasure on the snowy and sunny days alike. Smoke-laced and orange-hued, it features one of my favorite, local ingredients to play with — Distillery 291 The Decc Citrus-Clove Liqueur. This viscous liqueur pairs with a variety of spirit bases and is a great ingredient to have on hand at home. Stay well, stay home, see you soon.
Venmo Handle: @Nocturne-ServiceTeam
Cara Frink – Bar Manager at Comida
Location: Comida is located in Stanley Marketplace at 2501 Dallas St., Denver.
Pour into a cocktail shaker with fresh ice and shake it like you mean it. If you like, salt the rim of your favorite marg glass and strain over fresh ice. Garnish with a juicy green lime.
Reason: Oh man, I love it because it is simple and fresh and represents everything that we do here at Comida. It’s not too sweet or tart. And it’s perfect without any bells or whistles.
Venmo Handle: @Cara-Frink-1
Nino Razon – General Manager at Bartaco
Location: Bartaco is located at 1048 Pearl St., Boulder.
Recipe: Bartaco Margarita
Reason: The Bartaco margarita is the perfect representation of our concept and who we are. A mix of bold flavors from exclusive Libélula Joven tequila, Combier, agave nectar, and hand-squeezed lime juice symbolizes our attention to detail and our one of a kind atmosphere. You’re guaranteed to fall in love with this margarita.
Venmo Handle: Razon asked that anyone hoping to tip consider purchasing a gift card, with all funds going to employees.
Matthew King – Bar Manager at Bonfire Burritos
Location: Bonfire Burritos is located at 2221 Ford St., Golden.
Recipe: Grandma’s Marg
Reason: This margarita is inspired by my grandmother who passed away last year at the age of 92, and enjoyed the simplicity of this margarita any time of day. This is my go-to margarita at home because it is straightforward, fresh and can be enjoyed along with the trails, the tailgate or the tacos — perhaps an afternoon at grandma’s with a nice puzzle. Mix a batch for your elders. Choose a bold tequila that will stand up to the subtle and sour notes that the brandy and lime juice contribute. For a spicy variety, muddle a jalapeno.
Venmo Handle: TBA
Jen Broyles – Managing Partner at Lola Coastal Mexican
Location: Lola Coastal Mexican is located at 1575 Boulder St., Denver.
Recipe: Lola Q Coin Margarita
Reason: This iconic Big Red F drink was created more than a decade ago and has been a Lola staple ever since. A blend of silver tequila, fresh muddled cucumber, orange, agave and lime — it’s an incredibly refreshing and crisp take on the classic marg. I chose this drink not only because it’s such a fan-favorite, but because it’s a super easy and complex tasting cocktail to make at home with grocery store ingredients. All you need is a bottle of tequila — no orange liqueur or any additional bottles needed.
Venmo Handle: @BigRedF-Fund. Any proceeds that go to this will go to the Big Red F family fund 4013c. The money in this fund is distributed to employees in need via grants, at the sole discretion of a Fund Board made up of BRF peers.
Erich Whisenhunt – Food and Beverage Director at Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant
Location: Rio Grande has five locations across the front range.
Recipe: Hibiscus Margarita
Reason: The hibiscus adds a tart, bright, floral element as well as a vibrant beautiful color to a classic margarita. The key to a great drink is that it is well balanced, contains at least one high-quality ingredient and is freshly prepared. Additionally, this cocktail clocks in at less than 200 calories, making a great lighter drinking option.
Venmo Handle: Whisenhunt asked that anyone hoping to tip donate to Colorado Restaurant Association’s Angel Relief Fund.
Leo Dunaev – General Manager at Dos Santos
Location: Dos Santos is located at 1475 East 17th Ave., Denver.
Recipe: Lemon Rosemary Ginger Margarita
Reason: I love this cocktail. Super easy to make, refreshing and perfect to sip on during this — finally — summer weather. An excellent choice to stave away cabin fever and pretend you are kicking it on a beach in Cozumel.
Venmo Handle: @Leo-Dunaev. All proceeds from tips will go to hospital workers at Saint Joseph Hospital.
Keegan Labrador – Bar Manager at Señor Bear
Location: Señor Bear is located at 3301 Tejon St., Denver.
Recipe: Mango y Michelada
A salty, sour and sweet twist on the traditional Mexican Michelada
Reason: This is a fun, fresh cocktail perfect for spring. I first discovered this drink while vacationing on the beach of Salinas, Ecuador and it’s been a favorite since.
Venmo Handle: @Keegan-Labrador
Rum
Emma Alexander – Bar Manager at Moo Bar
Recipe: Kiwi-Basil Daiquiri
Reason: When I think of spring, I think of beautiful green grass and flowers blooming. Kiwi is so juicy and delectable and pair that with herbal brilliance of basil, it’s like a match made in heaven. Truly a garden in the glass.
Venmo Handle: @Emma-Alexander-15.
Makeda Gebre – Bartender at Citizen Rail
Location: Citizen Rail is located at 1899 16th St. Mall, Denver. It is currently closed.
Recipe: “Before You Go Go”
Reason: I wanted to create a riff on the classic Whiskey Sour, something bright and fruit-forward with a creamy texture — due to the banana and egg white. Considering most people are learning a new craft during quarantine, baking being a big one, these ingredients should be readily accessible for any banana bread connoisseur. This classic spin-off “Before You Go Go” can be enjoyed any time of the day but is best served with breakfast. Drink responsibly, video-chat your friends and wash your hands.
Venmo Handle: @makeda-gebre, Instagram:@fashionedcocktails
Travis Gale – Bartender at American Elm
Location: American Elm is located at 4132 West 38th Ave., Denver.
Recipe: Bitters End
Reason: The cocktail I chose to share is a take on a Black Manhattan. When I make cocktails at home I typically want something quick and easy that doesn’t require much prep or clean up. So with this drink, I build the cocktail right into the glass. Black Manhattans usually call for whiskey, amaro and bitters. I prefer a blended or aged rum, Zucca Rabarbaro and black walnut bitters. This is my go-to cocktail when I’m hanging out at home or about to go to bed which makes a perfect digestif.
Venmo Handle: @travis_gale
Nick Souder – Bartender at Terminal Bar
Location: Terminal Bar is located in Union Station at 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver.
Recipe: Jungle Bird
Reason: One of my favorite cocktails by a backyard fire to ring in the spring. Great in the hot summer months as well when pineapples are sweet and readily available. Excellent when paired with coconut rice, jerk chicken and good friends. This tiki classic is a favorite among the uninitiated and pro bartenders alike and not too complex to pull off at home to kill the COVID blues. The El Dorado’s deep and darkly sweet profile really shines in this cocktail providing a solid backbone for it to stand on. Happy summer!
Venmo Handle: @Nick-Souder
Samuel Magone – Bar Consultant
Location: Boulder
Recipe: Classic Rum Sour
Reason: As winter begins to take its leave, it’s about that time to look for a bit more sunshine in the glass. The Rum Sour is the light, bright libation that hits that mark every time. With a good kick of spirit, the velvet texture of egg white, zippy acidity balanced with a bit of sweet and topped with lifting aromatics, this classic is a timeless hit. I like a tinge of spice in mine, so I use Habanero Shrub Bitters, but Angostura or Orange Bitters are also great substitutes. It’s a perfect refreshment pairing for sunny porch siestas and backyard quarancations. Salud.
Venmo Handle: Magone asked that anyone hoping to tip donate to the Colorado Restaurant Association’s Angel Relief Fund.
Anna Rogowski – Bartender at Run for the Roses
Location: Run for the Roses is located at 1801 Blake St. #10, Denver.
Recipe: Nacional con Café
Reason: I’d like to share with you Nacional con Café. This is my riff on a classic called a Hotel Nacional, from the 1935 Waldorf-Astoria bar book. Will P. Taylor, manager of the Hotel Nacional in Havana, came up with his own version of a Daiquiri using — of course — Bacardi, pineapple juice, a squeeze of lemon and a touch of apricot brandy. I have added another ingredient for a bit of a caffeine kick, Borghetti – an Italian espresso liqueur. One ounce has as much caffeine as a shot of espresso. While moving apartments during quarantine, I really craved a tried and true cocktail but also needed the pep to get me through the work ahead. I hope you will enjoy this go-gettin’-big-boi as much as I do.
Venmo Handle: @Anna-Rogo, Instagram: @AnnaBRogo
Mike Simms – Bartender at Room for Milly
Location: Room for Milly is located at 1615 Platte St. Suite 145, Denver.
Recipe: Soul Plane (Paper Plane Riff)
Chamomile Rye Recipe
Add 10-12 tablespoons of chamomile flowers to your preferred bottle of rye. I say the spicier the rye the better. And let that sit for about 24 hours. Then strain and filter.
Honey-Infused Aperol
Make a 1:1 honey syrup.
Then mix with Aperol at a 2:1 ratio of Aperol to syrup. Feel free to adjust the ratio for sweet to bitter.
Reason: I have always loved the simplicity of the Paper Plane build and created this version a couple years ago purely out boredom at home and sifting through stuff I had in my kitchen. This is just a very well balanced and relatively low abv build that utilizes some pretty basic ingredients and creates a light, simple and refreshing yet nuanced cocktail.
Venmo Handle: Mike-S-99, Instagram: considerthebear
Maya Wilson – Bartender at The Wolf’s Tailor
Location: The Wolf's Tailor is located at 4058 Tejon St., Denver.
Recipe: Wolf’s Mojito
Reason: I love this drink because it is simple and classic and reminds me of days on the beach when traveling. The addition of sake brings a whole other layer to the drink without throwing it off balance. It’s important to use fresh mint for the syrup and the garnish, it makes the biggest difference.
Venmo Handle: Wilson asked that anyone hoping to tip donate to the GoFundMe.
Miscellaneous
Alex Jump – Head Bartender at Death and Co.
Location: Death and Co. is located at 1280 25th St., Denver. It is currently closed.
Recipe: Tinto de Verano
Reason: This was one of my favorite drinks when I visited Jerez, Spain back in 2017. Sure, at first glance it might just sound like a low-brow Sangria, but this thirst quencher is a total delight. Not to mention it’s great for the budget and you can play around with whatever sodas you already have at home. Bonus, I’ve seen a lot of people Venmo-ing their local bartenders tips for every time they enjoy a beverage at home right now. A great way to take care of those of us that rely on guest tips during a time when we are seeing very steep declines in business.
Venmo Handle: Jump asked that anyone hoping to tip donate to the GoFundMe.
McLain Hedges – Owner of The Proper Pour
Location: The Proper Pour is located in The Source at 3350 Brighton Blvd., Denver.
Recipe: Knuck If You Buck
Reason: A classic from the Rino Yacht Club days and one I love to knock back if I want something that feels like a fancy cocktail but in actuality is just a spruced up mule of sorts. It’s easy to make and even easier to drink. This low ABV drink has depth, spice, bubbly lift and is the party you’ll be looking for once you’re holed up waiting on things to calm down out in the world.
Lance Bender – Wine Buyer at Japango
Location: Japango is located at 1136 Pearl St., Boulder.
Recipe: Apparent Sour
Reason: Taxonomically, it’s a modified Aperol Sour. You can call it whatever, it’s delicious. It’s a low ABV cocktail, so you can drink many while keeping your wits about you. I often switch the lime juice out for lemon juice or use half of each. I picked this drink for its session-ability. It’s aromatic, crisp, full of flavor and doesn’t become cloying as you repeatedly imbibe. It would appeal to lovers of the Aperol Spritz, as well as anyone who isn’t stupid.
Venmo Handle: @Francesca-Bernardi
Jesse Torres – Bar Manager at American Elm
Location: American Elm is located at 4132 West 38th Ave., Denver.
Recipe: Pimm’s Cup
Add all ingredients except ginger beer into a shaker and give the cucumber a good muddle. Put some ice in there and shake it up good. Finely strain your drink into a Collins-type glass filled with ice and top with ginger beer. Garnish with a cucumber wheel speared with a blackberry and mint bouquet. You could really garnish this with any fruit you have. Get creative and create a beautiful arrangement.
Glassware: Collins
Garnish: Cucumber wheel, blackberry and mint bouquet.
Reason: With spring is in the air and the lilies rising from their sleep, the days are getting warmer and sitting on the patio near the garden is just about the best place to be right now. This is the ideal warm-weather drink and the freshness of the cucumber, lemon and sharp ginger add to the gorgeous botanical notes of the Pimm’s No.1 Cup. Plus, the low alcohol content makes it an ideal drink for any time of the day.
In Britain where this originated, they prefer using lemonade — which is very similar to what we know as Sprite — and strawberries instead of the American-preferred, ginger beer and cucumber. Why not try both? You could also try topping it with your favorite soda or even your favorite sparkling water flavor. This easy to make drink is fun to experiment with and try new combinations — go ahead, get creative and mix it up.
Venmo Handle: @jesse–torres-74. All tips will be shared with the American Elm bar staff.
Kyle Fanfoni – Bartender at Room For Milly
Location: Room for Milly is located at 1615 Platte St. Suite 145, Denver.
Recipe: Spiced Cranberry and Orange Gluhwein (Mulled Wine)
1. Prepare all ingredients above as well as gather a large saucepan or pot.
2. Take the orange that you studded and slice it into about 6 round slices.
3. Add all ingredients to the pot and gently stir to ensure mixing.
4. Heat over low heat for 2-3 hours
5. Use a small strainer to remove the spices, the fruit can stay and be used as delicious garnishes
6. Leave on the stove on the warming setting and serve until gone!
Reason: As most of us are starting to go a bit stir-crazy, I decided to choose a drink that made me think of the comfort and safety of home. My mom would always make this when we had family game nights or just had a nice night in by the fire. As most of us find ourselves away from family during all of this I thought a bit of home would do us all good. The aroma of the spiced wine filling your home will make anyone feel relaxed and comfortable and after a few glasses, you will find nothing but warmth and tranquility in whatever you are doing.
Venmo Handle: @Kyle-Fanfoni. All tips will go directly to the staff at Room for Milly.
Saydee Hopkins – Bar Manager at Williams and Graham
Location: Williams and Graham is located at 3160 Tejon St., Denver.
Recipe: Ramona Flowers
Reason: The drink was originally force-carbonated but this is not necessary, as it is tasty either way. This seems to be the cocktail I come back to the most, it’s definitely the one that I recommend frequently when people ask me what to make at home. This is the first cocktail I ever created when I started working at Williams and Graham — six years ago — with the help of my two most predominant mentors Allison Widdecombe and Christina Andrews. I was having a hard time coming up with something for the spring menu when Christina asked me what I think about when I think “spring.” My immediate answer was cherry blossoms and we started throwing around ingredients and ideas that would make a cherry blossom drink. Allison helped me to balance the drink as I still had no idea what the heck I was doing.