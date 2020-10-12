12 Cozy and Affordable Colorado Airbnbs to Visit this Fall

With the leaves changing and temperatures slowly dropping — it’s evident that Colorado fall is in full swing. You may have had an end of the year vacation planned — yet the pandemic has put many travel plans on hold. However, there are plenty of staycation spots around our home state. Here is a list of some unique and cozy Airbnbs that you should definitely visit this fall.

The Vista Dome

Where: Jefferson

Cost: $195 a night. Make reservations here. Sleeps eight.

The Lowdown: This geometric dome cabin is a perfect headquarters for your next leaf-peeping adventure. Located minutes away from Kenosha Pass, the dome accommodates eight guests. Round up your closest friends and family members and head over to this unique Airbnb on your next weekend away.

Industrial Chic Carriage House

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Where: Boulder

Cost: $225 a night. Make reservations here. Sleeps two.

The Lowdown: If you’re looking for a more luxurious stay with a modern feel, this carriage house is for you. This guest house is just steps away from Pearl Street Mall if you would rather stay in the city this fall. It is also fairly accessible — there are no steps to get into the home, bedroom or bathroom. This stay is definitely one to consider if you’re looking for a posh getaway not far from home.

Golden Leaf Cottage

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Where: Estes Park

Cost: $231 a night. Make reservations here. Sleeps six.

The Lowdown: Finding charming stays that are also fully handicap accessible can be a challenge — yet Golden Leaf Cottage fulfills both. This two bedroom cottage has room for six guests and plenty of space while still having a cozy cottage feel. A ramp leads to the large front porch with rocking chairs — so you can enjoy your morning coffee outdoors before heading out to explore Estes Park.

Snow Cross Tiny Home

Where: Red Cliff

Cost: $154 a night. Make reservations here. Sleeps three.

The Lowdown: This tiny home is perfect for couples looking for a cozy getaway. Located only 25 minutes away from Vail — you’ll get a genuine mountain experience while also being near some resort towns. The home is also powered by solar electricity — which means you won’t have to sacrifice TV or internet.

Vintage Camping in Black Forest

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Where: Colorado Springs

Cost: $66 a night. Make reservations here. Sleeps three.

The Lowdown: This 1960s Trailblazer camper is not only absolutely adorable — but also affordable. If you’re the type that prefers unique, adventurous stays over a common motel room — look no further. The camper comes with a kitchen and bathroom — and a shower and laundry are available on site. Located in north Colorado Springs, you’ll have a short drive to Manitou Springs, Garden of the Gods or Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

Modern Tiny Home

Where: Woodland Park

Cost: $170 a night. Make reservations here. Sleeps four.

The Lowdown: This stay has a cheerful and comfy aesthetic while also being fairly large for a tiny home. It features two large beds, a loft, a hot tub and a sunroom. You’ll feel at home right away in this quaint stay and it’s only steps away from the town of Woodland Park — near Colorado Springs. The home accommodates four guests — so grab some friends or your significant other and plan your next fall trip.

Two Story Carriage Home

Where: Denver

Cost: $87 a night. Make reservations here. Sleeps four.

The Lowdown: Not every fall getaway has to be in the mountains. This comfy carriage home is nestled right in the Highlands neighborhood in Denver. It features exposed brick, numerous skylights and a one-bedroom loft. You can explore the surrounding restaurants and shops — or you can just stay in and enjoy food, drinks and a movie.

The Cottage at Four Clover Farm

Where: Longmont

Cost: $76 a night. Make reservations here. Sleeps two.

The Lowdown: This charming cottage is perfect for couples looking to unplug and enjoy one another. The stay is on a farm — meaning you can interact with the host’s many animals and have a breakfast made from farm fresh eggs. Longmont is also such an underrated city — it features breweries, restaurants and vast outdoor spaces while remaining close to Denver or Boulder. If you love animals and want a comfy adventure with a friend or significant other — the Four Clover Farm is a must.

Mountainside Home

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Where: Bailey

Cost: $89 a night. Make reservations here. Sleeps four.

The Lowdown: This spot is in the private first floor of the host’s mountainside home. Perhaps the most rustic looking stay on this list — this quaint home features cooking supplies, a television and a hot tub. Located near Bailey — the home is minutes away from leaf-peeping areas and hiking trails.

Creekside Cottage

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Where: Idaho Springs

Cost: $105 a night. Make reservations here. Sleeps three.

The Lowdown: This cottage is located directly on Chicago Creek in Idaho Springs. Breweries, shops and casinos are all nearby. The hosts also offer kayak rentals, which can double as fishing boats. This spot is the perfect fall destination — make yourself a pumpkin spice drink and then relax to the sounds of the rushing creek.

Quonset Hut

Where: Bellvue

Cost: $120 a night. Make reservations here. Sleeps three

The Lowdown: This adorable little hut is another perfect getaway for couples looking to stay a little closer to the front range. Located just 10 minutes from Fort Collins, this hut used to be the milking hand’s quarters when the property was a dairy farm. Now, you can relax in its cozy interiors and be treated to a fridge stocked with fresh eggs, goat milk and veggies.

“Gone Fishing” Cabin

Where: Grand Lake

Cost: $119 a night. Make reservations here. Sleeps two.

The Lowdown: This one bedroom cabin comes with a kitchenette and a fenced yard. Located in Grand Lake — it’s the perfect headquarters for a day of fishing or hiking. It’s also conveniently near the western gate of Rocky Mountain National Park — so come prepared to explore.