Ottawa, Canada’s capital city, might be home to the Rideau Canal Skateway, the largest skating rink in the world, but did you know Colorado is home to the world’s largest Zamboni-groomed outdoor ice skating rink? Take a break from skiing or snowboarding this winter, and try another winter sport at Evergreen Lake.

If you’re not familiar with what a Zamboni is, it’s a machine used to groom the ice so that it’s easier to skate on. The city of Evergreen, Colorado doesn’t let Evergreen Lake’s size stop it from maintaining the large body of freshwater every winter. As a result, the public can enjoy ice skating on a well-groomed outdoor surface.

Named by CNN as one of the world’s most beautiful ice skating rinks, Evergreen Lake is only a 45-minute drive from downtown Denver and features 8.5 groomed acres of its 40-acre lake that are accessible for skating as soon as it’s cold enough. Including 11 pond hockey rinks and one huge public skating rink, Evergreen Lake is a stunning place to be in the winter with the backdrop of the Rocky Mountain foothills and the scenic Evergreen Lake House, where skaters can warm up by the giant stone fireplace and order hot chocolate and snacks at the concession area.

Adult admission for ice skating at Evergreen Lake is only $7 per person, and rentals are also $7 pre-paid with your ticket. All hours are weather permitting, so you should always call the hotline at 720-880-1391 before you go.

Colorado’s winter is on its way, so make sure you skip the indoor arenas and opt for the outdoors. It really doesn’t get more picturesque than this.

For more information and skating times, visit the Evergreen Recreation website.