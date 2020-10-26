30+ Restaurants Offering To-Go Meal Kits in and Around Denver

Many Colorado restaurants offer finish-at-home to-go meals and meal kit options that allow customers to support businesses while some remain closed for in-person dining. We’ve created a running list of restaurants with creative, diverse, even fancy meals (with beverages to complete) to enjoy at home on any occasion.

These meals and kits are designed for cooking at home, reheating from frozen and assembly, therefore not all restaurants currently serving to-go are listed. Many of these options can be ordered online as directed by each restaurant’s websites.

This list will be updated often to be current and more comprehensive as information becomes available.

*Editor’s note: As things shift with the current situation, make sure to check each restaurant’s websites or social media channels for restaurant-specific updates.

Where: 501 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Phone number: 303-800-7705,

The Lowdown: Frozen kit options include shrimp wontons, Saigon sausage or celery root bao (two per order) and curry. You can add batched cocktails, too.

Where: 1048 Pearl St., Boulder

Phone number: 719-249-8226

The Lowdown: Family Packs come in two types — the taco kit (up to 16 tacos) and roasted chicken kit with salsa verde, chips and a choice of three sides from pineapple, spicy cucumber salad, black beans, brown rice, elote-dressed street corn, asian slaw, kimchi and tortillas.

Where: 9945 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora

Phone number: 720-476-7183

The Lowdown: Frozen pierogies by the dozen come in varieties including classic potato & cheese, pulled pork, tomato, basil and mozzarella and gluten-free. They are ready to boil and pan-fry.

Where: 3030 E. Sixth Ave., Denver

Phone number: 303-393-1040

The Lowdown: Barolo’s Provisions for curbside pickup are pasta for two people (pasta and sauce with cooking instructions), coffee and pints of homemade gelato.

Where: 2900 Larimer St., Denver

Phone number: 303-816-3300

The Lowdown: Takeout options include family meals (a four-course dinner for $20 per person), charcuterie, tapas, salads, large plates, desserts, beer, wine — there is a pre-selected assortment of six wines — and cocktails.

Where: 2843 Larimer St., Denver

Phone number: 303-749-0020

The Lowdown: Our Home to Yours is a $50 per person dinner (standard and vegetarian options) with add-ons – flower bouquets, beverages, beer, wine and cocktails.

Where: 1420 Larimer St., Denver

Phone number: 303-825-3232

The Lowdown: Dubbed Bistro on Wheels, the French restaurant offers starters, charcuterie, salads, main courses, steak frites, desserts, batched cocktails and brunch kits — think, quiche and Croque Monsieur — on Saturdays and Sundays.

Where: 1235 Pennsylvania Ave., Boulder

Phone number: 303-993-8131

The Lowdown: The paella kit, Spanish and Moroccan picnic kits and meals will serve two to three and four to six people.

Where: 10195 E. 29th Dr., Denver

Phone number: 303-645-3779

The Lowdown: Choose whole rotisserie chicken with bread, salad, pasta or protein and dessert for a family meal or opt for wood-fired pizza and other main courses.

Where: Various locations in Boulder and Denver

The Lowdown: Set up breakfast burritos, taco boards, enchiladas and taco kits from Centro. Jax offers a wide range of finish-at-home kits from burgers to mussels, lobster rolls and more. LOLA’s claim to fame is a paella meal kit that even comes with its own paella pan.

Where: 955 N. Lincoln St., Denver

Phone number: 720-253-1244

The Lowdown: Choose from the Italian date night dinner kit (salad, main course, cannoli and wine for two people), lasagna for two to three people, fresh pasta, sauces and produce boxes.

Where: 3264 Larimer St., Denver

Phone number: 303-562-1965

The Lowdown: Find fresh pasta (rigatoni, spaghetti and mafaldi, a ribbon-shaped variety), red sauce and pistachio pesto and wines from the bottle to order from the online marketplace.

Where: Locations in Boulder and Denver

The Lowdown: Frasca At Home has themed dinner kits with recipes, chef-led video guides and virtual tasting notes, and Tavernetta To Go offers starters, pasta, sauces, cheeses and extras.

Where: Various locations in Denver

The Lowdown: Enjoy a variety of main courses, sides and desserts (Fruition, Mercantile) and rotisserie chicken meals for one, two and four people, Booyah Stew Kit, party sizes, sides, sauces and dessert (Chook).

Where: 3258 Larimer St., Denver

Phone number: 303-295-8977

The Lowdown: Julep serves pickup fried chicken dinners, biscuits, deviled eggs, sides and beverages (including mint juleps).

Where: 123 W. 12th St., Denver

Phone number: 303-325-5691

The Lowdown: Dig into picnic boxes, barbecue kits, boxed lunches, sandwiches, cheeses, bread, sides and charcuterie.

Where: Various locations in Denver

The Lowdown: Bonanno Concepts’ has plenty of meal kit options — there’s Lou’s Sunday whole fried chicken with sides and birthday cake to share, Luca Sunday Family Meal, pizza, dry pastas, sauces and wines by the bottle, Mizuna At Home three-course meals (with cocktails and wine add-ons), Osteria Marco Weekend Family Meal and Monday and Tuesday Pizza Nights for two to four people (salad, pizza, wine and dessert for $50), and Russell’s Smokehouse Picnic Tote (with choice of wine or beer) and barbecue meats by the pound.

Where: 770 E. 17th Ave., 5100 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Phone number: 303-894-9499 (17th Ave.), 303-243-3355 (Colfax)

The Lowdown: Marczyk’s has Niman Ranch Burger Night To-Go kits for two and four people, deli sandwiches, sides (salads, vegetables) and frozen meals including chicken enchiladas, lasagna and penne. Schedule curbside pickup here for orders, too.

Where: 1336 27th St.

Phone number: 303-993-5330

The Lowdown: Satisfy a craving for fried chicken with small and large chicken buckets and fried chicken sandwiches. You can also choose a burger, charcuterie board, focaccia, fries and devils on horseback starters.

Where: 1165 S. Broadway, Denver

Phone number: 720-502-5681

The Lowdown: Select a four-course dinner for one (focaccia, roasted vegetables or salad, pasta and a cookie for $25) and pick up market sauces, butter, spices and desserts.

Where: 2611 Walnut St., Denver

Phone number: 303-955-7938

The Lowdown: At-home ramen kits will become a weekday soup dinner favorite this fall and winter. Kits come with broth, noodles and garnishes for the classic chicken, shoyu, tonkotsu and vegetable options and a seasonal offering (currently green chile and chorizo).

Where: 200 Columbine St. #110, Denver

Phone number: 303-953-2208

The Lowdown: Party Packs ($65) serve up to five people and come with a bottle of house margarita with six servings. Packs include guacamole, caesar salad with chicken, made with cotija cheese and avocado, and six street tacos with a choice of two proteins — grilled chicken, carnitas and black bean sweet potato.

Where: 2639 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Phone number: 303-433-0949

The Lowdown: Easily plate a meal at home with focaccia, olives and a meat and cheese picnic basket for starters, handmade pastas, salmon with San Marzano tomato rice and charred broccolini, half brick chicken, lemongrass Tender Belly pork cheek and belly and other main courses, finish with gelato, cake slices and truffles for dessert, and serve with wines, beers and liquors by the bottle or prepare cocktail kits.

Where: 2736 Welton St., Denver

Phone number: 303-296-6602

The Lowdown: Try wing dinners, fried chicken, catfish and shrimp main courses and plates including smothered pork chops and jerk chicken.

Where: 2500 Larimer St. (W&C), 1260 25th St. (SMB), Denver

Phone number: 303-292-0700 (W&C), 720-269-4695 (SMB)

The Lowdown: Whole fish, chicken, brisket and lamb main courses are served up at Work & Class. Super Mega Bien’s family-style dishes include Pork Pibil, salad, Spanish rice and Ropa Vieja beef.

For more, also check out these food halls for meal kit pickup options – Avanti, Avanti Boulder, Denver Central Market, Denver Milk Market, Junction Food and Drink, The Source and Stanley Marketplace.