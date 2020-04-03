Photos of Denver Neighborhoods During the Coronavirus Pandemic

What you see here is not just an empty city, it’s an expression of love.

Our collective willingness to stay home, as the internet has explained, is how cities all across the world are caring for their communities. It’s a mass demonstration of kindness. Fortunately, Denver citizens have proven over and over again they truly love thy neighbor. From restaurants still finding time to feed healthcare workers and school children to artists painting boarded windows and organizations stepping up to care for their employees — the love is palpable, even when you can’t see it.

Editor’s note: photos were captured before the stay-at-home order went into effect and strict precautions were taken.

South Broadway

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RiNo

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Downtown / Cap Hill

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Cherry Creek / Wash Park

This slideshow requires JavaScript.