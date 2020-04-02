13 Local Food and Beverage Businesses That Are Supporting Healthcare Workers Right Now

When Governor Jared Polis first initiated the statewide stay-at-home order to begin March 26, many were concerned with not only how that will continue to affect local businesses but also what that would mean for “essential workers.”

But while the title applies to a wide range of people, it was quickly apparent that those in health care industry are of utmost importance. Many local businesses have also noticed the sacrifices that are being made by these healthcare professionals to keep their community safe. It’s the little gestures like donated meals, significant discounts and meal drop-offs that show serious gratitude while simultaneously boosting moral.

Here are some local food and beverage businesses that are doing their part to contribute to hospitals and medical staff working diligently on the front lines.

Maine Shack

The Lowdown: On March 30, the team at Maine Shack donated meals to local healthcare workers at four different locations — Rose Medical Center, Denver Health Medical Center, Saint Joseph Hospital and Kindred Hospital Denver. While keeping to the meaning of Instagram’s most recent hashtag trend —#wegotthisdenver— compassion and gratitude is not only virtually shared but also physically displayed with delicious comfort food drop-offs to those risking their lives for others.

Molly’s Spirits

The Lowdown: At this time, Molly’s Spirits is offering a 15% discount for all healthcare professionals. Also, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the team at Molly’s has launched an e-commerce website —allowing over 14,000 products including beer, wine and spirits to be sold online. After receiving a text or email that the order is ready, guests can pick up the online purchase through curbside pick-up (with valid government issued identification) After seriously long and strenuous hospital shifts, the combination of ordering online with a solid discount can make life a bit more manageable for some healthcare workers.

Feed the Frontlines Boulder

The Lowdown: Feed the Frontlines Boulder was designed in partnership with local community members and the Boulder Community Health Foundation in order to benefit both local restaurants and health care workers. On March 30, the program raised $200,00 with donations from various donors. These donations are designed to keep meals flowing from local restaurants like Blackbelly, Santo, Community Table Kitchen, Japango, Next Door, Salt and Big Red F Restaurant Group for at least 60 days. Additionally, the health system’s Food Services Department has offered its trained staff and facilities to help receive, distribute and store the meals. Donations made here will pay for meals produced and delivered to frontline healthcare workers. Any remaining funds at the end of the program will go to the BCH Foundation COVID-19 Response Fund to help assist BCH staff facing financial challenges as well as supplies, testing and training to fight COVID-19. For more information visit Feed the Frontlines Boulder.

Dos Luces Brewery

The Lowdown: South Broadway’s Dos Luces Brewery has altered its “Buy a Teacher a Beer” program to now include healthcare workers. Directly through the brewery’s online site, you have the ability to buy a growler for yourself and a healthcare professional — similar to the pay it forward trend, your beer can be purchased for a complete stranger or it can be bought for a specific healthcare worker. While curbside pick-up remains the only option, any healthcare worker or teacher that stops by the brewery will get a free beer in return.

Breckenridge Brewery

The Lowdown: The team at Breckenridge Brewery is partnering with Feeding the Frontline to provide meals from the Farmhouse Restaurant to healthcare workers at Littleton Adventist Hospital. Breckenridge Brewery is encouraging locals to donate $10 to provide meals — each month the team will match up to 250 donations to meet their goal of at least 500 meals per month. Visit the site to learn more and donate. Along with helping feed healthcare professionals, Breckenridge Brewery is donating $1 from every Farmhouse order to the Food Bank of the Rockies.

Corvus Coffee

The Lowdown: Corvus is giving avid coffee drinkers the option to purchase coffee or pastries for hospital workers through its online shop. Each purchase is delivered directly to local hospitals including Denver Health Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, Denver Health paramedics, Porter Adventist Hospital and the Medical Center of Aurora. So far, Corvus has sent coffee to eight entire shifts of more than 300 nurses, doctors, paramedics and lab technicians around Denver through Coffee for Nurses.