We’ve Released Our Initial 303 Cover Challenge LIVE Lineup

Based on our video cover challenges highlighting local musicians, 303 Cover Challenge LIVE is all about the local music scene — with a big twist. Going down at the Marquis Theater on September 14, we paired up with LiveNation and Ratio Beerworks to create an unforgettable night of music you don’t want to miss.

We’ve curated a list of national hits and paired them with some of our favorite local musicians. We’ve already announced that Denver favorite Los Mocochetes will be our backing band, but thought we’d tease some of the guest appearances gracing the stage throughout the night.

We’re announcing special guest appearances by Kid Astronaut, Zach Maxwell, Kaitlyn Williams, and Cisco the Nomad. Each artist will perform at least one rendition of a cover throughout the night, with some taking on duets as well — with each track on the setlist being a jam you can’t help but dance and sing along to.

Los Mocochetes are a Latin supergroup with influences spanning soul, funk, jazz and reggae. They’ve redefined what Latin music can mean, taking from their backgrounds of cumbia and Santana and revamping it for modern consumption. Their unique spin and infectious energy will create a unique element to the covers, crossing genres and cultural bounds alike.

Kid Astronaut has been a staple part of the Denver music scene for a while now. Before launching a more soul focused career under the Kid Astronaut moniker, Jon Shockness was a part of pop hip-hop group Air Dubai. In 2015 he made the change, cementing himself as a vocal force to be reckoned with within the scene. His decision to take his trade to London last year put a hold on his Denver career, but he’s been performing around Denver, making an appearance at the Underground Music Showcase (UMS) this summer, with no hint at a transatlantic move in the near future. He’s collaborated with us in the past, making an appearance on 303 Music Vol. 2, and this newest partnership is sure to be just as sweet.

Zach Maxwell is a New York native that moved to Denver and brought a corner of musical aesthetic Denver had been lacking. He first crash-landed on our radar with his EP Music For Life, releasing an exclusive single with us titled “Candyman With the Blues” a couple of months later to severe acclaim. His soul-pop grooves paired with choreographed dancing on stage at 3 Kings Tavern made him one of the best acts at UMS, and a favorite as far as local musicians for us from then on.

Kaitlyn Williams is the singer-songwriter sweetheart of Denver’s dreams, serenading her audience with just a guitar and her undeniable voice. She’s been making waves across the scene this past year, working on new content, music videos and even a tea party pop-up this summer. We’ve always had a soft spot for her powerful voice, and with all of that talent on her back, she’s sure to shake the Marquis stage.

Cisco the Nomad is the voice of West Colfax in all of its glory, and we’re bringing him to the Marquis because it deserves to be heard. The rapper and singer has been changing perspectives and perceptions, advocating for the marginalized and gentrified in a way that allows conversation and growth. We can’t help but admire everything he’s about and when you pair that with his musical talents, the Marquis is in for something real.

Tickets are only $10 and can be found here. 303 Cover Challenge LIVE is happening Saturday, September 14 at The Marquis Theater.