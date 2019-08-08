Here at the 303 Magazine music desk, we sift through local music daily, creating playlists and new music roundups as often as we can in order to make discovery a bit easier. The searching is fun but also informative — giving us the opportunity to keep our ears to the ground and catch the best local acts Denver has to offer. We wanted to continue on this path and create an experience that best exemplified what all of this curating is really about. Cue our newest event, 303 Cover Challenge LIVE.

Going down September 14 at the Marquis Theater, 303 in partnership with LiveNation, will host a night of local talent with a twist. Combining our video cover challenge series and the talent of local musicians, 303 will bring the challenge to you live for a night of one-of-a-kind renditions. Local favorites Los Mocochetes will hold it down as the house band while special guests grace the stage throughout the night. We’ve picked a setlist of timeless famous songs to cover that’ll satiate anyone’s tastes while still keeping the party going.

Keep your eyes peeled during the following weeks as we unveil some of the local musicians gracing the stage. Expect plenty of surprise appearances and an unforgettable experience.

$10 Tickets for this event can be found here.

303 Cover Challenge LIVE is going down on Saturday, September 14 at 7 p.m. at The Marquis Theater at 2009 Larimer Street, Denver