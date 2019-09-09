Here’s a Sneak Peek of the Setlist for 303 Cover Challenge Live

303 Cover Challenge LIVE is coming up and we decided we’d give you all a sneak peek of what you can expect the night of. Curated by 303’s music expert Kori Hazel, all of our local musicians have taken on songs that you can’t help but sing along to.

Expect an array of renditions with a twist, spanning the musical discography of artists like Lizzo, Prince, Mac Miller and more. Our lineup of local musicians have taken on each song and made these classic bops sound like individual pieces of their sound in a way you don’t want to miss.

Check out our playlist below to see some of the songs that inspired our setlist and catch 303 Cover Challenge LIVE this Saturday at the Marquis to see what songs we ended up choosing.

