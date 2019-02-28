Denver’s rising pop-soul auteur, Zach Maxwell has returned with his first single since last year’s excellent Music For Life. Dipped in satin-sweet hues and funk-laden guitars, Maxwell writes an ode to a girl who takes more than she gives in return on “Candyman with the Blues.” The story, a not so sweet one for the sugar daddy Maxwell is expected to be, has influences from Prince and Jamie Lidell etched into its upbeat, funky fresh core. Rising above the pop palette Maxwell wrote, produced and performed all by himself, is Maxwell’s soulful vocals — mounted, astute like a certain finger high to the sky, presumably for his partner who places money too high on the pedestal of the relationship. Not the slightest bit salty, Maxwell aims to explore the darker side of his music and provide an experience.

“I try to celebrate the full spectrum of humanity in my music by shining a light on the dark side and trying to reconcile the two through the power of music. I want people to dance. I want people who listen to have an experience that’s more than music. I want it to be magic.”

Maxwell is a producer, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who originally originated from New York City, where he was born and raised as the son of a Broadway producer. Obsessed with influences like Phish, the Grateful Dead, Prince and Michael Jackson, Maxwell set off on a path to create music that connected his audience to something greater. On his records, Maxwell self-produces each song and plays every instrument, as evidenced on his last project, Music for Life.

“[Music for Life] is a colorful tapestry of different sounds that paint a picture perfect world, one of inclusivity and respect for the differences that make us unique. Instead of sticking to one particular style, Maxwell effortlessly blends pop, soul, gospel and psychedelia into the EP for a well-rounded body of work that screams anything but juvenile,” as mentioned by fellow 303 Magazine writer, Ellie Herring in her review of the project.

Maxwell will debut his new single, “Candyman with the Blues” at Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox (1215 E. 20th St., Denver, 80202) on February 28, alongside a local whos-who lineup of r&b and soul, that includes Adiel Mitchell, YaSi, Napalm and Mandy Groves. Tickets can be found here.