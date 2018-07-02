Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

Bookmark this page to reference these Denver food events all month long, and let us know in the comments what Denver food events you’d like to see included in Dig Into August next month.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

Stanley Marketplace Hosts Friday Farmers Market

The Lowdown: Now through the end of August, Stanley Marketplace will host a farmers market every Friday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. with more than 40 vendors. Click here for more information.

The Regional Leaves Denver for Fort Collins

The Lowdown: The Regional announced this month that it will close its Avanti stall and open a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Fort Collins. Soon, the Mizuna team will open a French street food concept in its place.

Il Porcellino Salumi Announces Wholesale Operation

The Lowdown: In the past, this deli and salumeria has only sold its cured meats at its location in Berkeley and at the Front Range farmer’s market. That’s all about to change.

Maria Empanada to Open on Platte Street

The Lowdown: Empanada lovers rejoice! We’re getting yet another location of this authentic favorite, this time on Platte Street. The date has not yet been announced.

Europa Coffe House Closes, Making Way for Rise & Shine

The Lowdown: Europa Coffee House closed, making way for Rise & Shine Biscuit Kitchen to open in its place on South Pennsylvania next month in mid-July.

Newly Open

These are notable restaurants, coffee shops and bars that opened in Denver last month. And, don’t miss our round-up on 100+ patios to eat and drink on this summer.

Odell Brewing Company Comes to Denver

The Lowdown: The beloved brewery set its first Denver roots this month, finding a home in RiNo. For a full run-down of the opening, click here.

Bici Gelato

The Lowdown: “There…” — a restaurant concept originally based out of Telluride — has launched Bici Gelato inside its Denver location. This hybrid dessert bar/gelato stand has 16 unique gelato flavors and more.

Kahlo’s

The Lowdown: The chef and owner behind South Federal institution Tarasco’s has opened Kahlo’s — a companion restaurant and tribute to the artist Frida Kahlo and Michoacán cuisine.

Middleman

The Lowdown: This neighborhood bar is bringing New Mexican cuisine to Colfax along with craft cocktails. The team plans to have live music twice a month too.

Excuses to Celebrate

If you can’t make it up to the mountains for Breckenridge Food & Wine or Crested Butte Food & Wine, here are a few ways to celebrate for no reason down in Denver. And, here are our picks for where to watch the World Cup.

July 6: National Fried Chicken Day

Don’t Miss: There are a lot of places for amazing fried chicken. We love LOW Country Kitchen, Tupelo Honey and The Post Brewing Company.

July 13: National French Fry Day

The Lowdown: Add an extra FRY-day to your week by celebrating the perfect potatoes on July 13.

Don’t Miss: We’ve rounded up some of the best fries in Denver for you here, including these Gravy Fries from Steuben’s.

July 13-15: Slow Food Nations Festival

Don’t Miss: Last year, we shared a breakdown of everything we learned at the festival here. That should get you excited for its return.

July 24: National Tequila Day

The Lowdown: It may fall on a Monday, but that’s no reason not to celebrate National Tequila Day. So be prepared to take a vacation day on July 25, and get to exploring the nine best places to drink tequila in Denver.

Don’t Miss: If nine places aren’t enough for you, don’t miss the list of our favorite places to drink margaritas.

July 29: National Chicken Wing Day

The Lowdown: We began the month with fried chicken day, so it’s only fitting we end with chicken wing day. Get your napkins ready. It’s about to get sticky.

Don’t Miss: On this special day, you shouldn’t just settle for any regular wings. We love the Atomic Wings at Cherry Cricket and anything at Fire on the Mountain.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

The Big Eat

When: Thursday, July 12, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Performing Arts Complex — 1101 13th St., Denver

The Lowdown: This is independent restaurant network EatDenver’s biggest event of the year. Enjoy bites and sips from more than 60 of Denver’s top restaurants and bars—all EatDenver members while supporting the city’s local restaurant scene. Click here for more info.

GrowHaus Tours

When: Thursday, July 26, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: The GrowHaus — 4751 York St., Denver

The Lowdown: Learn more about the amazing work this urban farm is doing by attending the tour and happy hour, complete with tasty sips from Black Shirt Brewing Company. RSVP here.