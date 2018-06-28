Denver has no shortage of elevated coffee shops. From RiNo to Englewood, quaint shops churning out heartwarming cups of joe are prevalent and Europa Coffee House has been one of them for years.

Europa, currently owned by Callie Moore, has been owned by multiple owners over the past decade. And during that time, it has become a neighborhood staple and community space, according to Moore.

“It’s been almost 10 years that I’ve owned this space, and this neighborhood has been so good to us,” explained Moore. “It’s a hard transition because we really created a family here and I know people are sad to see us go. I love this neighborhood but it’s time for us to move on.”

Apart from owning and operating the cafe, Moore is a yoga instructor, clinical herbalist and wife. She felt that in recent years she hasn’t been able to give the cafe that it deserves — And when the opportunity to sell came along, she saw a serendipitous opportunity.

“Seth from Rise & Shine approached me and he seemed so caring,” explained Moore. “That’s why I decided to sell. it was hard to let go because we feel so close to the community that comes in here but he is local and understands our vision.”

Today, Europe Coffee Hosue will close its doors and reopen as Rise & Shine Biscuit Kitchen — a cafe serving Southern buttermilk biscuits. From biscuits piled high with country ham to homemade jams and cinnamon roll style biscuits, Rise & Shine’s comforting menu will be a welcome replacement to the menu that we came to know and love at Europa. And if you’re wondering where to find a good cup of coffee when Europa closes today, that’s covered too.

“We serve Pablo’s Coffee and so does Rise & Shine,” explained Moore. “So that’s something to look forward to.”

Europe Coffee House, 76 South Pennsylvania, will close today at 4 p.m. It will reopen in Late July is Rise & Shine Biscuit Kitchen. For details regarding the exact date of re-open stay tuned with us, here.

All photography by Delmy Gooch.