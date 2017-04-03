Drumroll, please…. Here are the winners of the 2016-2017 303 Awards. This year, the nominees were selected by industry influencers and thousands of you cast a vote to help us choose the best in Denver. Continue on to see who won!

Food & Booze Awards

Best Brunch – Fan Favorite: Snooze

Coffee Shop – Fan Favorite: Session Coffee

Best Bar – Fan Favorite: 715 Club

Best Brewery – Fan Favorite: Resolute Brewing

Most Influential Chef: Jeff Osaka

Best Brunch: Squeaky Bean

Best New Coffee Shop: Session Coffee

Best New Bar: The Way Back

Most Underrated New Restaurant: Fish N Beer

Best New Restaurant: Hop Alley

Best New Brewery: Resolute Brewing

Best New Restaurant – Fan Favorite: The Way Back

Music Awards





Best Local Artist: Trev Rich

Best Local Artist – Fan Favorite: RANSTEEZ

Most Promising Local Artist: 888

Best Album By Local Artist: To Make a Long Story Short – Trev Rich

Best Local DJ: Lucid Vision

Best Music Festival Held in Colorado: Telluride Bluegrass Festival

Best Music Festival Held in Denver City Limits: Westword Music Showcase

Best “Hidden Gem” or Underground Music Venue: Milk Bar

Instagram Awards

Best Denver Instagrammer: @6millionstories

Best Colorado Instagrammer: @KellyCalvillo

Best Instagrammer – Fan Favorite: @__michaelgarcia

Fashion & Beauty Awards

Best Boutique – Fan Favorite: Spruce

Best Men’s Boutique: Jiberish

Best Designer: Maggie Burns

Best Fashion Photographer: Robin Fulton

Best Salon: El Salon

Best Female Model: Madison Spialek

Best Male Model: Lakota Lefler

Best Alternative Model: Hosnah Safi

Colorado Hairstylist of the Year: Bri Bird

Colorado Makeup Artist of the Year: Cha Cha Romero