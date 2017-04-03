Drumroll, please…. Here are the winners of the 2016-2017 303 Awards. This year, the nominees were selected by industry influencers and thousands of you cast a vote to help us choose the best in Denver. Continue on to see who won!
Food & Booze Awards
Best Brunch – Fan Favorite: Snooze
Coffee Shop – Fan Favorite: Session Coffee
Best Bar – Fan Favorite: 715 Club
Best Brewery – Fan Favorite: Resolute Brewing
Most Influential Chef: Jeff Osaka
Best Brunch: Squeaky Bean
Best New Coffee Shop: Session Coffee
Best New Bar: The Way Back
Most Underrated New Restaurant: Fish N Beer
Best New Restaurant: Hop Alley
Best New Brewery: Resolute Brewing
Best New Restaurant – Fan Favorite: The Way Back
Music Awards
Best Local Artist: Trev Rich
Best Local Artist – Fan Favorite: RANSTEEZ
Most Promising Local Artist: 888
Best Album By Local Artist: To Make a Long Story Short – Trev Rich
Best Local DJ: Lucid Vision
Best Music Festival Held in Colorado: Telluride Bluegrass Festival
Best Music Festival Held in Denver City Limits: Westword Music Showcase
Best “Hidden Gem” or Underground Music Venue: Milk Bar
Instagram Awards
Best Denver Instagrammer: @6millionstories
Best Colorado Instagrammer: @KellyCalvillo
Best Instagrammer – Fan Favorite: @__michaelgarcia
Fashion & Beauty Awards
