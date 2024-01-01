Dig Into January – What To Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

Bookmark this page to reference these Denver food events all month long, and let us know in the comments what Denver food events you’d like to see included in Dig Into next month.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are some of the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

Denver Cookie Artist Wins Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge

The Lowdown: Anh Phan, the owner of Decedent Dough, recently won the Christmas Cookie Challenge by pushing past the fear of judgment and a national audience by showing off her talent. With her new accolade, Phan wishes to continue to grow her business on a larger scale and would love to be able to “teach others to decorate and share her work with as many cookie lovers as possible.”

Watch the Game at These Sports Bars in and Around Denver

The Lowdown: From savory bites that fuel the cheering to signature cocktails that elevate the celebration, Denver’s sports bars are more than just venues – they’re food and drink sanctuaries. Visit our list and make your choice on where to visit next.

Denver After Dark – 7 Eateries for Your Midnight Munchies

The Lowdown: Denver’s late-night food scene is small but mighty. This list highlights the best places to indulge in comfort foods in and around Denver under the glowing light of neon signs.

Venue Voices — Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox Remains the Sexiest Venue in Denver

The Lowdown: 303 Magazine spoke with Justin Cucci, CEO of Edible Beats, the eclectic restaurant group responsible for Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox. Ophelia’s, a restaurant and music venue found under a hostel, might be your new favorite escape. If you dine at Ophelia’s, be sure to try the chicken and waffles or a delicious pizza made with a 200-year-old starter. Its menu has a variety of gluten-free and vegan options as well.

9 Winter Cocktails in Denver You Shouldn’t Miss

The Lowdown: In our opinion, the best part of the winter season is searching out Denver’s best winter cocktails and mocktails. Visit this list to find a new drink to savor before they bid farewell.

10 New Year’s Day Hangover Brunches in Denver

The Lowdown: We know you’re hungover this morning, and Denver offers the best cures. Whether it’s a fresh-baked bagel, an egg dish or biscuits and gravy, chase your losses with some mouthwatering Denver brunch.

Newly Opened

Snooze Opens Its 13th Location in West Denver

The Lowdown: Everyone’s favorite breakfast spot, Snooze, finally opened in Arvada. The popular site offers all its classic staples, including the Pineapple Upside Down and Blueberry Danish Pancakes, imaginative Benedicts like the Parmesan-Panko Crab Cake Benny and breakfast riffs like the Habanero Pork Belly Breakfast Fried Rice.

Excuses to Celebrate

All of January

The Lowdown: Many in Denver have decided to participate in Dry January, and our bars and restaurants keep the sober-curious in mind. Indulge in fizzy mocktails and NA beverages throughout the whole month.

Don’t Miss: Keep an eye out for our mocktail list coming out soon.

January 14: National Hot Pastrami Sandwich Day

The Lowdown: Whether you like pastrami on a bagel or in a deli sandwich, munch on your favorite combination for breakfast or lunch on January 14.

Don’t Miss: Try out the Pastrami Sun City at Call Your Mother Deli.

January 20: National Cheese Lover’s Day

The Lowdown: On January 20, feast on mac & cheese, cheesy fries or a Juicy Lucy – anything covered in cheese. This holiday is the perfect excuse.

Don’t Miss: Try out the Mac Shack or Cherry Cricket.

January 25: National Fish Taco Day

The Lowdown: Although we are a land-locked state, there are plenty of taco spots to visit and enjoy some fish. Whether you like fried or grilled, grab a few on National Fish Taco Day.

Don’t Miss: Try Cantina Loca or My Neighbor Felix.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

2024 Lunar New Year Initiative at The Far East Center

Where: Far East Center, 333 South Federal Blvd., Unit 129, Denver

When: From January 2 to February 11, 2024

The Lowdown: Starting January 2 for eight weeks, Coloradans can enjoy the rich culture of the Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander (AANHPI) community through culinary events, crafts, arts, workshops and more with the Far East Center. This two-month-long initiative not only celebrates culture but also helps support local businesses and community centers. All the festivities end with the Official Year of the Wood Dragon Lunar New Year Celebration on February 10 and 11. Most events are free to attend but reserve your spot here before it’s filled up. The full schedule is listed below.

Arts & Crafts Week (January 2-6): Discover Asian artistic traditions with workshops on dragon painting, lucky paper cutting and lantern making. Learn the mythical story of the 12 zodiacs through arts and crafts.

Immersive Stories Week (January 7-13): Experience the fusion of culinary arts and storytelling with the Kung Fu Dumpling Class, and enjoy mesmerizing acrobatic performances with behind-the-scenes lion dancing and calligraphy.

Holistic Health, Mind, and Body Week (January 14-20): Delve into Tai Chi, Qigong and Chinese Medicine with expert-led seminars, hands-on workshops and an introduction to various martial arts classes.

Asian Culinary Traditions Week (January 21-27): Savor the flavors of Asia with cooking demonstrations and hands-on culinary experiences by renowned local chefs.

Asian Traditions and Culture Week (January 28-February 3): Enjoy traditional to modern Kpop dances, learn about Feng Shui, explore the art of traditional fashions of the holiday and paint your own Non La rice patty hat.

Lunar New Year Holiday Market (February 1-9): Shop for holiday essentials and indulge in an array of local foods, treats and decorations ready in time for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Colorado Observed State Holiday Lunar New Year Celebration (February 2): Marked as the first Friday every February for Colorado

Official Year of the Wood Dragon Lunar New Year Celebration (February 10 & 11) at the Far East Center.