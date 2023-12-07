Snooze Opens Its 13th Location in West Denver

A dear friend to brunch fanatics everywhere – Snooze A.M. Eatery opened its 13th Colorado location in Arvada on Wednesday, December 6. The 4,000 square foot, indoor-outdoor dining space conveniently sits within walking distance of Old Town Arvada and the RTD Station.

Prior to their grand opening, Snooze hosted a series of “Grow to Give” community soft openings, partnering with and raising funds for Denver Urban Gardens (D.U.G.) and Family Tree along with the Snooze Compass Foundation, which provides emergency grants to Snooze team members.

They hosted 303 Magazine to one of its soft openings supporting Family Tree for a chance to experience dining at their new location– and we can confidently say that Snooze delivers an energetic and friendly atmosphere across all its locations. It’s no wonder that it remains a Denver brunch favorite.

The restaurant was founded in Denver in 2006 by Jon and Adam Schlegel, two breakfast-loving brothers focused on creating innovative A.M. dishes made with responsibly sourced, fresh ingredients.

Snooze is dedicated to bettering communities and the planet through thoughtful breakfast experiences and by following a robust set of sustainability guidelines, donating sales back to the community and raising funds for non-profits through annual events, such as Pancake Day and Bacon Day. It even has a standard list of Snooze Approved Food guidelines, which include cage-free eggs, antibiotic and hormone-free meats from animals who do not experience confinement and products that do not contain EDTA, synthetic dyes, carrageenan, among many others included in Snooze’s 86’d ingredients list.

The popular brunch spot will be offering all of its classic staples: Pineapple Upside Down and Blueberry Danish Pancakes, imaginative Benedicts like the Parmesan-Panko Crab Cake Benny, breakfast riffs like the Habanero Pork Belly Breakfast Fried Rice and Carbonara Breakfast Pasta, as well as breakfast tacos, sandwiches and omelets. Various plant-based and gluten-free options are also available. We recommend the Monte Cristo Brioche Toast from their seasonal menu or the Double Bacon Sandwich.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Snooze also offers a full bar complete with morning cocktails, local beers, spiked coffee beverages and more. The beverage program also covers a full coffee bar and a wide selection of non-alcoholic sippers, including cold-pressed Suja Organic Juices and mocktails like Blackberry Mint Lemonade.

Snooze’s new location is at 7240 W. 56th Ave and is open 6:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. on weekdays and 6:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. on weekends. Snooze is available for dine-in, carry-out, delivery and catering orders. Diners can download the Snooze app to reserve a spot on the waitlist, order takeout and delivery, or sign up for MySnooze Bennyfits loyalty program.