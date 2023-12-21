9 Winter Cocktails in Denver You Shouldn’t Miss

Cocktails, much like the seasons, have their time and moment.

Winter brings an extra dose of spirit and festivity. Decking the tree with quirky decorations, adorning your balcony with vibrant lights and enjoying a cozy moment with hot cocoa while watching classic movies like “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas” or “Elf” are only a few of the season’s delights. However, in our opinion, seeking out Denver’s best winter cocktails and mocktails is the best tradition.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of top bars and beverages to savor before they bid farewell.

The Block Distilling Co.

Where: 2990 Larimer St, Denver

When: Monday – Thursday, 3 – 10 p.m., Friday – Saturday, 12:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. and Sunday 12 – 8 p.m.

The Lowdown: Located in the RiNo neighborhood, The Block Distilling Co. introduces the Flip Ya Lid cocktail, featuring a blend of seasonal flavors. Made with Autumn Gin, coffee liqueur, amaro, whole egg, nutmeg and an espresso powder garnish, this drink is a bold and decadent way to celebrate the season.

Adrift

Where: 218 S Broadway, Denver

When: Tuesday – Thursday, 5 – 11 p.m., Friday – Saturday, 4 p.m. – 12 a.m. Closed on Sunday and Monday

The Lowdown: Featured at Adrift’s holiday pop-up, Snowdrift, is a crowd favorite – the Ho Co-Co Gingerbread Nog. Served in a punch bowl for 2-4 people, this seasonal drink is decked with a blend of rums, raspberry liqueur, coconut cream, gingerbread syrup, and lemon juice, topped off with nutmeg, clove and sparklers.

Toro

Where: 150 Clayton Ln Ste B, Denver

When: View hours here

The Lowdown: Although this option isn’t packed with booze, it’s a delicious and spirited option. Oaxacan hot chocolate holds cultural significance within the Latin American community and is celebrated at Toro, a concept by chef Richard Sandoval. Oaxacan Hot Chocolate symbolizes unity, community and celebration, and to mirror this, Toro is creating a huge batch and will serve it to the community on December 24 in the lobby of Hotel Clio.

Mercantile Dining & Provision

Where: 1701 Wynkoop St #155, Denver

When: Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Closed on Sundays.

The Lowdown: If you’re passing by Union Station, consider stopping by Mercantile Dining & Provision to enjoy its new Boozy F-ing Nog. Housemade egg custard batter, dairy, citrus syrup, nutmeg, cinnamon, vanilla, chai spice, El Presidente Brandy, Van Oesten Batavia-Arrack and St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram are the bones of this drink, and we guarantee it’s one to savor. For a non-alcoholic option, try its Merry Mercantile Eggnog with all the same cozy flavors.

Il Posto

Where: 2601 Larimer Street, Denver

When: View hours here

The Lowdown: Located in RiNo in a simply romantic atmosphere lies Il Posto, an elevated Italian restaurant with a creative beverage program. One of its signature cocktails, the Last Christmas, comes with a smoking rosemary sprig that envelops all the senses. Made with Mell vodka, Lillet Blanc, The Decc, pomegranate juice, lime, rosemary simple and orange bitters, this cocktail is a must.

Death & Co

Where: 1280 25th Street, Denver

When: Sunday – Wednesday, 3 p.m. – 1 a.m. and Thursday – Saturday, 3 p.m. – 2 a.m.

The Lowdown: Death & Co serves the community inside a refined and elegant space, and the cocktails are suited to match. Its Egg Nog is made with Old Grand Dad Bonded Bourbon, Smith & Cross Jamaican Rum, Pierre Ferand Ambre Cognac, Blandy’s Malmsey 5-Year Madeira, cream and a whole egg, making it one of the best in town.

Poka La La La

Where: 1850 Wazee Street, Denver

When: Sunday 2 – 9 p.m., Monday – Wednesday, 3 – 11 p.m., Thursday 3 p.m. – 12 a.m., Friday 3 p.m. – 2 a.m. and Saturday 1 p.m. – 2 a.m.

The Lowdown: Poka Lola’s infamous holiday pop-up, Poka La La La, has a lineup of incredible, inspired cocktails fitted in festive decor. One of our favorites, the Sugar Plum Fairy, is made with Hendricks Gin, sugar beets and ginger. The bar also has an assortment of playful shots to choose from, including titles like Meet Me Under the Mistletoe and Jingle Juice.

Deviation Distilling

Where: 1821 Blake St #130, Denver

When: Monday – Thursday, 1 to 9 p.m., Friday – Saturday, 12 to 11 p.m. and Sunday 12 to 6 p.m.

The Lowdown: Located in the Dairy Block, Deviation Distilling is a cocktail haven for all kinds of spirit lovers. A part of its new fat-washed menu, the Fat Washed Bacon Churro Old Fashioned is a holiday creation unlike any other. Made with housemade ingredients including its own amaretto liquor, orange bitters, Aztec bitters, Angostura bitters and an in-house bacon fat-washed ZinFin Bourbon, this choice is the perfect way to end a chilly night out.

Room for Milly

Where: 1615 Platte Street No. 145, Denver

When: Monday-Thursday, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The Lowdown: Room for Milly has transformed into a winter wonderland titled Après Ski Milly Lodge, fitted with a listing of unique winter cocktails. The White Out is one of our go-to’s, with egg nog spiced rum, Cointreau, cream, vanilla, orange, and nutmeg. Visit and settle into its newly revamped, comfy and cozy atmosphere.