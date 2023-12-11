Watch the Game at These Sports Bars in and Around Denver

Denver’s sports bars take game-day experiences to new heights in the heart of the Mile High City. Whether you’re a die-hard Nuggets fan, Broncos fan or even soccer fan, Denver’s sports bars cater to every passion and palate.

From savory bites that fuel the cheering to signature cocktails that elevate the celebration, Denver’s sports bars are more than just venues – they’re food and drink sanctuaries. Get ready to savor the flavor of victory in every bite and toast to triumph with the city’s finest.

Tom’s Watch Bar

Where: 1601 19th St., Unit 101, Denver

The Lowdown: Step into the heart of the Mile High City’s sports scene at Tom’s Watch Bar, Denver’s premier destination for the ultimate game-day experience. At McGregor Square, this haven for sports enthusiasts goes beyond the typical sports bar setting. With a lineup of massive screens broadcasting the hottest games, Tom’s Watch Bar transforms each match into a cinematic spectacle.

But it’s not just about the games at Tom’s – it’s an experience. Embrace the thrill of Topgolf games that add an exciting twist to your sports viewing experience. Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or swinging for the first time, the interactive and social atmosphere brings an extra layer of excitement to your time at Tom’s.

As you cheer for your favorite team, savor the flavors of victory with Tom’s delectable menu. From mouthwatering appetizers to hearty mains, the culinary offerings are a winning play for your tastebuds. Wash it all down with a selection of top-notch drinks crafted to enhance your game-day celebration.

Stoney’s Bar and Grill

Where: 1111 Lincoln St., Denver

The Lowdown: Calling all sports fanatics in Denver. Dive into the ultimate game-day haven at Stoney’s Bar and Grill, where the cheers are as bold as the flavors, and every game is a victory in atmosphere and taste. Every Tuesday is Taco Tuesday, and Wednesday is Wing Wednesday – where you can enjoy all-you-can-eat bone-in and boneless wings all day.

With a warm and welcoming ambiance, Stoney’s invites you to settle in and immerse yourself in the excitement of your favorite sports. Multiple large screens adorn the walls, ensuring that every seat is the best seat in the house. Whether you’re here to cheer on your favorite team or catch a national matchup, Stoney’s provides an ideal setting for sports fans to come together.

Society Sports and Spirits

Where: 1434 Blake St., Denver

The Lowdown: Before going to Ball Arena, add Society Sports and Spirits to your list of sports bars to visit. Experience the excitement of game day with Society’s cutting-edge viewing setup. Watch the action with multiple screens, where every cheer and crucial play resonates through the atmosphere. The bar’s wide range of beers, cocktails and spirits creates a perfect pairing for the excitement of the games.

CD’s Wings

Where: Locations listed here

The Lowdown: Sometimes you just can’t do game days without wings. When Thanksgiving, football season and in-laws staying through the weekend coincide, wings become the go-to choice for celebrating the big game. It’s a no-brainer. Whether you’re looking to cheer on your team or enjoy wings at home, this award-winning wings spot is the perfect choice. They have a large variety of housemade sauces and sides that everyone in your family will love.

ViewHouse

Where: 2015 Market St., Denver

The Lowdown: Located next to Coors Field in the Ballpark District, ViewHouse is always the happening spot. Viewhouse is a sports bar that caters to sports fans, backyard game junkies like corn hole and casual diners. It has multiple levels, outdoor flatscreens and a variety of bar activities. If you’re going with a big group of friends, make sure to arrive early if you plan on securing a table – it gets packed fast.

Viewhouse offers a happy hour menu with beers, spirits, wines, specialty cocktails and food, Monday through Friday, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Jackson’s

Where: 1520 20th. St., Denver

The Lowdown: Big TVs, good food, great service – it doesn’t get better than this old-school sports Jackson’s. At this bar, you can always count on a lively and entertaining atmosphere with affordable food and drinks during its weekly sporting events. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just looking for a fantastic place to enjoy the game with friends, Jackson’s got you covered.

Happy hour is Monday-Friday, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and not available at home Rockies games or special event days.