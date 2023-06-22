Call Your Mother’s East Coast Bagels Exceed All Expectations

There’s a new bagel competitor in town, and it goes by the name Call Your Mother. Good, quality bagels found in Denver are few and far between, but now we can praise husband-and-wife team Daniela Moreira and Andrew Dana for moving their Washington, D.C.-based deli to the West. Call Your Mother opened its doors on Tennyson Street on May 16, and the spiraling lines to get a taste are not in vain. It’s truly worth the hype. And the wait.

Walking down Tennyson, the site is easy enough to find. The blue pastel letters plastered above the entrance glimmered in the sun while the excitement of all in line echoed down the street. Many snapped pictures, and the buzz only grew as each carb-lover drew closer to entering bagel heaven. The place is decked out in pinks, yellows and blues — offbeat décor that instantly wakes the senses when visiting in the early morning. The team is friendly and attentive as they pump out bagels and coffee galore; they seem just as excited to be there as the patrons.

Tim Casey, a man who wears many hats at Call Your Mother and is proclaimed “Director of Vibes,” exclaimed, “We think this is all pretty amazing.” And we sincerely couldn’t agree more. The menu is equipped with many different bagel combinations — all tempting in their own right — along with various traditional Jewish treats, including hot, crispy potato latkes, chocolate and strawberry babka muffins and black and white cookies.

The Sun City ($10.5) is its twist on a traditional breakfast bagel, with the choice of either local bacon, pastrami, Impossible sausage or no meat. The cheese pull this sandwich produces, stretching almost an impractical amount, made my whole mouth water almost instantly. And the spicy honey finisher adds a much-needed twang to a perfect bite. The Gleneagle ($10) is unique, with candied salmon cream cheese, cucumber, crispy shallots and lettuce, all topped on a spiced Za’atar bagel. I had never tasted anything like this one before, but I am thankful I did.

CYM has a new friend down the street, Huckleberry Roasters, and uses its coffee to create delicious lattes and coffees that pair perfectly with bagels. For those who are more on the simple side, don’t fear; you can grab a bagel with schmear for a quick pick-me-up instead of a full-blown sando. The bagels are the closest you can get to a traditional New York bite in the Mile High — perfectly crispy on the outside with a delicate, soft, chewy inside.

The team is passionate about giving each customer an amazing experience, and it shows. “Customer service is at the top of our list. It’s really 80% service and 20% food. But we think the food is pretty quality, too,” smiled Casey. The expansion plan has already begun, with plans to open two more Denver locations in Capitol Hill and RiNo. “Denver really checked all our boxes,” he finished.

Call Your Mother is charming and fun, polished flawlessly with practically perfect bagels, and it’s upped the ante for Denver delis. Who’s the next challenger?

Call Your Mother is located at 3880 Tennyson St., Denver. It is open Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday – Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All photography courtesy of Tim Casey.