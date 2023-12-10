10 New Year’s Day Hangover Brunches in Denver

Whether you’ve had endless toasts of champagne leading up to midnight or want to start 2024 fresh, here are 10 restaurants hosting delicious bites in and around Denver. While this list doesn’t encompass all brunch offerings across the state, it offers a jumping-off start to find your New Year’s Day meal.

Comida

Where: 2501 Dallas St., Unit 140, Aurora

The Lowdown: Located in the Stanley Marketplace, Comida offers a Mexican-inspired brunch with chilaquiles, breakfast burritos and various cocktails. Some notable drinks to help cure your New Year hangover are tequila-filled Bloody Marias and bottomless mimosas. Reservations can be made here.

Denver Biscuit Company

Where: All locations

The Lowdown: If you’re looking for a sweeter brunch, Denver Biscuit Company is known for its legendary giant biscuit cinnamon roll ($9.95) or biscuit french toast ($13.25). With endless breakfast options, you’re sure to find something delicious to help cure your hangover. Reservations can be made here.

Stanley Beer Hall

Where: 2501 Dallas St., Unit 100, Aurora

The Lowdown: And if you’re more of a hair-of-the-dog person, the Stanley Beer Hall offers the ultimate brunch with self-pour mimosas or bloody marys and a farmer’s fried egg breakfast sandwich or B.L.A.T. egg sandwich to soak up the alcohol. Browse the rest of the menu and beers on tap here.

Rosenberg’s Bagels

Where: All locations

The Lowdown: If you’re unable to make it to a sit-down restaurant for brunch, Rosenberg’s Bagels has the perfect ‘pick-me-up’ for pickup or delivery. Whether it’s a freshly baked bagel and schmear or matzo ball soup, there’s surely a breakfast-in-bed option for New Year’s Day.

Barcelona Wine Bar

Where: 2900 Larimer St., Denver

The Lowdown: This hidden gem offers a unique brunch menu to start the new year off fresh. Barcelona Wine Bar is a tapas-style restaurant with Mediterranean flavors from mangalica estrellados ($11) and olive oil pancakes ($8) to chorizo montadito ($7) and sherry maple bacon ($9.50). And, of course, brunch includes some boozy cocktails—like the Barcelona Bloody Mary ($10), specialty mimosas ($10.50) or one of the four versions of a traditional gin tonic ($15). Reservations can be made here.

The Bindery

Where: 1817 Central St., Denver

The Lowdown: Located inside Centric LoHi, The Bindery features a well-curated New Year’s Day brunch to help with that hangover. The menu includes Dutch babies, soft scrambled eggs with pastrami poached salmon, mimosas—of course–and more. Reservations can be made here.

Bacon Social House

Where: All locations

The Lowdown: Bacon Social House is known for its flights of crispy bacon and bloodies, so it’s only natural that this spot would be on your radar for New Year’s Day brunch. The OMFG signature bacon flight ($12.95) paired with boozy French toast ($14.95) will soak up last night’s champagne toasts perfectly. Also, if you’re into a boozy cocktail, the Ring of Fire or Country Roads Bloody, both ($10.95) are a meal within themselves. Reservations can be made here.

The Lobby

Where: 2191 Arapahoe St., Denver

The Lowdown: Do you have a group of besties that want to hash out details from NYE over mimosas? Well, The Lobby is a great spot in Denver—this restaurant offers bottomless mimosas for $20. Alongside some munchies, including deviled eggs ($10), fried pickles ($10) or fried French toast ($15), there are plenty of options for all. Reservations can be made here.

Rooted Craft Kitchen

Where: 3940 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Rooted Craft Kitchen is hosting a brunch bash with $20 bottomless shrub mimosas and the regular breakfast menu, including a smothered burrito ($15), whipped yogurt ($12), and more. Reservations can be made here.

Chez Maggy

Where: 1616 Market St., Denver

The Lowdown: From 9-2 p.m., Chez Maggy is offering a “say bonjour to 2024” brunch with a French-inspired menu including pastries, onion soup gratinee, escargot, mimosas and more. Reservations can be made here.