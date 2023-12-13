Denver After Dark – 7 Eateries for Your Midnight Munchies

Denver’s late-night bite scene, although small, is filled with charming eateries that serve up hearty meals and small bites for whatever your night craving is.

The pandemic had a detrimental blow to late night eateries across the city including Breakfast King, Denver Diner and Tom’s Diner. Although those Denver treasures will never be forgotten, these seven eateries will surely keep the spirit of late-night bites alive. Fellow insomniacs can find comfort under the warm glow of neon signs and comfort foods that are sure to keep the soul warm during times of darkness – literally.

Kyu Ramen

Where: 2205 E Colfax Ave, Denver

When: Sunday – Saturday, 4 p.m.-3 a.m.

The Lowdown: Previously located at 600 E Colfax, Kyu Ramen has been serving an authentic taste of Japanese food for late-night lovers everywhere. You can find an array of ramen, udon, bao buns and rice bowls at Kyu, ranging from vegetarian to meat options. Each bowl is made to order and served piping hot for cold-weather comfort.

The Porchetta House

Where: 1510 Humboldt St, Denver

When: Sunday – Monday Closed, Monday – Friday 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Saturday Closed

The Lowdown: Located in Spices Cafe, chef AJ Paloni established Porchetta House with his signature Italian roast pork, which he piles onto sandwiches and fries like Al Pastor or Banh Mi. Small bites like lollipop wings and mozzarella sticks also cover the menu for you to indulge in if you prefer something lighter. Stop by the adjacent sports bar, Tight End, for a drink to accompany your food.

Tacos Rapidos

Where: Various locations

When: Hours vary by location

The Lowdown: Tacos Rapidos is infamous for its green chile breakfast burritos, stuffed tacos and carne asada fries. They encapsulate Denver-Mexican food to the core and are available to indulge in at any hour of the day, with the Evans location being the most reliable for 24-hour service. Depending on the location, it has a drive-through, walk-up window and online ordering available.

Pete’s Kitchen

Where: 1962 E Colfax Ave, Denver

When: Sunday 12 a.m.- 9 p.m., Monday – Thursday 7 p.m. – 9 p.m., Friday – Saturday open 24 hours

The Lowdown: A beloved Denver diner, Pete’s Kitchen lights up east Colfax with its infamous late-night dining options, on the weekends at least. Pete’s has been operating since 1989, owned by the Contos family, and continues Pete Contos’ legacy through heartwarming food and community building. Satisfy your cravings with its gyros, burger and fries, or breakfast staples.

Tacos Los Compas

Where: 1385 Santa Fe Dr, Denver

When: Sunday-Saturday Open 24 hours

The Lowdown: Tacos Los Compas is a Mexican eatery offering all your late-night craving items like tacos, burritos, tortas and fries. Its mission lies within a no-frills, 24/7 counter-service operation that serves hearty food to its customers.

Great Scotts Eatery

Where: 1295 Cortez St, Denver

When: Sunday 12 a.m. – 10 p.m., Monday – Wednesday 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., Thursday – Saturday Open 24 hours

The Lowdown: Great Scotts Eatery is a locally owned and operated diner that transports you back to the 1950s with its glowing decor and retro atmosphere. It partners with local vendors to deliver high-quality ingredients for its food. You can find a hearty burger, breakfast skillets and so much more on the extensive menu.

Alvarado’s Mexican Fast Food

Where: 4901 S Broadway, Englewood

When: Sunday – Saturday Open 24 hours

The Lowdown: Located in South Denver, Alvarado’s offers authentic Mexican staples around the clock, every day of the week. Quesabirrias, breakfast burritos and super nachos are just a few of its many menu items. Alvarado’s mission is to have its community leave happy with full stomachs.