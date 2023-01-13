Conquer Dry January With Ease and Try These Mocktails in and Around Denver

If it’s easier to claim a prime seat at your favorite bar this month, we hate to break it to you, but this is no new streak of good luck. Dry January is among us, and more are reaching for zero-proof beverages to celebrate this sober-curious tradition. This one-month detox is for those who want to take a break from liquor-filled sips, need a New Year’s cleanse or are simply following suit.

Lucky enough for us, Denver still has an excuse to visit its choice bars this month. With more sites releasing carefully created zero-proof options, the right to practice social drinking has yet to cease. Visit these bars practicing sober inclusivity this month, and you may be surprised by how enjoyable a virgin sipper can be.

Deviation Distilling

Where: 1821 Blake St., #130, Denver

Hours: Monday – Thursday 1 to 9 p.m. Friday 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday 12 to 11 p.m. and Sunday 12 to 6 p.m.

The Lowdown: Located in the Dairy Block, Denver is no stranger to the mixing genius of Deviation Distilling. Its years of experience incorporating bold flavors into its alcoholic beverages are easily transferred into its listing of mocktails, ideal for those who need a well-deserved liquor break. Its Swizzled, Not Stirred is a bubbly refreshment of raspberry balsamic shrub, lemon juice, allspice dram and soda water. For those with a sweet tooth, choose its Berry Blast, a delicious mixture of fresh blackberries and raspberries, house grapefruit sherbet, simple syrup, lime juice and soda water. Feeling fresh? The Garden Party with cucumber, fresh dill and sage, house lemon sherbet and soda water is the perfect pick-me-up.

Tamayo

Where: 1400 Larimer St., Denver

Hours: Open for lunch, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday – Friday. Open for dinner, Sunday to Thursday 5 to 9 p.m. and Friday to Saturday 5 to 10 p.m.

The Lowdown: Mexican must-try Tamayo released a new and extensive list of mocktails just in time for the tradition. Instead of pairing your plate of tacos with a margarita, try an imitation instead for a bit of variation. Its Non-Collins ($10) is a remix of the classic with Seedlip Grove, strawberry, lemon, mint and sparkling water. Sip on its Garden Grove ($13) mixed with Seedlip Garden, lime, basil, cucumber and black pepper for a fresh, spicy pairing. If you’re craving a marg, go for its Ritual de lo Habitual ($13) with Ritual zero-proof tequila, Seedlip Grove, key lime, pineapple and vanilla-infused honey.

Three Saints Revival

Where: 1801 Wewatta St., Denver

Hours: Monday – Thursday 7 to 11 a.m. and 4 to 9:30 p.m. Friday 7 to 11 a.m. and 4 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: The creative bar program at Three Saints Revival has used its expertise to give the people what they want. Its two new mocktails are described as “Spirit Free & Full of Flavor” and engulf all the necessary tastes needed to enjoy a virgin sip thoroughly. Its 24 Carrot Gold ($8) is a clever play on words highlighting tastes of carrot, ginger, cinnamon syrup, blood orange and nutmeg. The Steep Dreams ($8) involves muddled blackberries and rosemary, chamomile, lavender, cardamon syrup, lemon juice and aquafaba for a fun, creamy finish.

Bellota

Where: 3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver and 4580 N Broadway, Boulder

Hours: Open in Boulder from 4 to 9 p.m. daily. Open in Denver Monday – Thursday 4 to 9 p.m., Friday – Saturday 12 to 10 p.m. and Sunday 12 to 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: Along with cooking Mexican dishes rooted in delicious tradition, Bellota also created a frothy and gorgeous mocktail ideal for the season. Its Rehydrator ($10) definitely lives up to its bright naming. It’s daintily curated with aloe vera juice, cranberry, lime, agave and housemade grenadine. Reap all the benefits of Dry January with this juicy and refreshing choice.

Cherry Cricket

Where: 2641 E 2nd Ave., Denver and 2220 Blake St., Denver

Hours: Its Cherry Creek location is open daily 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Its Ballpark location is open Sunday – Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

The Lowdown: Instead of choosing a draft beer to go with your burger, give Cherry Cricket’s listing of sober options a try this month. Its Sparkling Pomegranate Lemonade ($5) is sure to be a favorite mixed with pomegranate, soda and lemonade. For a citrusy pairing, go for its Blood Orange Twist ($5), a creation of blood orange syrup, grapefruit and sprite, finished with lime. Its Pineapple Passion Fizz ($5) with pineapple, passion fruit syrup, ginger beer and lemon is a delectable bubbly pairing.

Barcelona Wine Bar

Where: 2900 Larimer St., Denver

Hours: Monday – Wednesday 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., Thursday 2 p.m. to 12 a.m., Friday 2 p.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Lowdown: Although Barcelona Wine Bar is known for its broad and diverse wine listing, it also has an incredibly popular no-ABV mocktail. Its first zero-proof option is titled Bees & Bays ($6) — a citrusy, spicy and refreshing sip. This combination of lime, salted honey syrup and soothing cardamom is shaken and topped with sparkling water and a gorgeous torched smokey bay leaf.

Rooted Craft Kitchen

Where: 1401 Pearl St., Boulder and 3200 N Pecos St, Denver

Hours: Both locations are open Sunday – Wednesday 11 to 9 p.m. and Thursday – Saturday 11 to 10 p.m.

The Lowdown: Both Rooted Craft Kitchen and its sister concept Del Mar by Rooted, support the sober-curious with various shrub mocktails adding a much-needed depth and complexity to each sip. Its Bonita Apple, a marrying of cherry and apple shrub, white wine vinegar, simple syrup and Fever Tree club soda is a must-try. For those who need celebratory cheers, opt for its Champagne Papi with lemon and lime zest, champagne vinegar, simple syrup and Fever Tree tonic.