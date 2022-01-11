6 Places to Enjoy a Mocktail in and Around Denver During Dry January

It is easy to assume that most enjoy a strong cocktail every now and again. Although, millions decide to ring in the new year sober. Dry January is a public health campaign that began in 2012 with help from Alcohol Change UK. This British charity urges others to try and avoid alcohol for the full month of January to start the new year off healthier and happier.

Many reach for a bold beverage during outings with friends or to simply sip before bed. Deciding for a refreshing and zero-proof mocktail during Dry January may help break this pattern easier. Denver has several spots that offer carefully curated mocktails that are perfect for this occasion. Here’s a list of our favorite places to hit up when in need of a virgin drink.

Honey Elixir Bar

Where: 2636 Walnut St., Suite 104, Denver

Hours: Wednesday: 4 – 10 p.m. Thursday – Friday: 4 – 11 p.m. Saturday: 2 – 11 p.m. Sunday: 2 – 8 p.m.

The Lowdown: Honey Elixir Bar is full of unique beverages that are not found anywhere else. Its drinks are mixed with the human experience in mind and are meant to engulf the senses in new and unfamiliar ways. This bar’s immense collection of Potions are all non-alcoholic and feature unique recipes. These creations do not mock any well-known cocktails and instead give off an exclusive taste, free of any generic or pre-made mixers. Enjoy a Chocolit ($13) in hot or cold form or a Cerebral Cider ($11) to savor that fresh apple taste. All Honey Elixir’s concoctions are worth a try.

Cocktail Caravan

Where: 2825 Wilderness Pl., Boulder and 3601 W. 32 Ave., Denver

Boulder Location Hours: Tuesday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Denver Location Hours: Wednesday: 4 – 6 p.m.

The Lowdown: With two locations found in either Denver or Boulder, Cocktail Caravan is one of the best spots to grab a freshly made mocktail to enjoy wherever you may please. Best known for its mobile bar Lolita, Cocktail Caravan also offers fresh-pressed cocktail mixers for pickup. Although these mixes are meant to complement your choice of liquor, they are delicious virgin as well. Choose the Q Sour ($16) that features flavors of fresh orange, rosemary and maple or The Antelope ($16), a unique play on the daiquiri. Along with many other choices, Cocktail Caravan offers a hot cocoa kit ($42) that features both spicy and classic blends just in time for this cold winter season. Order for pickup on Cocktail Caravan’s website to enjoy these specialty drinks.

Room for Milly

Where: 1615 Platte St., No. 145, Denver

Hours: Thursday – Saturday: 4 p.m. – 12 a.m.

The Lowdown: Recently reopened Jan. 6, Room for Milly is the perfect spot to grab a refreshing drink with friends. Its comfy atmosphere is the definition of aesthetically pleasing. Along with its collection of beer, wine, saké and cocktails, Room for Milly’s zero-proof menu is full of excellent virgin choices. One of our favorites is the Cantab Sour/Rocks ($12), a mix of iced jasmine tea, ume shrub, pomegranate and mint. For a simpler option, choose The Point Rickey ($3), the perfect combination of fizzy soda and lime. Proof of full vaccination status is required for entry.

Awake Denver

Where: 2240 N Clay St., Unit 100, Denver

Hours: Monday – Tuesday: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Wednesday – Saturday: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Lowdown: Co-founders Billy and Christy Wynne opened Awake Denver with the mission to create a safe space for joy and justice-making in the Denver community. This location is Colorado’s first 100% sober bar and features both a coffeehouse and an alcohol-free bar menu. Along with completely virgin beer and wine, Awake offers specialty elixirs, house classics and seasonal mocktails. During the winter months, try the Blood Moon Solstice ($13), complete with ghia, lime, mango, cayenne, vanilla and a red wine float. Any mocktail you may fancy is also on the menu and is sure to hit the spot.

The Tatarian

Where: 4024 Tennyson St., Denver

Hours: Tuesday – Saturday: 4 – 11 p.m.

The Lowdown: The Tatarian is a contemporary neighborhood cocktail bar that is inspired by the deeply connected community of Berkeley. It emphasizes the importance of crafting modern beverages using herbs, roots and spices. Its upscale cocktail menu features three carefully curated mocktails: Tenéré ’34 ($10), Tenéré ’58 ($10) and Tenéré 72 ($12). Any of these choices are sure to give off that classic cocktail feel. Stop in to indulge in fresh flavors and take in Tatarian’s friendly neighborhood environment.

Lady Jane

Where: 2021 W 32 Ave., Denver

Hours: Tuesday – Wednesday: 4 – 10 p.m. Thursday: 4 – 11 p.m. Friday 4 p.m. – 12 a.m. Saturday: 2 p.m. – 12 a.m. Sunday: 2 – 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: Nestled in the heart of LoHi, Lady Jane is a cocktail spot full of fun and creative quenchers. Enjoy one of their four non-alcoholic creations that mimic all our favorite sips. The Quince-Sumac Sour ($8) contains the flavors of seedlip grove and grapefruit while the Fig & Coconut Colada ($8) features refreshing orange, balsamic and lime. Drink socially without the guilt and enjoy the rich culture of LoHi in Lady Jane’s welcoming space.