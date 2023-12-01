Dig Into December – What To Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are some of the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

Denver’s Latest Culinary Conquests That Will Become Your Roman Empire

The Lowdown: The question, “How often do you think about the Roman Empire,” has taken the internet by storm. Now, the phrase is frequently said when discussing an obsession, something that pops into the mind regularly. 303 Magazine created a list of restaurants, dishes and more that will surely become an obsession for most Denver foodies. Check it out here.

Feast Without the Fuss – 14 Denver Spots Offering Dine-in & Carry-Out Thanksgiving Delights

The Lowdown: Thanksgiving has passed, but Christmas is swiftly approaching. Stay tuned to this list of restaurants, ice cream shops, wineries and more to discover what they have planned for the remainder of the holiday season, or visit them now and relish their menus featuring comforting cuisine.

6 Sites To Visit and Savor the Cold Weather the Colorado Way

The Lowdown: Now that winter is officially in full swing with several snowfalls already behind us, it’s time to celebrate winter the Colorado way and eat some ice cream. Check out our list of creameries with unique and satiating flavors that you may have yet to visit.

Tinseltown Is Comin’ to Town This Holiday Season

The Lowdown: One thing Denver loves is holiday pop-up bars. A renowned favorite, Tinseltown, is returning to Denver this season, decked out in greens and reds, unique seasonal cocktails, live music and more. This pop-up is strictly a 21+ event, but family-friendly sessions are available for those under drinking age.

Sap Sua Secured a Spot on Esquire’s List of Best New Restaurants 2023

The Lowdown: Sắp Sửa, a concept by husband-and-wife team Ni and Anna Nguyen, gained national recognition early and was named one of Bon Appétit’s eight most anticipated openings of summer 2023 in early June. Now, it holds the title of one of Esquire’s Best New Restaurants in America, 2023 – an anticipated list published on November 28. It was the only restaurant from Colorado that placed this year and was the first Denver restaurant to attain such a status.

Newly Opened

Chicken Rebel’s Chef Just Opened an Amazing Coastal Brunch Joint

The Lowdown: Chef and Owner Lydie Lovett grew up in Encinitas, California, and wanted to create a concept that was more reminiscent of her upbringing. Wilde Coastal Brunch, located in the Highland neighborhood, serves a menu of hearty plates, including a stuffed french toast, crab cake benedict, carne asada tacos and a loaded Fancy Breakfast Pizza. The lovely site mirroring a coastal theme will surely be a new neighborhood favorite.

Denver’s Newest Fine Dining Restaurant Invites You to Be A Regular

The Lowdown: Located in Larimer Square, The Regular encourages guests to become “regulars” by offering consistent menus, a refined dining experience centered around comfort foods, locally sourced ingredients and expertly crafted cocktails. Some highlights of the menu include the Papa A La Huancaina — a potato soufflé with kalamata olives, spicy Huancaina sauce and topped with chalaquita, which is a medley of chopped peppers, onion and herbs – and the Pekin Duck Breast, a 10-day dry-aged duck breast, charred on a charcoal grill and served with a side of apple purée.

Café by Day, Family-Style by Night – Welcome to the Painted Pig in Carbondale

The Lowdown: The Painted Pig, curated by Kade Gianinetti, draws inspiration from a century of Roaring Fork Valley legacy, creating a space that mirrors the soul of Carbondale. During the day, the Painted Pig embodies a classic cafe, serving up Color Coffee in the form of espresso drinks, pour-over coffee and more, along with grab-and-go breakfast and lunch options. The restaurant is scheduled to open on December 1, serving local and fresh cuisine.

Beloved Japanese Restaurant DOMO Reopens With a Subdued Approach

The Lowdown: On Facebook, chef and owner of DOMO, Homma, expressed, “It makes me smile and makes me feel warm in my heart that I can help people feel happy with what I cook and serve.” Keeping this sentiment in mind, Homma’s strategy for reopening DOMO involves adopting a more relaxed approach for the full-service restaurant, featuring a smaller menu and introducing new original recipes. The beloved restaurant is now reopened, serving lunch to the people of Denver.

Newly Opened Restaurant MAKfam Is a Love Letter To Asian Cuisine and Culture

The Lowdown: Husband-and-wife team Kenneth Wan and Doris Yuen have a playful and heartfelt approach to food. When visiting the newly opened MAKfam, don’t miss out on trying the Fancy Wun Tun Tong, a creative twist on the traditional chicken and shrimp wonton soup served in a rich, flavorful, creamy broth, or savor the Sizzling Spicy Noodles – thick and chewy wheat noodles coated in the housemade málà seasoning and Uncle Tony’s chili oil. Each dish gives guests Asian-inspired tastes with a contemporary twist.

Excuses to Celebrate

December 2: National Bartender Day

The Lowdown: Welcome December by dropping by your preferred or neighborhood cocktail bar and allowing the skilled mixologists of Denver to craft a drink for you.

Don’t Miss: Try out Mythology Distillery, Deviation Distilling or Death & Co.

December 4: National Cookie Day

The Lowdown: This crispy, sugary treat is adored by many and pairs perfectly with a coffee, cocktail, or dinner. Stop by your preferred bakery or deli to pick up one, two, or even a dozen.

Don’t Miss: Leven Deli Co. offers a special for this holiday – choose between classic chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin or snickerdoodle for $4 per cookie or $44 per baker’s dozen.

December 17: National Maple Syrup Day

The Lowdown: On December 17, dig into either pancakes, waffles or French toast drizzled or drowned in syrup.

Don’t Miss: Try out Bacon Social House or Sunny’s.

December 30: National Bacon Day

The Lowdown: Whether you like your bacon on a burger or with eggs, make sure to enjoy this crispy, salty and delicious meat on December 30.

Don’t Miss: Make sure to try the Cherry Cricket or any brunch spot in Denver.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

Santa Paws Brunch at Magnolia Hotel

Where: Magnolia Hotel Denver, 818 17th St, Denver

When: Saturday, December 9, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

The Lowdown: On December 9, Santa Paws Brunch returns to the Magnolia Hotel, a family-friendly event for all dog lovers during the holidays. This event benefits Freedom Service Dogs, a program that changes lives by partnering people with custom-trained service dogs.

For $50 per adult and $25 for children aged 4 to 12, attendees can enjoy complimentary Santa photos, a brunch buffet, a hot chocolate bar and a cash bar, all in the company of Denver’s cherished pets, of course. The menu boasts an array of offerings, including an omelet station, applewood smoked bacon, sausage patties, whipped potatoes and more. Secure your spot by visiting the event’s website.