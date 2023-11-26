Tinseltown Is Comin’ to Town This Holiday Season

There’s nothing quite like the feeling of the holiday season – spending time with loved ones, warming up by the fire and indulging in comforting delights.

This season, make the most of your holiday celebrations by visiting Tinseltown, the all-encompassing, Christmas-themed pop-up at Denver Pavilions on 16th Street from November 24 to December 30. As Denver’s dedicated Christmas bar, it aims to build holiday cheer leading up to Santa’s big day. Tinseltown encapsulates all things Christmas, so you can expect Santa’s elves, tinsel, festive tunes and a custom Christmas cocktail menu from a place “Where Everyday is Christmas.”

The Viral Group brings Tinseltown to places worldwide to share the holiday spirit and put a smile on all faces, including grinches. The experience is 90 minutes and comes with a complimentary drink upon arrival, trivia, live music, and other activities to participate in while you enjoy sipping your wintery warm refreshments. Non-alcoholic drinks are also available upon request when you arrive.

Tickets are available for purchase at $15 and are sold on a non-refundable basis. However, they can be transferred at the event organizer’s discretion for $5 per person. Just so you know, this pop-up is strictly a 21+ event, but family-friendly sessions are available for those under drinking age. Weekday sessions are available every Wednesday and Thursday from 5:30 to 9 p.m. and Friday from 5:30 to 11 p.m.; weekend sessions run Saturday from 1 to 10:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 8:30 p.m.

Visit its website for further information.