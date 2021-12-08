Tinseltown Brings Booze, Glitter and Holiday Cheer to Denver

Walking through the golden doors of 1000 N Broadway, one is greeted by the warmth of a crackling fire and enough holiday cheer to make the Grinch smile. Tinseltown is a Christmas-themed pop-up bar where one can enjoy live performances, Christmas trivia and a very spirited selection of boozy holiday drinks.

Glitter and Christmas trees hang from the ceiling in this cozy and quaint cottage-styled bar. Viral Ventures have been bringing Tinseltown around the world to share the holiday spirit and wake up all the “bah humbugs.” A crowd favorite drink is the Holiday Berry Bramble ($13) with a mix of Ketel One Vodka, Blackberry Puree, Lemon Juice and Rosemary Syrup. Some of the holiday cocktails include Cinamon Maple Sour ($13), Sait Nickarta Margarita ($13), The Naughty Mule ($13) and Peppermint Bark Shooter ($11). There is also a full-service bar.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Explore Hidden is where one can purchase tickets for their Christmas emersion experience. “This is more than a pop-up bar. We also play a variety of games (including reindeer games), trivia, singalongs, Karaoke and live bands during your hour and a half session,” said Anneliese Farmer, venue manager of Tinseltown. Viral Venture has partnered with “Non Plus Ultra (NPU)” to make this elevated and unique experience available to all Christmas lovers.

All employees are local actors and musicians who host their own shows. Each host has a creative interactive piece of the night. 303 magazine got to experience holiday trivia with Jenna Moll Reyes and John Hauser hosting our night. The two sang many Christmas songs and invited the crowd to sing along.

“The more you drink the better you sound,” Reyes said.

This 50s’ style Christmas with all the fluffy couches from grandma’s house really brings the Ho Ho Ho to the holiday season. Tinseltown is a great place to enjoy the best company around and make new friends while challenging others on a board game. Each event is one hour and 30 minutes to unwind, sing, drink, laugh and play. Located at 1000 N Broadway, Denver, Tinseltown is available until December 31.

The holiday season is just starting and there are many other opportunities to get into the holiday spirit. Explore Hidden is also creating “A Wizard’s Christmas Bar” that will be attached to their wizard-themed mini-golf course. One can also win tickets to this event from Tinseltown Trivia. My Neighbor Felix in LoHi has also created a Christmas theme bar, as has Miracle Bar at Avanti. Happy Holidays and “Ho Ho Ho Hold My Drink!”

Photography by Roxanna Carrasco.