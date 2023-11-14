Feast Without the Fuss – 14 Denver Spots Offering Dine-in & Carry-Out Thanksgiving Delights

The holidays are a stressful time when it comes to preparing food, hosting your in-laws or going through financial stress. Avoid the hassle of the kitchen chaos or add something exciting to your Thanksgiving spread with these pre-prepared meal kits, dine-in options and carry-out items. Whatever your plan is for the holiday season – here are 14 Denver restaurants, dessert shops and wineries with offerings you don’t want to miss.

Citizen Rail

When: Order by November 19, pick-up on November 23

Where: 1600 Wewatta St, Denver

Cost: $115-$200

The Lowdown: Chef Christian Graves and his team at Citizen Rail have debuted their holiday meal options for you and your loved ones to enjoy in-house or to-go. Located in the Limelight Hotel, Citizen Rail is a grill-centered dining and bar space offering custom-aged meats and specialty cocktails. For Thanksgiving, it offers its Prix Fixe Three-Course Meal from 12 – 7 p.m. for $115 per person and a Take Away Thanksgiving Family Meal, available for $200 and feeds four people.

The Prix Fixe Three-Course Meal consists of celery root soup with caviar, glazed octopus with potato salad and pork belly with apple and Meyer lemon relish for starters, along with four entree options – scallop and mussels, turkey breast with a confit turkey leg, smoked short rib and dry-aged prime rib. The dessert options include a salted apple tart, spiced rum cake and chocolate bourbon brownie. Reservations are available on OpenTable. The Take Away Meal comes fully prepared and consists of holiday favorite items such as hearty green salad, cranberry dressing, maple roasted carrots, sausage, sourdough stuffing, roasted sweet potato, cheesy Brussels sprouts gratin, smoked turkey breast, confit turkey leg and brown butter pumpkin pie — order by Sunday, November 19. For orders, call 303-323-0017.

Woodie Fisher Kitchen & Bar

When: Order by November 17, pick-up on November 23

Where: 1999 Chestnut Pl, Suite #100, Denver

Cost: $75 per person

The Lowdown: Woodie Fisher offers dine-in and take-out options for Thanksgiving for the whole family to enjoy, taking the pressure off of you and leaving more room to create memories around hearty food. Inhabiting the historic Hose House No. 1, Woodie Fisher serves up a nuanced yet approachable fare on a seasonally changing menu that reflects the evolving Union Station neighborhood. Its dine-in menu, available for $75 a person and free for children under 12 from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., includes roasted turkey breast, creme fraiche whipped potatoes, porcini gravy, classic herb stuffing, cranberry sauce, Brussels sprouts, green bean salad, dinner rolls and bourbon pecan pie with fresh whipped cream. Its pick-up menu has identical items and pricing per person. Pre-order your meal by Friday, November 17, through its website for pickup, available from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on November 23.

Denver Milk Market

When: Order by November 19, pick-up on November 22

Where: 1800 Wazee St, Suite #100, Denver

Cost: $9.99- $300

The Lowdown: The 16-concept food hall located in Lodo’s Dairy Block micro-district is hosting a Thanksgiving Pie Pop-Up on Wednesday, November 22. To make your Thanksgiving more relaxing, the Denver Milk Market will serve delicious homemade apple, pecan and pumpkin pies, along with pints of Cornicello vanilla and butter pecan ice cream. The pies are available for purchase for $35 each, and the pints of ice cream are $9.99. They will be available for pickup between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.; advanced orders are preferred here, but drop-ins are welcome.

Along with the pop-up, the Market will also offer Thanksgiving Breakfast and Dinner To-Go, which range from $12- $300, and feeds anywhere from 1-6 people. Turkey and All the Fixings include a full roast turkey plus sides of sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy, stuffing, roasted vegetables and cranberry sauce, along with a choice of apple, pecan or pumpkin pie for $300 and feeds up to six people. Its Stuffed Delicata, All the Fixings & Pies, is also available for $200, feeds six people, and features everything above except the turkey roast. Individual items will be available for their Thanksgiving Breakfast To-Go, which features assorted pastries, casserole and quiche. To place your Dinner To-Go, visit its website or call 303-792-8242. All orders must be placed by November 19 for pick-up between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22.

Noisette

When: Order by November 20, pick-up from November 21-23

Where: 3254 Navajo St, Suite #100, Denver

Cost: $4- $40

The Lowdown: From sweet pies to savory charcuterie plates, let the Michelin Guide-recommended Noisette assist you on Turkey Day this year. Pies include Pumpkin ($35), Apple ($40) or Pecan ($40). On the savory side, guests can preorder charcuterie and cheese plates, a Duck Confit Pot Pie, Stuffing Croutons ($4 per bag) or Pommes Puree ($10 per pint, $20 per quart). If pies aren’t your thing, consider a different sweet treat, including truffles, bonbons, cookies and macarons. Orders are available in person at the bakery or through Resy. Order by November 20 to pick up your order from November 21-23. Pickup times vary depending on your reservation booking.

Temper

When: Throughout November

Where: 2669 Larimer St, Denver

Cost: Price varies

The Lowdown: Temper Chocolates and Confections is a dessert shop specializing in handcrafted and imported sweets from around the world. Its mission is centered around sharing passion and love for chocolates but also selling experiences. With that being said, don’t show up empty-handed on the big day, even if the host says they don’t need anything. Temper is offering a 12-Piece Hostess Box filled with an assortment of its favorites along with some seasonal flavors, and the 4-Piece Thanksgiving Pie Box, which includes Basic B (pumpkin pie spice ganache), Pecan Pie (molasses caramel, candied pecan ganache and shortbread crust), Apple Pie (spiced apple white chocolate ganache) and Drew Barrymore (mixed berry and cinnamon ganache with an oat crust).

SAME Cafe

When: November 22

Where: 2023 E Colfax Ave, Denver

Cost: Price varies

The Lowdown: The country’s longest-running nonprofit restaurant, So All May Eat (SAME), will celebrate Turkey Day on November 22 from 11 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. with a Friendsgiving feast including roast turkey, brown sugar ham, wild rice casserole, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing and more. These offerings will include vegan and gluten-free options. Everyone is welcome at SAME and is encouraged to pay in time (volunteering), money (donate what you can) or (fresh) produce.

High Point Creamery

When: Throughout November

Where: Various locations

Cost: $3.25- $25

The Lowdown: Run by Erika Thomas and her husband, High Point Creamery focuses on unique ingredients, great customer service and happy ice cream. Known for the ice cream flight, High Point encourages everyone to pick up some of Mile High’s best ice cream to pair alongside your holiday desserts this holiday season. High Point’s Brown Sugar Cinnamon, Brown Butter Pecan or Joan’s Pumpkin Pie – made with a whole chiffon style pumpkin pie swirled into ice cream – make decadent additions to the dessert spread. Pints are available for $8.99 each, or you can opt for four pints for $25.

The Infinite Monkey Theorem

When: Throughout November

Where: 3200 Larimer St, Denver

Cost: $18- $25

The Lowdown: Who doesn’t need a little wine to get through the holidays? Located in the RiNo District, the woman-owned and operated Infinite Monkey Theorem brings together community and bottled, kegged and canned wine under an urban space that embraces and supports the local culture. Bring a 4-pack of Bellini cans ($18) to crack open after the Turkey Trot or a Sauvignon Blanc ($25) to pair with turkey and sides.

Panzano

When: Dine-in November 23, reserve on OpenTable

Where: 909 17th St, Denver

Cost: $65 per person

The Lowdown: Located in the Kimpton Monaco Denver, Panzano is an award-winning Italian restaurant serving organic and sustainable ingredients reflecting the far-off country. Executive chef David Gross and team are serving a decadent three-course prix fixe menu while ensuring diners don’t sacrifice the best part of Thanksgiving with a take-home Thanksgiving leftover sandwich kit. The three-course meal begins with a choice of Fall Panzanella Salad with baby greens, persimmons, pickled cranberry, focaccia crouton, feta, pecan and cider vinaigrette or a hearty butternut squash soup with pepitas and spiced mascarpone, as well as a Turkey Duo entree that includes confit leg and sous vide turkey breast, focaccia stuffing, potato puree, fennel roasted carrots, cranberry agrodolce and foie gras gravy. And for dessert, a delicious pumpkin cheesecake with Chantilly and candied cranberry.

Those who order the prix fixe menu will also receive a Take-home Thanksgiving Leftover Sandwich Kit with all the fixins’ and instructions to make the perfect and highly coveted Thanksgiving sandwich at home. Pricing is $65 per person with service from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be placed via OpenTable. In addition to the prix fixe menu, a non-Thanksgiving limited menu will also be available.

Mondo Market

When: Order by November 12, pick-up or delivery on November 21-22

Where: 2501 Dallas St, Suite #168, Aurora

Cost: Price varies

The Lowdown: Save yourself the hassle and stress of cooking this year by picking up a variety of Thanksgiving Meals to-go from Mondo Market at Stanley Marketplace. Each package includes a fresh turkey you can roast at home, several restaurant-level sides, gravy and cranberry sauce, designed to serve anywhere between two to eight people. Add-ons that guests have the option to choose from include house-smoked ham, artisan salads, breads, starters and charcuterie boards, and dessert choices of pumpkin pie, pecan pie, brownies and an assortment of gourmet cookies. Meals can be delivered or picked up between November 21 and 22. Order online or stop by Mondo Market; the deadline is Saturday, November 12.

Three Saints Revival

When: Order by November 20, pick-up on November 22

Where: 1801 Wewatta St, Denver

Cost: $45 per person

The Lowdown: The Mediterranean, beverage-driven restaurant Three Saints Revival offers a unique twist on the holiday with its Thanksgiving Turkey and Tapas – snackable starters, decadent mains and sides with sauces for mixing and matching flavors. Each to-go meal comes with hummus and two flatbreads, baba ganoush and flatbread, roasted carrots with harissa and dill yogurt, roasted rosemary brined-turkey breast, spinach with bacon, lemon and garlic, buttermilk mashed potatoes, Jerez gravy, sour cherry mustard and an apple crumble to finish. Each meal comes with at-home instructions for your convenience. Call 720-707-3500 to place your order by 2 p.m. on Monday, November 20. Pickup is available between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22.

Oliver’s Italian

When: November 23

Where: 4950 S Yosemite St, Greenwood Village

Cost: Price varies

The Lowdown: A brand new concept channeling the spirit and romance of Italy, Oliver’s Italian will offer a special Italian Thanksgiving menu for dine-in or take-out in addition to its regular menu items. Dishes include a seafood Italian stew with roasted butternut squash pinsa with sage, guanciale, whipped ricotta and fig; a Tacchino Rullato with turkey and sausage roulade with roasted squash and sage potatoes; and Torta Di Zucca – a pumpkin cake with fresh cream. Don’t miss the Negroni sampler to toast the holiday or choice of Oliver’s Sprites. Oliver’s opens at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Yampa Sandwich Co.

When: Throughout November

Where: Various locations

Cost: $11.99

The Lowdown: Founded in Steamboat Springs in 1999 by Peter Boniface and David Pepin, Yampa Sandwich Co. serves up nutritious, hearty sandwiches that help fuel you on your daily adventures. Today, they have six locations throughout Colorado, including Denver, Fort Collins, Steamboat Springs and soon-to-be Westminster and Ken Caryl. For the holiday season, they’ve created a Thanksgiving-inspired sandwich called The Pilgrim, which contains roasted turkey, gouda, seasoned stuffing, cranberry chutney, romaine lettuce and mayo served on sourdough.

Spade & Spoon

When: Order by November 16, delivery on November 21

Cost: $140 per box

The Lowdown: Spade & Spoon is the best fresh Denver meal delivery service focusing on local, sustainable curated meal kits that are always in season. This holiday, it’s offering an “Everything But the Turkey” Thanksgiving Kit with (nearly) everything you need to make a flavorful spread. The box costs $140 and comes with Honeycrisp feta salad with kale and pomegranates, sweet potato dinner rolls, mashed potatoes with roasted garlic cream, sausage and apple stuffing, bacon and balsamic Brussels sprouts and classic pumpkin pie. Colorado producers in the box include Hoffman Farms, Altius Farms, River Bear Meets and Moxie Flour, among others. The ordering window is from November 10-16, and the box will be delivered on Tuesday, November 21.