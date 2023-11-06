6 Sites To Visit and Savor the Cold Weather the Colorado Way

The first snowfall has hit the Mile High City, and what better way to indulge in the cold than with a nice scoop of ice cream? Coloradans are notorious for indulging in ice cream all year round, but suspiciously so in the wintertime – maybe it’s the fact that the ice cream echoes past dreams of sweet summer rays or that it is the perfect end to a long day on the mountain.

While everyone knows the infamous Little Man’s Ice Cream and Sweet Cow, here are some other cold comforts to check out on your winter ice cream indulgences.

Happy Cones Co

Where: 5505 W 20th Ave, Suite 190, Edgewater

When: Sunday 11 a.m.- 9 p.m., Monday-Thursday 12 p.m.- 9 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 10 p.m.

The Lowdown: Located in Edgewater Marketplace, Happy Cones serves up New Zealand-style ice cream, which combines homemade ice cream and a scoop of your fruit of choice – an ice cream soft serve hybrid. The machine used to make the natural fruit ice cream was the first of its kind brought to the United States by owner Hap Cameron, reminiscent of his time spent as a berry picker as a kid in New Zealand, where he used his first paycheck to buy a scoop of ice cream for him and his dad.

For an authentic New Zealand flavor, try the Hokey Pokey, a combination of vanilla ice cream and honeycomb toffee, or its Orange Chocolate Chip Happy Cones. Vegan gelato, fresh smoothies and homemade chocolates are also on the menu. The site has recently partnered with Blackbox Bakery to develop a croissant cone that’s only available every Saturday in November.

Right Cream

Where: 2423 S Downing St, Denver

When: Sunday 12 p.m.- 9 p.m., Monday-Tuesday Closed, Wednesday-Thursday 4 p.m.- 9 p.m., Friday-Saturday 12 p.m.- 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: What started as a discreet back-of-the-grocery-store-parking-lot business during the pandemic found its place as a brick-and-mortar business in the Rosewood neighborhood. Co-run by David Right and Josh Siegel, Right Cream‘s philosophy is based on simple ingredients and extraordinary ice cream. Its handcrafted flavors earned them Denver’s best ice cream shop, and the flavors speak for themselves. Check out its Hefty Gorilla, a brulee’d banana peanut butter ice cream with brownie chunks and hot fudge swirls, or the Barney Rubble with strawberry vanilla bean ice cream with fruity pebbles streusel and sweet strawberry jam.

Eiskaffee

Where: 1100 N Broadway, Denver

When: Sunday-Thursday 7:30 a.m.- 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday 7:30 a.m.- 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: Located in the 11th Avenue Hostel, Eiskaffee is a German-inspired concept that’ll create a one-way ticket to insomnia or satisfy your sweet tooth. The coffee-ice-cream shop combination takes its custom-made nitro cold brew and two scoops of ice cream with a generous amount of whipped cream and puts it into one delicious cup for your sweet treat fix. The idea was born by High Point Creamery founders Erika Thomas and Chad Stutz, and they have included never-before-seen High Point flavors at this location, as well as a full coffee bar and baked goods. If coffee isn’t your cup of joe, check out its Apple Sorbet or Salty Caramel ice cream.

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream

Where: 6340 S Parker Rd #101, Aurora

When: Sunday 12 p.m.-8 p.m., Monday Closed, Tuesday-Thursday 12 p.m.- 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday 12 p.m.- 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: Originally from Dallas, TX, founder Tom Landis set out to create a business with amazing ice cream and even better people. Howdy Ice Cream serves up delicious flavors with a core mission of empowering and employing those with IDDs (intellectual and developmental disorders) to make businesses change how they hire. They believe in community and the potential of every individual to be amazing.

Try its Dr. Pepper Chocolate Chip, initially inspired by Gene Stallings and the Dr. Pepper brand as a tribute to everything the corporation has done for the IDDs community – or opt for something more on the classic end, like birthday cake and cinnamon roll.

Heaven Creamery

Where: 2935 Larimer St, Denver

When: Sunday 1:00 p.m.- 10:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday 2 p.m.- 10:30 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 p.m.- 12:00 a.m.

The Lowdown: With a mission to deliver healthier and more wholesome ingredients through its homemade ice cream, Heaven Creamery is no stranger to producing top-quality sweet treats that don’t cut corners. Founded by Martha Trillo, who started making ice cream in 2008, Heaven Creamery has since grown into what it is today – serving ice cream containing 70% less sugar than traditional ice cream and offering 18 vegan and dairy-free options. She not only serves a constantly rotating ice cream menu but also offers coffee, ice pops and crepes. Check out any of her five other locations in Colorado – Cherry Creek North, Southglenn, Belmar, Boulder and soon-to-be Arvada to find out more.

Nuggs Ice Cream

Where: 5135 E Colfax Ave, Denver

When: Sunday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: A family-owned ice cream shop in Park Hill by brothers Chris and Nick O’Sullivan, Nuggs brings locally sourced and all-natural ingredients to its ice cream. A dedication to the craft led them to be named “Denver’s Best Ice Cream Shop” by Westword in 2019, and it continues to be a local favorite. Nuggs offers an array of allergen-free flavors like the Cherry Lime Italian Ice and is currently offering seasonal flavors like S’more Lovin’ and Homemade Apple Pie.