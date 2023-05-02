Dig Into May – What To Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

Bookmark this page to reference these Denver food events all month long, and let us know in the comments what Denver food events you’d like to see included in Dig Into next month.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are some of the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

The Best Rooftop Bars to Visit and Start Sippin’

The Lowdown: Since the weather has finally graced us with warmth, now’s the time to visit your favorite rooftop and sip some spirits down. Whether it’s an ice-cold beer, spicy marg or shots that scream summer to you, visit your go-to rooftop and take advantage of this incredible weather. Need some inspiration? Check out our list of rooftop bars.

Visit Denver’s Longest-running Bar This Weekend – The Cruise Room

The Lowdown: Located in the historic Oxford Hotel in LoDo, The Cruise Room offers a renowned getaway in the heart of the city. After nearly 90 years of serving booze, its mixology is better than most. Stop in for the classics, including its traditional whiskey sour ($16) or the tropical Piña Picante ($16).

Nourish From Inside Out – A Review of Rewild at Nurture’s Spring Menu

The Lowdown: Rewild at Nurture just released its new spring menu on April 5, and it is nothing short of astounding. From the starters to mains to desserts, each dish exudes its mission to help guests sit back, relax and partake in more sustainable options. Visit and enjoy this culinary experience, which is a work of art.

5 Best Places to Picnic With Your Pup in Denver

The Lowdown: There’s nothing better than setting up a picnic with your furry friend and basking in the sunshine. As picnic weather continues to emerge, check out our list of the best parks in the Mile High, along with some delicious food options to spice up your experience.

Blue Sparrow Coffee Partners with Local Couture Designer to Inspire Sustainability

The Lowdown: Blue Sparrow Coffee recently released its 2022 sustainability report, and to announce, the team did something entirely out of the ordinary. Local designer Alejandro Gaeta partnered with Blue Sparrow to create a couture gown made entirely out of recycled Blue Sparrow Coffee cups. Check out the carefully crafted report and read our story for more information.

The Best Farm-to-Table Feasts in the Mile High City

The Lowdown: Now more than ever, many are looking for places that supply food that is not only delicious but nourishing. Lucky for us, many sites feature farm-to-table fare in Denver. Visit our list of the best places to try for a fresh and elevated culinary experience.

7 Brunch Spots To Hit This Mother’s Day

The Lowdown: Mother’s Day is getting closer and closer. Brunch is the go-to option for most, and Denver’s geared up for the occasion with luxury buffets, bottomless bubbles and dainty florals. Make sure to cement your seat at these coveted Mother’s Day Brunch experiences.

Spreading Joy – Discovering Denver’s Most Delicious Bread and Butter Options

The Lowdown: Starting off a meal with bread and butter is essential. It’s time to ditch the Olive Garden breadsticks and try Denver’s various creations of housemade bread and infused butters. We went searching and found the best to get your tastebuds watering.

Newly Opened

The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience Is a Whirlwind of Creativity

The Lowdown: Open now through June 25, The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience is a medley of booze, hilarity and relaxation. For those seeking to get in touch with their inner childhood self and have a little fun with it, the pop-up is an obvious option to indulge in this fabled frenzy. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Side Pony Offers a Space for Coffee and Cocktails All Day Long

The Lowdown: As more flock to Sloan’s Lake to soak up the sunshine, Side Pony is now open to entice drinkers and non-drinkers alike with its well-crafted cocktails, coffee, snacks and a buzzing atmosphere. Although its drinks are nothing short of amazing, the site also serves a selection of small bites, including charcuterie boards and honey butter Belgium waffles.

Seoul Hospitality Group Launches New Tofu-focused Restaurant in Aurora

The Lowdown: Seoul Hospitality Group’s newest concept, Tofu Story, highlights authentic Korean recipes and tofu-centered dishes in a quaint setting. From various stew dishes to raw marinated crabs, this site is the new homestead for adventurous eaters and Korean food lovers alike.

Noisette Launches Superb Weekend Brunch

The Lowdown: Although Noisette debuted in August of last year, the spot recently premiered a weekend brunch that is truly unmissable. With a focus on bringing back classic French flavors, everything on the menu, including its Baguette et Beurre Noisette ($9) and Vol-au-Vent de Homard ($30), is worth a try.

Excuses to Celebrate

May 5: Cinco de Mayo

The Lowdown: Cinco de Mayo is approaching, and we suggest celebrating with a margarita in hand. Whether you prefer a classic, spicy or fruity taste, visit your favorite authentic spot on May 5 and scarf down some tacos while you’re at it.

Don’t Miss: Check out Palenque Cocina y Agaveria or Dos Santos.

May 11: National Eat What You Want Day

The Lowdown: May 11 is the day of indulgent comfort food. Whether that’s a cheeseburger, fried chicken or mac and cheese to you, celebrate by eating whatever you damn want.

Don’t Miss: Need some inspiration? Try Music City’s hot chicken or Lucy’s Burger Bar.

May 16: National Mimosa Day

The Lowdown: On May 16, our favorite bubbly beverage finally has the spotlight. Morning or night, remember to indulge in many, many mimosas. We prefer bottomless.

Don’t Miss: Try Ace Eat Serve’s Sorbet Mimosa or the Gin & Juice at Mimosas.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

Denver Industry Support Fundraiser

When: Monday, May 8, 6 to 10 p.m.

Where: The Crow’s Nest, 4200 Tennyson St., Denver

The Lowdown: Following the recent tragedy at American Elm, Denver is doing what it does best — rallying support for the victims of violence. Spearheaded by Focus on Health and Another Round Another Rally, the Denver Industry Support Fundraiser is an opportunity to support those impacted by the violence in Denver’s hospitality space. All tips, proceeds, donations, raffle ticket sales and entries to the Rock, Paper and Scissors Tournament will be donated to the fund, accessible to anyone in Denver’s food and beverage field who needs mental healthcare assistance, emergency financial relief and more.