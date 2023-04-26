The Best Farm-to-Table Feasts in the Mile High City

Denver has become a hub for farm-to-table cuisine, where locally sourced ingredients are the main focus of each dish. In recent years, Denver has seen a significant increase in restaurants and chefs who prioritize using fresh produce, meat and dairy products from nearby farms and ranches. From casual spots to more fine-dining establishments, Denver’s farm-to-table joints are the best sites to visit and ensure freshness and quality with every bite.

Mercantile Dining & Provision

Where: 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 .m. to 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: Mercantile Dining and Provision is a highly acclaimed Denver restaurant focusing on farm-to-table cuisine. The restaurant prides itself on using locally-sourced, seasonal ingredients to create flavorful and sustainable dishes. From seafood to hearty meat dishes to creamy pasta, there is a wide variety of options to choose from. In addition to the restaurant menu, there is also a featured market where you can purchase a variety of artisanal products to take home. Try its standout pasta dish, the Pan-roasted Cod ($36.36), paired with spinach, mushroom and root vegetables.

The Kitchen American Bistro

Where: 1560 Wazee St., Denver

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: The Kitchen American Bistro, located in the heart of Denver, has gained a reputation for its commitment to serving locally-sourced food in a delicious and creative light. The restaurant’s menu changes with the seasons, ensuring only the freshest ingredients in its dishes. Whether you are looking for a romantic dinner for two or a family-friendly meal, the Kitchen American Bistro is the perfect destination for a farm-to-table feast. Check out the Black Spaghetti ($27.50) perfectly paired with peeky toe crab, lemon, chili and garlic bread crumbs. And, if you want to enjoy a wonderful happy hour, visit between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. daily.

Root Down

Where: 1600 W 33rd Ave., Denver

Hours: Sunday-Saturday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Lowdown: Nestled in the bustling LoHi neighborhood of Denver, Root Down has established itself as a go-to destination for foodies in search of farm-to-table fare. Centered around creating delicious and environmentally-conscious dishes, this restaurant’s philosophy continues to ring true. Root Down sources its ingredients from local farmers, ranchers, artisanal producers and more. Its menu reflects the seasons through many changes, ensuring fresh, flavorful and sustainable ingredients in each dish. Whether you’re a vegetarian, vegan or carnivore, Root Down has something for everyone. Try the Colorado Lamb Sliders ($21), which include bacon, cheddar, garlic slaw and sweet potato fries.

Rewild at Nurture

Where: 2949 Federal Blvd., Denver

Hours: Wednesday-Friday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Lowdown: Located in the heart of Denver’s RiNo Art District, Rewild at Nurture is a farm-to-table restaurant specializing in creating plant-based dishes using locally-sourced ingredients. Its philosophy centers around sustainability, and it works with many local farms, ranches and more to ensure the freshest produce possible. Similarly to many other farm-to-table restaurants, Rewild at Nurture changes its menu every season. Whether you’re a committed vegan or simply looking for a healthy meal, Rewild at Nurture is the perfect destination for a farm-to-table feast in Denver.

Potager

Where: 1109 Ogden St., Denver

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Lowdown: Potager, located in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, has pioneered the farm-to-table movement since its grand opening in 1997. It focuses on locally-sourced ingredients to create seasonal and sustainable dishes. The menu changes frequently to reflect the availability of ingredients. The chefs at Potager transform these ingredients into beautifully crafted plates, where everyone will surely enjoy a wonderful meal. Its unique Rabbit Pie ($26) is served with potato parmesan crust and a mustard green salad with white wine vinaigrette.