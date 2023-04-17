Nourish From Inside Out – A Review of Rewild at Nurture’s Spring Menu

If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind, plant-forward restaurant with an exceptional menu, Rewild at Nurture is a must-visit. Executive chef Juan Tapia brings his Ecuadorian roots to the forefront with his farm-to-table philosophy, utilizing only the freshest, seasonal ingredients in his creations. Every dish exudes chef Tapia’s passion for conscious, healthful cuisine, making Rewild at Nurture an essential destination.

Kelly Campbell, co-founder of Nurture, said, “Rewild was inspired by a primal desire to return to our natural rhythms, where we are called to restore our natural, untamed sense of being. To reconnect to the land, and all species that nourish us, to unearth a truer, wilder, simpler way of living and being.”

Rewild at Nurture just released its new spring menu on April 5, and it is nothing short of astounding. The starters are a fantastic introduction to the restaurant’s ideology, with the Kasapycha Hummus ($15) and the Aymuray Cucumber Salad ($15) serving as standout dishes. The hummus is elevated with the addition of mushroom perserva, cilantro tahini and crudite, resulting in a unique and refreshing flavor. The salad, dressed with lemon vinaigrette, capers, black sesame sweet sauce and avocados, offers a perfect balance of tangy and creamy flavors that are incomparable.

The small plate selection is equally impressive, with the Sanku Pacha Carrots ($15) capturing hearts and the Supay Papas ($14) becoming an irresistible craving. The carrot dish is elevated with a delicious blend of berbere gastric and crispy rosemary/thyme yogurt, giving an exquisite complexity to the otherwise ordinary carrot dish. On the other hand, the papas, topped with Aleppo chili sauce, offer a satisfying kick that takes the humble potato to a whole new level.

Rewild’s main plates are a culinary tour de force, offering a diverse selection that caters to all needs and palates. From the plant-forward options like the Cauliflower Steak ($22) to the life-changing Salmon a la Plancha ($26), each plate is a masterpiece in its own right. The salmon is perfectly cooked, served on a bed of celery, fennel, turmeric, ginger, charred snow peas, charred lemon and asparagus, creating a flavor explosion that will tantalize your taste buds. Chef Juan’s masterful technique of turning a healthy dish into a delectable experience is on full display throughout all his dishes.

It is also worth mentioning that Rewild caters to a variety of dietary restrictions and preferences, including gluten-free, vegan and dairy-free options. Despite these limitations, the menu boasts delicious and flavorful dishes that are anything but bland.

Let’s not forget about drinks. Rewild’s handcrafted cocktails are a must-try, with the Holla Back Girl ($14) made with a blend of Havana Club spiced rum, banana liqueur, vanilla, cinnamon, fermented banana syrup and egg whites. There’s the Cucumber Crush ($9), made with ritual NA gin, cucumber, lime and strong-water soda, which is a fantastic non-alcoholic option. And if you’re in the mood for something else, the restaurant also offers organic and natural wines, beer, hard kombucha and more.

“Inspiration for the spring cocktails came from an aim to reduce waste by reimagining products that would have otherwise been tossed away. We use banana peels to create the fermented banana syrup for The Holla Back Girl and utilize the brine from preserving leftover lemon rinds from juicing in the Preserved Lemon Martini,” reported bar manager Sarah Gosnell.

Rewild at Nurture’s atmosphere is welcoming and tranquil, and the staff is amiable and well-informed. It is evident that they are passionate about their menu and mission—enthusiastic about helping guests navigate their extraordinary dining experience. Kelly Campbell recounted how within our “chaotic, fast-paced culture, amidst a pandemic, economic instability, climate change and social justice movements, Rewild is an invitation to slow down, partake in more sustainable, local consumption and celebrate our planet’s natural delights—flora and fauna (plants + animals) transformed.”

If you’re seeking more than just a dining experience, Nurture Wellness provides an array of wellness and creativity-focused events, including yoga, boxing and meditation classes. By becoming a member, you can even enjoy meal credits at Rewild or Nest, the restaurant’s daytime cafe and bar. Join now at the Nurture location or on its website.

Rewild is a fantastic addition to the Denver culinary landscape. Its devotion to mindful eating and premium ingredients shine through in every plate, and the spring menu is a must-try for all food enthusiasts. Every dish is a work of art, from the starters to the desserts.

Rewild at Nurture is located at 2949 Federal Blvd., Denver. Experience its spring menu, available Wednesday through Sunday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.